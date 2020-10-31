ຄົນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ ການເລົ່າເລື່ອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ ໃນ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການເກັບກຳຂ່າວສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງໂລກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ, ປະຊາຊົນ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຫຼາຍຄົນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເບິ່ງໃນດ້ານ ຂອງມະນຸດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນປະເທດທີ່ຖືກແຍກ ປ່ຽວນັ້ນ. ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ບິລ ກາລໂລ ລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຊລ, ມັນເປັນຍ້ອນຊາວ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດໄດ້ອອກມາ ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ ໃນການເລົ່າເລື່ອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳ ລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ນາງ ຄັງ ນາຣາ ໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີອອກຈາກ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຕອນອາຍຸ 17 ປີ. 6 ປີຕໍ່ ມາ, ລາວກໍໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຊລ, ແລະມີຊ່ອງ YouTube ຂອງ ລາວເອງ ທີ່ມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າເບິ່ງເຖິງ 20 ລ້ານຄັ້ງ.

ລາວເວົ້າເລື່ອງສ່ວນຕົວຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທາງເລືອກການນຸ່ງເຄື່ອງແຟຊັ້ນຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ສິດທິຂອງແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ເປັນຫຍັງຄົນອື່ນໆຈຶ່ງເລືອກທີ່ຈະໜີອອກຈາກລະບອບຜະເດັດການຄອມມູນິສນັ້ນ.

ນາງ ຄັງ ນາຣາ ຜູ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ວິດີໂອໃນ YouTube ແລະ ເປັນຊາວເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ຫຼົບໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແມ່ນມືໃໝ່ໃນ YouTube, ສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຢາກຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ຄົນບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນມາກ່ອນ.”

ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜານມາ ມັນໄດ້ມີການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຊ່ອງ YouTube ຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ ຫຼົບໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ໃນຂະນະເປັນຊາວ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນປະເທດ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກາຍມາມີສ່ວນ ຮ່ວມໃນການເລົ່າເລື່ອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບຜູ້ຊົມຢ່າງຫຼວຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານ ໂຊຄີລ ພາກ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການເສລີພາບ ໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຫຼື Liberty in North Korea ປະຈຳ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການສຳລັບເລື່ອງທີ່ກວ້າງກວ່າເກົ່າ, ລວມທັງກ່ຽວກັບປະຊາຊົນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ວິທີທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຊ້ຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນສະຖານທີ່ໆໃກ້ກັບຢູ່ພີ້ຫຼາຍ ແຕ່ຖືກຕັດຂາດຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ.”

ມັນຍັງໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ອຸດສາຫະກຳຮູບເງົາ. ຮູບເງົາ ແລະ ລາຍການຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ມັກຈະພັນລະນາເຖິງຊາວ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ວ່າ ເປັນຄົນອັນຕະລາຍ ແລະ ໂງ່.

ແຕ່ບໍ່ດົນມານີ້, ລະຄອນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມເປັນຢ່າງຍິງໄດ້ພັນລະນາເຖິງທະຫານ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຄົນນຶ່ງ, ສະແດງໂດຍນັກສະແດງໜ້າຕາດີ ທ້າວ ຮີຢຸນ ບິນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກຫຼຸມຮັກແມ່ຍິງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້. ຫຼາຍຄົນເຫັນວ່າມັນເປັນພາບ 3​ ດ້ານທີ່ບໍ່ປົກກະຕິ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ທ່ານ ຄັງ ເຈ ຄວອນ, ຜູ້ກຳກັບຮູບເງົາ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ, ພວກເຮົາມັກຈະດູຖູກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ລໍ້ຫຼິ້ນສຳນຽງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແຕ່ຕອນນີ້ມັນມີຫຼາຍລາຍການໂທລະພາບ ແລະ ສື່ມວນຊົນອື່ນໆທີ່ສອນປະຊາຊົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ ຄັງ ເຈ ຄວອນ ໄດ້ກຳກັບການສະແດງທີ່ມ່ວນຊື່ນນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄອບຄົວ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ຖືກແຍກຈາກກັນ ແລະ ໄດ້ພົບກັນໂດຍບັງເອີນຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນທີ່ແບ່ງແຍກສອງປະເທດອອກຈາກກັນ.

ທ້າວ ແທ ໂຮ ລີ, ນັກສະແດງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບຝ່າຍການເມືອງທີ່ໂຕ້ຖຽງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບາງສິ່ງ. ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບອັນນັ້ນ. ປະຊາຊົນແມ່ນປະຊາຊົນ, ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າປະຊາຊົນໃນ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວແມ່ນໄດ້ຍອມຮັບມັນ.”

ແຕ່ການຍອມຮັບນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ໄປໄກຫຼາຍ. ແລະ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ທີ່ຫຼົບໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດໄດ້ປາ ກົດຕົວໃນສື່ມວນຊົນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ, ຄວາມສົນໃນແມ່ນມັກຈະບໍ່ເປັນໄປໃນແງ່ບວກ. ໃນທີ່ສຸດ, ບາງຄົນກໍເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກປະຕິບັດນຳຄືກັບ ຄວາມແປກໃໝ່.

ນາງ ໂອ ຈິນ-ຮາ ນັກສິລະປິນທີ່ຫຼົບໜີອອກຈາກ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຜູ້ຜະລິດຫຼາຍຄົນບໍ່ມັກວິທີການທ້ອນໂຮມກັນ, ເພາະວ່າມັນບໍ່ຈັບໃຈ. ສະນັ້ນ ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງເວົ້າເກີນຄວາມຈິງ ແລະ ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ສິ່ງຕ່າງໆທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮົາແຕກຕ່າງ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າພັນລະນາຊາວ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເປັນຄົນທີ່ເກືອບແຕກຕ່າງໄປເລີຍ.”

ນາງ ຄັງ ນາຣາ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຖືກແຍກອອກຈາກກັນ ໄດ້ ຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ. ມັນມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ຄົນ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຈະຮູ້ສຶກເຫີນຫ່າງແດ່. ແຕ່ໂດຍສ່ວນຕົວແລ້ວ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກຫຍັບຊ່ອງຫວ່າງນັ້ນເຂົ້າດ້ວຍຊ່ອງ YouTube ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”

ຊາວ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຮຽນຮູ້ຢ່າງຊ້າໆ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມການພັນລະນາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ.

