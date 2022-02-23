ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນໄປລັກເງິນທາງລະບົບອິນເຕີເນັດ ເພື່ອເປັນທຶນສໍາລັບໂຄງການອາວຸດຕ່າງໆຂອງປະເທດ

ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກໍາລັງໃຊ້ປະໂຫຍດຈາກການຄວບຄຸມທີ່ບໍ່ພຽງພໍກ່ຽວກັບລະບົບການເງິນທາງອິນເຕີເນັດ ຫຼື cryptocurrency ເພື່ອລັກເອົາສະ ກຸນເງິນໃນລະບົບດິຈີຕອລນັ້ນ ໄປໃຊ້ສໍາລັບເປັນເງິນທຶນໃນໂຄງການອາວຸດນິວເຄຣຍ ແລະລູກສອນໄຟຂອງ​ຕົນ.

ທ່ານເຈຊັນ ບາຣ໌ດເລັດ (Jason Bartlett), ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ ແຫ່ງສູນກາງເພື່ອຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃໝ່ຂອງອາເມຣິກາ (CNAS) ກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ພະແນກພາສາເກົາຫຼີວ່າ “ລະບົບເງິນທາງອິນເຕີເນັດ (Crypto) ໄດ້ສະ​ໜອງສະກຸນເງິນໃຫ້ແກ່ ພຽງຢາງ ໃນຮູບແບບໃໝ່ ເຊິ່ງມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນໃນການຖືກຈໍາກັດຄວບຄຸມ ແລະເຂົ້າໃຈບໍ່​ພຽງ​ພໍຈາກລັດຖະບາ​ນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດຕ່າງໆ, ສະຖາບັນການເງິນ ແລະໜ່ວຍງານລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ.”

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ລັກ​ຂະ​ໂມຍເອົາຊັບສິນທາງການເງິນອິນເຕີເນັດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 300 ລ້ານໂດລາລະຫວ່າງປີ 2019 ແລະ 2020, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຄະນະກໍາມະການຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານແຫ່ງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ຕິດຕາມການຂວໍ້າບາດ ໂດຍໄດ້ອ້າງຈາກລາຍງານ ທີ່ສົ່ງໄປເຖິງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງອົງການສະຫະປາຊາດໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້.

https://apnews.com/article/technology-global-trade-nuclear-weapons-north-korea-coronavirus-pandemic-19f536cac4a84780f54a3279ef707b33

ໃນລາຍງານທີ່ເປັນຄວາມລັບ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໃນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວ CBS, ຄະນະກໍາມະການໄດ້ປະເມີນວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີທາງອິນເຕີເນັດຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ລັກເອົາເງິນໄປປະມານ 2 ຕື້ໂດລາ, ເຊິ່ງສັນນິດຖານວ່າ ລວມທັງສະກຸນເງິນທາງລະບົບອິນເຕີເນັດ ແລະຊັບສິນອື່ນໆນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ ເພື່ອເປັນເງິນທຶນເຂົ້າໃນໂຄງການອາວຸດາຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໃນປີ 2019.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ເພີ້ມການທົດລອງຍິງລູກສອນໄຟເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້, ໂດຍທົດລອງຍິງລູກສອນໄຟເຖິງ 11 ລູກ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ. ສະກຸນເງິນຄ​ຣິບ​ໂຕ ເປັນຮູບແບບສະກຸນເງິນທາງລະບົບອິນເຕີເນັດທີ່ “ເກືອບວ່າເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ເລີຍທີ່ຈະປອມແປງເງິນ” ນັ້ນໄດ້, ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທາງການໃດໆ, ຕາມຫຼັກການແລ້ວ “ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມປອດໄພຈາກການແຊກແຊງ ຫຼືການຈັດການຈາກລັດຖະບານ,” ແລະມັນຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ການໂອນເງິນນັ້ນ ຖືກກວ່າ ແລະກໍໄວກວ່າ.

Experts say North Korea is exploiting the lack of global regulatory controls on cryptocurrency to steal digital currencies to fund its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

“Crypto provides Pyongyang with a new form of currency that is significantly less regulated and understood by national governments, financial institutions and international bodies,” Jason Bartlett, a researcher at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) told VOA’s Korean Service.

North Korea stole more than $300 million worth of virtual assets between 2019 and 2020, according to a U.N. panel of experts monitoring sanctions quoted in a report submitted to the U.N. Security Council earlier this month.

In the confidential report obtained in part by CBS News, the panel estimated that North Korea​n cyberattackers stole about $2 billion, presumably including cryptocurrencies as well as other assets, to fund the nation’s weapons programs in 2019.

North Korea has ratcheted up its missile tests recently, test-firing 11 missiles in January.

Cryptocurrency is a digital form of currency that is “nearly impossible to counterfeit,” is generally not issued by any central authority, theoretically “making it immune to government interference or manipulation,” and allows for cheaper and faster money transfers.