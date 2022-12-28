ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ທ່ານ ກິມ​ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃໝ່ແກ່ກອງ​ທັບ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປີ 2023 ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງປະ​ຊຸມພັກ​ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປົກ​ຄອງປະ​ເທດ​, ສື່ມວ​ນ​ຊົນ​ລັດຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້, ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ທາງ​ອ້​ອາມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຢ່າງ​ດຸ​ເດືອດ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ.

​ໃນ​ມື້​ທີ​ສອງ​ຂອງກອງປະ​ຊຸມ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ 6 ຂອງຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສູນ​ກາງພັກທີ 8 ທ່ານ​ກິມ ໄດ້​ທົບ​ທວນ​ຄືນ “ສະຖະ​ນະ​ການ​ທ້​າ​ທາຍ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃໝ່” ​ຢູ່​ແຫລມ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ ແລະ​ ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ການ​ເມືອງທີ່​ກ້​ວາງ​ຂວາງ​, ອີງ​ຕາມການລາຍ​ງານ​.

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ່ມ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ລຸ້ນ​ທີ​ສາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທິດ​ທາງສຳ​ລັບ “ຄວາມ​ດີ້ນ​ຮົນ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ສັດ​ຕູ” ແລະ​ ບັນ​ດາ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເສີມ​ສ້າງ​ອຳ​ນາດການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ.

“ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ໜັກ​ເຖິງ​ຫລັກ​ການ​ຂອງ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ທິດ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ດີ້ນ​ຮົນຕ້ານ​ສັດ​ຕູ ທີ່​ພັກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕ້ອງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ຖ້ວນ ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນສິດອະທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ແລະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ” ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ທາງ​ການ KCNA​.

​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍຫຼັກອັນໃໝ່​ເພື່ອຂະ​ຫຍາຍຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຕົນ​ເອງເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຢ່າງ​ແຂງ​ຂັນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2023 ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການທາງການ​ເມືອງ​.

KCNA ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຄຳ​ຖະ​ແຫລງຂອງທ່ານ​ກິມ ອາດລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ໂດດ​ດ່ຽວ​ນັ້ນ ຈະ​ສືບຕໍ່​ເລັ່ງ​ການ​ເສີມ​ສ້າງ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ຍິງຈຳ​ນວນ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟຈຳ​ນວນຫຼາຍທີ່​ບໍ່ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ການ​ຍິງອອກໄປຫຼາຍ​ລູກ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ອອກ​ແບບ​ເພື່ອພັດ​ທະ​ນາອາ​ວຸດ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ວິ​ທີ "ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ" ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ແຜນ​ການ​ຫ້າປີ ທີີ່​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ອອກ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ພັກ​ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ 2021.

​ລາຍ​ຊື່ລວມ​ມີ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ວິ​ທີ, ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດຂ້າມ​ທະ​ວີບ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ໃໝ່, ຈະຫຼວດ​ໄວ​ເໜືອ​ສຽງ, ເຮືອ​ດຳ​ນ້ຳ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ແລະ ດາ​ວ​ທຽມ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled new goals for the country's military for 2023 at an ongoing meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported on Wednesday, hinting at another year of intensive weapons tests and tension.

On the second day of the Sixth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the party's 8th Central Committee, Kim reviewed the "newly created challenging situation" on the Korean Peninsula and the broader political landscapes, the report said.

The third-generation leader set the direction for the "anti-enemy struggle" and goals for reinforcing defense power, it added.

"He specified the principles of foreign affairs and the direction of the struggle against the enemy that our party and government must thoroughly abide by in order to protect sovereign rights and defend national interests," the official KCNA news agency said.

"New core goals for strengthening self-defensive capabilities to be strongly pursued in 2023 have been presented in preparation for diverse fluctuations in the political situation."

KCNA did not provide details on those goals, but Kim's remarks could indicate the isolated country will continue to accelerate its military buildup.

North Korea has fired an unprecedented number of missiles this year, and many launches were designed to develop "top priority" strategic weapons under a five-year plan laid out at a Workers' Party congress in early 2021.

The list includes tactical nuclear weapons, a new intercontinental ballistic missile, hypersonic gliding flight warheads, nuclear-powered submarines and a reconnaissance satellite.