ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຫຼາຍລູກ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນທະເລ ຫຼັງຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ເລີ້ມການຊ້ອມລົບ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຫຼາຍລູກເຂົ້າໄປໃນທະເລໃນວັນຈັນ ມື້ນີ້, ກອງທັບຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ໄດ້ກ່າວ, ຫຼັງຈາກກອງກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນການຊ້ອມລົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ປະຈຳປີ ຮ່ວມກັນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງ ເຊິ່ງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນການຊ້ອມໃນການບຸກ ລຸກ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ເສນາທິການຮ່ວມກອງທັບຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ຍິງໄປ ນັ້ນ ເປັນເຫດການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຄັ້ງທີຫ້າຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ສຳ​ລັບປີນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກວດພົບຈາກແຂວງວັງແຮ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດ ໃດໆຕື່ມເຊັ່ນວ່າ ພວກລູກສອນໄຟບິນໄປໄກຫຼາຍຊ່ຳໃດ.

ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ທັງກອງທັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ແລະສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມການຊ້ອມ ລົບປະຈຳປີຮ່ວມກັນ ເຊິ່ງມີກຳນົດຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນເປັນເວລາ 11 ວັນ. ສູນບັນຊາ ການຂອງການຊ້ອມລົບທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Freedom Shield ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທັງກອງທັບຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໂຈະການຝຶກຊ້ອມ ດ້ວຍລູກປືນແທ້ໄວ້ກ່ອນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ສືບສວນສອບສວນນັກບິນ ລົບສອງຄົນຂອງຕົນ ຖິ້ມລະເບີດໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຕັ້ງໃຈລົງຖືກພື້ນທີ່ຂອງພົນລະ ເຮືອນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຊ້ອມອຸ່ນເຄື່ອງເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ແນວໃດ.

ການຊ້ອມລົບດັ່ງກ່າວ ເລີ້ມດຶງດູດການກ່າວປະນາມຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ມີອາວຸດ ນິວເຄລຍ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫລງການຂອງລັດຖະບານສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເອີ້ນການ ຊ້ອມລົບທັງຫຼາຍວ່າ “ເປັນການກະທຳເກາະຜິດທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ” ທີ່ເພີ້ມຄວາມ ສ່ຽງຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງທາງທະຫານ.

ປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 30 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ເຊິ່ງສອງຄົນບາດເຈັບສາຫັດ ເມື່ອເຮືອບິນລົບອາຍພົ່ນ KF-16 ສອງລຳຖິ້ມລະເບີດ MK-82 ແປດລູກໃສ່ ພື້ນທີ່ພົນລະເຮືອນໃນເຂດໂປຈອນ, ທີ່ເປັນເມືອງນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເຂດຊາຍແດນ ຕິດກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຢ່າງບໍ່ໄດ້ຕັ້ງໃຈເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້. ການຖິ້ມລະ ເບີດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ກອງກຳລັງຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ທຳການຝຶກຊ້ອມຍິງລູກແທ້ ກ່ອນໜ້າການຊ້ອມລົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Freedom Shield.

ໃນກອງປະຊຸມລາຍ​ງານ​ສະຫຼຸບ​ຂໍ້​ມູນເບື້ອງຫຼັງຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວພາຍໃນເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ກອງທັບອາກາດເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ທຳການປະເມີນຜົນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຊ້ຳ​ອີກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເຫດການເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ນຶ່ງໃນນັກບິນຂອງເຮືອບິນລົບ KF-16 ໄດ້ບິນເຂົ້າໄປໃນຕຳ​ແໜ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ສຳລັບສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ກຳນົດເປັນ ເປົ້າໝາຍນັ້ນ.

North Korea fired several ballistic missiles into the sea on Monday, South Korea’s military said, hours after South Korean and U.S. troops kicked off their large annual combined drills, which the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile firings, North Korea’s fifth missile launch event this year, were detected from the North’s Hwanghae province but gave no further details such as how far they flew.

Earlier Monday, the South Korean and U.S. militaries began their annual joint military exercises, which are scheduled to last 11 days. The Freedom Shield command post exercise began after the South Korean and U.S. militaries paused live-fire training while Seoul investigates how two of its fighter jets mistakenly bombed a civilian area during a warm-up drill last week.

The drills' start drew the condemnation of nuclear-armed North Korea, which issued a government statement calling the exercises a “dangerous provocative act” that increases the risks of military conflict.

About 30 people were injured, two of them seriously, when two South Korean KF-16 fighter jets mistakenly fired eight MK-82 bombs on a civilian area in Pocheon, a town near the North Korean border, on Thursday. The bombing occurred while South Korean and U.S. forces were engaging in a live-fire drill ahead of the larger Freedom Shield exercise.

In a background briefing to domestic reporters on Monday, the South Korean air force repeated its initial assessment last week that one of the KF-16 pilots had entered the wrong coordinates for a bombing site.