ລາຍງານທ້າຍປີ ກ່ຽວກັບການປິດປະເທດຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະບໍ່ຍືນຍົງ ແຕ່ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຈະໝົດໄປໃນໄວໆນີ້

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກໍາລັງກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ປີທີສາມ ຂອງການປິດປະເທດ ຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ. ມາດຕະການເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ການລະບາດຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ກໍາລັງທໍາລາຍລ້າງລະບົບເສດຖະກິດຂອງປະເທດແລະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າບໍ່ຍືນຍົງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ແຕ່ບໍ່ມີໃຜຮູ້ເລີຍວ່າ ເມື່ອໃດມັນຈະສິ້ນສຸດ, ບິລ ກາລໂລ (Bill Gallo) ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນເດືອນທັນວານີ້ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນກໍາອໍານາດຄົບ 10 ປີພໍດີ. ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ເປັນຄວາມທ້າທາຍທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດອີກອັນນຶ່ງຂອງທ່ານ.

ແຕ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ ທ່ານກິມ ມີຄັງ​ອາ​ວຸດທີ່ໜ້າປະທັບໃຈ​ໃນ​ການຂົ່ມຂູ່​ຕໍ່ສະຫະ ລັດນັ້ນ, ທ່ານຊໍ້າພັດມີອາວຸດທີ່ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການລະບາດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເປັນພຽງນຶ່ງໃນສອງປະເທດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຮັບການສັກຢາວັກຊີນ​ກັນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ, ເຄື່ອງມືອັນດຽວທີ່ມີກໍຄື ປິດປະເທດຂອງຕົນ ຈາກໂລກພາຍນອກແທນ.

ທ່ານຄີ ປາຣ໌ກ (Kee Park), ຈາກໂຮງຮຽນການແພດຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຮາເວີຣ໌ດ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ແລະມັນກໍໄດ້ຜົນ, ມາປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ. ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອມີຄວາມສາມາດປິດກັ້ນຊາຍແດນຢ່າງແໜ້ນໜາ ແລະຄວບຄຸມການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄດ້, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍຮູ້ວ່າໄວຣັສເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ບໍ່ສາມາດແຜ່ລະບາດໄປຫາຄົນອື່ນໆໄດ້ ເມື່ອພວກເຂົາບໍ່ສາມາດເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄດ້.”

ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງພຽງຢາງ, ຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນໄດ້ພາກັນອອກໄປເກືອບໝົດແລ້ວທ່າມກາງການປິດຊາຍແດນ. ປະຊາຊົນຊາວເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ຖືກ ຈໍາກັດການເດີນທາງພາຍໃນປະເທດ ພາຍໃຕ້ຂໍ້ກໍາກັດທີ່ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ.

ຢູ່ຕາມເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກັບຈີນນັ້ນ ການຄ້າແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນພະວະທີ່ຢຸດສະງັກ ເຊິ່ງມັນໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງຕໍ່ລະບົບເສດຖະກິດຂອງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານລີ ຊັງ ຢອງ (Lee Sang Yong), ຫົວໜ້າບັນນາທິການ​ຂອງເດລີ ເອັນເຄ (Daily NK) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ດຽວນີ້ ຄົນທໍາມະດາໄດ້ກິນເຂົ້າພຽງແຕ່ 2 ຄາບຕໍ່ມື້ ແທນທີ່ຊິເປັນ 3 ຄາບ. ແລະອັດຕາສ່ວນຂອງເຂົ້າຕໍ່ສາລີ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍລິໂພກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ 3 ຕໍ່ 7 ແທນທີ່ຊິເປັນ 7 ຕໍ່ 3. ເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ບັນຫາຂອງລະບົບເສດຖະ ກິດແມ່ນກໍາລັງຊຸດໂຊມລົງ.”

ການນໍາເຂົ້າ ສາມາດຂະຫຍາຍໂຕໄດ້ໃນໄວໆນີ້ດ້ວຍສູນກາງການຂ້າເຊື້ອໃກ້ກັບຊາຍແດນຈີນເຫຼົ່ານີ້.

ທ່ານປາຣ໌ກ ວອນ ກອນ (Park Won Gon), ສາດສະດາຈານແຫ່ງມະຫາ ວິທະຍາໄລ ອີວ໌ຮາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນສະຖານະການແບບໃດກັນແທ້ທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກໍາລັງປະເຊີນຢູ່ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ແຕ່ຄວາມຈິງກໍຄື ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍາລັງພົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກລໍາບາກທີ່ສຸດ ໃນອະນາຄົດອັນໃກ້ນີ້, ໂດຍສະເພາະຢ່າງຍິ່ງ ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ໃນຊ່ວງເຄິ່ງປີທໍາອິດ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ເປີດຊາຍແດນ ຫຼືດໍາເນີນການແນວໃດແນວນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອຜ່ານຜ່າຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກລໍາບາກເຫຼົ່ານີ້.”

ນັ້ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ສຸດທ້າຍແລ້ວພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບເອົາຢາວັກຊີນ ຫຼືຢາເມັດຟາຍເຊີ້ຈາກນານາຊາດ, ເຊິ່ງຜົນການສະຫຼຸບໃນໄວໆນີ້ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມັນມີປະສິດທິພາບສູງ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄວຣັສ.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ໃນການລະບາດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມຕໍ່ການປົກຄອງຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ, ທ່ານກິມ ອາດຈະຮູ້ສຶກວ່າຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້​ທຳການຄວບຄຸມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

North Korea is about to enter its third year of a severe COVID-19 lockdown. The pandemic measures are devastating the country's economy and look increasingly unsustainable. But no one knows when they will end, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.

Kim Jong Un in December marked 10 years in power. The coronavirus is among his biggest challenges yet.

But while Kim has an impressive arsenal to threaten the United States, he has fewer weapons to fight the pandemic.

North Korea is one of only two countries yet to begin coronavirus vaccinations. Instead, its only tool is sealing itself off from the outside world.

Kee Park, Harvard Medical School (Skype)

“And it works, let’s face it. North Korea is able to seal its borders very tightly and control movement. And we know these viruses cannot infect others when they cannot move.”

In the capital, Pyongyang, foreigners have almost completely left, amid a border shutdown. North Koreans are subject to severe travel restrictions within the country.

Along North Korea’s border with China, trade is at a standstill. It’s taking a big toll on the economy.

(Lee Sang Yong, Daily NK Chief Editor)

“Ordinary people now eat only two meals per day instead of three. And the ratio of rice to corn they consume is 3 to 7 instead of 7 to 3. It’s clear the economic situation is getting worse.”

Imports could soon expand, via these disinfection centers near the border with China.

Park Won Gon, Ewha University Professor

“We are not sure exactly what kind of situation North Korea faces at this very moment. But it’s true that they are seeing difficulties in the near future. Especially, I think in the first half of the year, they have to either open their borders or do something to break through these difficulties.”

That could mean finally accepting international vaccines or the Pfizer pill, which early results indicate is very effective at combating the virus.

But in a pandemic likely seen as a threat to his rule, Kim may instead feel the need to simply assert more control.