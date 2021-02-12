ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃຊ້ການໂຈມຕີທາງ ຄອມພິວເຕີ ເພື່ອຫາທຶນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຄງການ ນິວເຄລຍ ແລະ ລູກສອນໄຟ

ລາຍງານສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ການໂຈມຕີທາງໄຊເບີ ເພື່ອລັກເງິນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາມາເປັນທຶນໃຫ້ໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍ ແລະ ສ້າງຄວາມສາ ມາດໃຫ້ແກ່ລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈແວລ (Henry Rigwell) ມີລາຍ ງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ລາຍງານຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ຮົ່ວໄຫຼອອກມາເວົ້າວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ສາມາດເສີມຂະ ຫຍາຍໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍ ແລະ ລູກສອນໄຟຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນ ປີ 2020, ເຖິງແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຂອງສາກົນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍກໍຕາມ.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າເຖິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໃໝ່ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳມາສະແດງໃນການເດີນສວນສະ ໜາມເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້, ເຊິ່ງລາຍງ່ານດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ອາດຈະໃຫຍ່ພໍທີ່ຈະຕິດຕັ້ງຫົວລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍໃສ່ ແລະ ຍິງໄປຮອດທົ່ວ ສະຫະລັດ. ພຽງຢາງໄດ້ໂອ້ອວດໃນເດືອນມັງກອນແລ້ວນີ້ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າອ້າງວ່າຈະເປັນ “ອາວຸດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ” ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດທີ່ຍິງຈາກເຮືອດຳນໍ້າ.

ລາຍງານເວົ້າກວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ລົງທຶນເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍກອງທັບດ້ວຍເງິນ 300 ລ້ານໂດລາ ທີ່ຖືກລັກຜ່ານການລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນທາງໄຊເບີ ແລະ ການສໍ້ໂກງທາງອອນໄລນ໌.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂຊຈິນ ລິມ, ນັກວິເຄາະ ເກົາຫຼີ, ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແລນຄາສເຊີກາງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍແມ່ນແຜນຍຸດທະສາດການຢູ່ ລອດພຽງອັນດຽວສຳລັບ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ໂດຍສະເພາະ ສຳລັບການຢູ່ລອດຂອງລະບອບການປົກຄອງຂອງຄອບຄົວທ່ານ ກິມ. ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ຍ້ອນສະ ຖານະການ COVID-19, ສະຖານະການດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນໄດ້ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ. ແລະ ໂດຍສະເພາະດ້ວຍລັດຖະບານໃໝ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ບໍ່ແມ່ນມີວິທີອື່ນເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ຫຼື ເຈລະຈາກັບ ອາເມຣິກາ.”

ລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວຖືກຂຽນໂດຍນັກສິ້ງຊອມອິດສະຫຼະສຳລັບຄະນະກຳມະການມາດຕະການລົງ ໂທດ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະ ໄດ້ຖືກຮົ່ວໄຫວໃຫ້ອົງການຂ່າວ ຣອຍເຕີ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແມ່ນຖືກມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ ແລະ ຝ່າຍດຽວຫຼາຍອັນ. ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຜົນ, ອ້າງໂດຍທ່ານນາງ ລິມ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂຊຈິນ ລິມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດໃນການຊອກຫາວິທີໃໝ່ ເພື່ອເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍເງິນທຶນ ແລະ ການໂຈມຕີທາງຄອມພິວເຕີ ພວກນີ້ກັບເງິນຈຳນວນນີ້ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າມາດຕະການລົງໂທດດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຜົນ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຊອກຫາແຜນງານໃໝ່ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຫາ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ດຽວນີ້.”

ໃນທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟ ແລະ ລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍ ໃນຂະໜາດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນ.

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາ ຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ສາມຄັ້ງໃນປີ 2018 ແລະ 2019, ແຕ່ການເຈລະຈາດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຊັກຊວນ ພຽງຢາງ ໃຫ້ຍົກເລີກໂຄງການອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ລັດຖະບານໃໝ່ພາຍໃຕ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີໃໝ່.

ທ່ານ ເຈກ ຊຸລລີວານ, ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການທົບທວນນັ້ນແມ່ນກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຈະປຶກສາກັບພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ, ໂດຍສະເພາະກັບສາທາລະນະລັດ ເກົາຫຼີ ແລະ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະເຮັດມັນຂຶ້ນມາ.”

ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງມີການສັນຍາຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີເຂົ້າຫາ ພຽງຢາງ ໃໝ່ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານສ່ວນຫຼາຍເຫັນຄວາມຫວັງພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃນອະນາຄົດຕໍ່ການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ໃນແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ.

A United Nations report says North Korea has used cyber-attacks to steal hundreds of millions of dollars to fund its nuclear program and ballistic missile capabilities. Henry Ridgwell has more.

The leaked United Nations report says North Korea managed to bolster both its nuclear and missile programs in 2020 – despite being subject to a raft of international sanctions.

It highlights new ballistic missiles that have been on display in recent parades, which the report says could be large enough to carry nuclear warheads and put the entire United States in range. Pyongyang boasted in January of developing what it claimed to be ‘the world’s most powerful weapon’ - a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The report says North Korea financed the military expansion with 300 million dollars stolen through cyber hacks and online fraud.

“The nuclear program is the only survival strategy for North Korea, especially for Kim’s family (and) the regime’s survival. Recently because of the COVID-19 situation, their economic situation has become even worse. And especially with the new administration in the States, the new President Biden, North Korea has no other way to discuss or negotiate with America.”

The report was written by independent monitors for the UN Security Council’s North Korea sanctions committee – and leaked to Reuters Tuesday.

North Korea is subject to a range of multilateral and unilateral sanctions. But they have not worked, argues Lim.

“North Korea has been successful in finding new ways to mobilize finance, and these cyber attacks with this amount of money makes me even more convinced that the sanctions do not work and we really need to find a new frame(work) to approach North Korea now.”

In the past decade North Korea has conducted a series of missile and nuclear tests of escalating size.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three times in 2018 and 2019, but the negotiations failed to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.

The new administration under President Joe Biden is working on a new approach.

“That review is underway and that we will consult closely with our allies, particularly the ROK (Republic of Korea) and Japan in doing that.”

Despite the U.S. pledge of a new approach to Pyongyang, most experts see little hope of imminent progress towards denuclearization of the Korea peninsula.