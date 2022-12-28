ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍເປົ້າໝາຍໃໝ່ແກ່ກອງທັບຂອງປະເທດສຳລັບປີ 2023 ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມພັກກຳມະກອນທີ່ກຳລັງປົກຄອງປະເທດ, ສື່ມວນຊົນລັດຖະບານໄດ້ລາຍງານໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້, ໂດຍໄດ້ກ່າວທາງອ້ອາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການທົດລອງອາວຸດຢ່າງດຸເດືອດ ແລະຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ.
ໃນມື້ທີສອງຂອງກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ທີ 6 ຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການສູນກາງພັກທີ 8 ທ່ານກິມ ໄດ້ທົບທວນຄືນ “ສະຖະນະການທ້າທາຍທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນໃໝ່” ຢູ່ແຫລມເກົາຫລີ ແລະ ຂອບເຂດການເມືອງທີ່ກ້ວາງຂວາງ, ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານ.
ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ່ມວ່າ ຜູ້ນຳລຸ້ນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ກຳນົດທິດທາງສຳລັບ “ຄວາມດີ້ນຮົນຕໍ່ຕ້ານສັດຕູ” ແລະ ບັນດາເປົ້າໝາຍສຳລັບການເສີມສ້າງອຳນາດການປ້ອງກັນ.
“ທ່ານໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກເຖິງຫລັກການຂອງການພົວພັນຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະທິດທາງຂອງການດີ້ນຮົນຕ້ານສັດຕູ ທີ່ພັກຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະລັດຖະບານຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດຕາມຢ່າງທີ່ຖ້ວນ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນສິດອະທິປະໄຕ ແລະປ້ອງກັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງປະເທດ” ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງອົງການຂ່າວທາງການ KCNA.
ເປົ້າໝາຍຫຼັກອັນໃໝ່ເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມສາມາດປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງເພື່ອປະຕິບັດຢ່າງແຂງຂັນໃນປີ 2023 ໄດ້ສະເໜີຢູ່ໃນການກະກຽມສຳລັບການປ່ຽນແປງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນສະຖານະການທາງການເມືອງ.
KCNA ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເປົ້າໝາຍເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ວ່າຄຳຖະແຫລງຂອງທ່ານກິມ ອາດລະບຸວ່າປະເທດທີ່ຖືກໂດດດ່ຽວນັ້ນ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ເລັ່ງການເສີມສ້າງທາງທະຫານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ເກົາຫລີເໜືອໄດ້ຍິງຈຳນວນລູກສອນໄຟຈຳນວນຫຼາຍທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນໃນປີນີ້ ແລະການຍິງອອກໄປຫຼາຍລູກແມ່ນຖືກອອກແບບເພື່ອພັດທະນາອາວຸດຍຸດທະວິທີ "ທີ່ເປັນບູລິມະສິດສູງສຸດ" ພາຍໃຕ້ແຜນການຫ້າປີ ທີີ່ໄດ້ວາງອອກໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມພັກກຳມະກອນໃນຕົ້ນປີ 2021.
ລາຍຊື່ລວມມີອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຍຸດທະວິທີ, ລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂ້າມທະວີບຊະນິດໃໝ່, ຈະຫຼວດໄວເໜືອສຽງ, ເຮືອດຳນ້ຳພະລັງງານນິວເຄລຍ ແລະ ດາວທຽມລາດຕະເວນ.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled new goals for the country's military for 2023 at an ongoing meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported on Wednesday, hinting at another year of intensive weapons tests and tension.
On the second day of the Sixth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the party's 8th Central Committee, Kim reviewed the "newly created challenging situation" on the Korean Peninsula and the broader political landscapes, the report said.
The third-generation leader set the direction for the "anti-enemy struggle" and goals for reinforcing defense power, it added.
"He specified the principles of foreign affairs and the direction of the struggle against the enemy that our party and government must thoroughly abide by in order to protect sovereign rights and defend national interests," the official KCNA news agency said.
"New core goals for strengthening self-defensive capabilities to be strongly pursued in 2023 have been presented in preparation for diverse fluctuations in the political situation."
KCNA did not provide details on those goals, but Kim's remarks could indicate the isolated country will continue to accelerate its military buildup.
North Korea has fired an unprecedented number of missiles this year, and many launches were designed to develop "top priority" strategic weapons under a five-year plan laid out at a Workers' Party congress in early 2021.
The list includes tactical nuclear weapons, a new intercontinental ballistic missile, hypersonic gliding flight warheads, nuclear-powered submarines and a reconnaissance satellite.