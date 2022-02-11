ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງຄົນນຶ່ງ ຈາກໜ່ວຍສົງຄາມໄຊເບີ້ ກອງທັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຖືກຄວບຄຸມຕົວ ຢູ່ວລາດີໂວສຕັອກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຊອກຫາບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງຄົນນຶ່ງ ຈາກ​ໜ່ວຍ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໄຊ​ເບີ້ຂອງກອງທັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ​ຖືກ ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຕົວ ຢູ່ສະ​ຖານທີ່ທີ່ບໍ່ເປີດເຜີຍ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກໄກຂອງຣັດ ເຊຍ ຫຼັງຈາກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສືບລັບຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງລາວ

ທີ່ຈະໂຕນໜີ ອີງຕາມແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວທີ່ຮູ້ເລື້ອງນີ້ດີ ແລະເອກກະສານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຈາກ ພະແນກພາສາເກົາຫຼີ ຂອງວີໂອເອ.

ພັນຕີໂຈ ກຸມ ໂຈລ (Choe Kum Chol) ຫົວ​ໜ້າຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ​ດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂໍ້ມູນ​ຂ່າວ​ສານ​ຫຼື IT ຢູ່ກອງທັບປະຊາຊົນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ (KPA) ໄດ້ຖືືກກັກຂັງໂດຍກົງສຸນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນວລາດີໂວສຕັອກ (Vladivostok) ແຕ່ເດືອນກັນຍາ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດຣັດເຊຍ ໃນເມືອງຣາສໂດລໂນ (Razdolnoe) ຊຶ່ງ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລານຶ່ງປະມານນຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງ ຂັບ​ລົດຈາກເມືອງທ່າ ໃນ​ມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊິຟິກ. ທ່ານໂຈ ອາຍຸ 33 ປີ ໄດ້ຫຼົບລີ້ຢູ່​ທີ່ເມືອງຣາສໂດລໂນ ​ເພື່ອ​ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕາ​ມ​ລ່າຫາ​ໂຕລາວ​ມາແຕ່ເດືອນກໍລະກົດ ເວລາ​ທີ່ລາວໜີ​ອອກຈາກ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນວລາດີໂວສຕັອກຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈ ຊອກຫາບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ ກັບຫ້ອງການ​ຂ້າ​ຫຼວງ​ໃຫຍ່ອົບພະຍົບສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໃນມົສກູ (UNHCR) ອີງຕາມຫຼາຍແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຢູ່ໃນຣັດເຊຍທີ່ຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບທ່ານໂຈ.

ພະແນກພາສາເກົາຫຼີຂອງວີໂອເອ ໄດ້ຢັ້ງຢືນແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ ຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບທ່ານໂຈ ແລະໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ຫາເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນ. ເພື່ອ ປ້ອງກັນບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ຮູ້​ຈັກວ່າເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າແມ່ນໃຜ ​ພະແນກພາສາເກົາຫຼີ​ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ສາມາດໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນເພີ້ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້​ສະ​ໜອງສຳເນົາ​ໜັງສືຜ່ານແດນຂອງທ່ານໂຈ ຮູບຖ່າຍຂໍ້ຄວາມ ທີ່ທ່ານໂຈໄດ້ແລກປ່ຽນກັບຫຼາຍຄົນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະເອກກະສານອື່ນໆອີກ.

A ranking officer in one of North Korea’s elite military cyberwarfare units is being held in an undisclosed location in far eastern Russia after Moscow’s agents thwarted his attempt to defect, according to sources familiar with the matter and documents obtained by VOA’s Korean Service.

Major Choe Kum Chol, a top information technology (IT) specialist in the North Korean People’s Army (KPA), has been held by North Korea’s consulate general in Vladivostok since September after being arrested by Russian police in Razdolnoe, a city about an hour by car from the Pacific Ocean port city. Choe, 33, had been hiding in Razdolnoe to avoid North Korean authorities who had been hunting for him since July when he left his post in Vladivostok after deciding to seek asylum from the Moscow office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), according to multiple sources in Russia who knew Choe.

VOA’s Korean Service has verified the credibility of sources who provided information on Choe and has been in touch with them for several months. To protect their identities, the service cannot provide further information about them. The sources approached VOA hoping to generate international interest in Choe’s case. They provided a copy of Choe’s passport, screenshots of text messages Choe exchanged with several of them, and other documents.