ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ເວົ້າວ່າ ການກະກຽມ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ລະຫວ່າງ ສອງປະເທດ ເກົາຫລີ ທີ່ຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນ ມື້ອື່ນນີ້ ເປັນໄປດ້ວຍດີ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ທ່ານ ມູນ ແຈ-ອິນ ມີກໍານົດທີ່ຈະພົບປະກັບທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ,

ຜູ້ນໍາເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ຢູ່ເຂດປອດທະຫານ ທີ່ແບ່ງປະເທດທັງສອງອອກຈາກກັນ ໃນວັນ

ສຸກມື້ອື່ນນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກຜູ້ນໍາດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີຂຶ້ນ.

ຫົວໜ້າຄະນະທີ່ປຶກສາປະຈໍາຫ້ອງການຂອງທ່ານມູນ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ຮູ້ລາຍລະອຽດ

ຂອງແຜນການ ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້.

ທ່ານມູນແລະທ່ານກິມ ມີກໍານົດທີ່ຈະຍ່າງນຳກັນ ໄປຍັງລານກ້ວາງ ຢູ່ບ້ານປັນມູນຈອມ

ເພື່ອກວດແຖວທະຫານກອງກຽດຕິຍົດ ກ່ອນຈະໄປນັ່ງລົງເພື່ອທໍາການພົບປະເຈລະ

ຈາກັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ຢູ່ທີ່ເຮືອນພັກສັນຕິພາບ.

ຄາດກັນວ່າ ການສົນທະນາກັນ ຈະເພ່ງເລັງໃສ່ ໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍຂອງເກົາ ຫລີເໜືອ.

ພາຍຫລັງສິ້ນສຸດການເຈລະຈາກັນແລ້ວ ພວກຜູ້ນໍາທັງສອງ ມີກໍານົດທີ່ຈະໄປຮ່ວມ

ພິທີປູກຕົ້ນໄມ້ຢູ່ຊາຍແດນ ໂດຍໃຊ້ດິນ ແລະນໍ້າ ທີ່ເອົາມາຈາກສອງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານມູນ ແລະທ່ານກິມ ຈາກນັ້ນກໍຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມພົບປະກັນຄັ້ງທີສອງແລະຮັບ

ປະທານອາຫານຄໍ່າ ກ່ອນຈະມີພີທີສົ່ງຄະນະຜູ້ແທນເກົາຫລີເໜືອກັບໄປປະເທດຂອງ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທາງດ້ານເຕັກນິກແລ້ວ ແຫລມເກົາຫລີ ແມ່ນຍັງຢູ່ໃນສະພາບສົງຄາມ. ການສູ້ລົບກັນ

ຢ່າງໜັກ ໃນສົງຄາມເກົາຫລີທີ່ແກ່ຍາວໄປເປັນເວລາ 37 ເດືອນໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໂດຍສັນ

ຍາສະຫງົບເສິກໃນປີ 1953. ສ່ວນເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ລົງລາຍເຊັນຢູ່ໃນສັນຍາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານມູນ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຫວັງອອກມາວ່າ ຕົນຢາກຈະແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ

ທີ່ແກ່ຍາວມາໄດ້ 65 ປີແລ້ວນັ້ນ. ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ໄດ້ຍຸຕິການອອກອາກາດ ໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອ ແລະເພງຂ້າມຊາຍແດນໄປຍັງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ

ທີ່ທາງກອງທັບເອີ້ນວ່າ ຈະເປັນການສົ່ງເສີມໃຫ້ ມີສັນຕິພາບ.

​ເກົາຫລີເໜືອກໍໄດ້ສົ່ງສັນຍານໃຫ້ຮູ້ເຊັ່ນກັນວ່າຕົນມີຄວາມຍິນດີ ທີ່ໂຈະການທົດລອງ

ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ແລະລູກສອນໄຟ ຂີປະນາວຸດໄວ້.

ນອກຈາກກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດທີ່ຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນສຸກມື້ອື່ນນີ້ແລ້ວ, ກໍຍັງມີແຜນ ການທີ່

ຈະຈັດການພົບປະ ລະຫວ່າງທ່ານກິມ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຂອງສະຫະ

ລັດ. ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການພົບປະນັ້ນຍັງບໍ່ທັນເທື່ອໃນເວລານີ້ ແຕ່ກໍອາດຈະມີຂຶ້ນ ໃນ

ເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ຫລືມິຖຸນາ ທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

​ South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to greet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the military demarcation line separating their countries on Friday as the leaders hold a rare summit.



Moon's chief of staff on Thursday released details of the plans for the event.



Moon and Kim are scheduled to walk together to a plaza in Panmunjom to inspect an honor guard before sitting down for their formal talks at the Peace House.



The discussion is expected to focus on North Korea's nuclear program.



After the talks, the leaders are due to participate in a tree-planting ceremony at the border using soil and water from both countries.



Moon and Kim will then hold a second meeting and have dinner before a send-off ceremony for the North Korean delegation.



A state of war technically persists on the peninsula. Active combat in the 37-month long Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953. South Korea was not a signatory.



Moon's government has expressed hopes to resolve the 65-year impasse. Earlier this week, South Korea halted its broadcasts of propaganda messages and pop music across the border in a move the military said would help foster peace.



North Korea has also signaled its willingness to suspend nuclear weapon and missile tests.



In addition to Friday's summit, there is also a planned meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump. The details of those talks have not yet been worked out, but could come in May or June.

