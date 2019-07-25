ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟໄລຍະໃກ້ສອງລູກຈາກຝັ່ງຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຕົນໃນ
ຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້. ກອງທັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ ເຫັນຢ່າງ
ຈະແຈ້ງແນໃສ່ການເພີ້ມອຳນາດໃນການຕໍ່ລອງກ່ຽວກັບການເຈລະຈານິວເຄລຍຂອງ
ພຽງຢາງກັບສະຫະລັດ.
ລູກສອນໄພ ໄດ້ຍິງຈາກບໍລິເວນ ອ້ອມແອ້ມເມືອງວອນຊານ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ
ສຽງເໜືອຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປສູ່ທິດຕາເວັນອອກ ກ່ອນຈະຕົກລົງໃສ່ທະ
ເລອີງຕາມເສນາທິການຮ່ວມກອງທັບຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້. ລູກສອນໄຟລູກ ທຳອິດ ຍິງໄປ
ໄກປະມານ 430 ກິໂລແມັດ ແລະລູກທີສອງ ປະມານ 690 ກິໂລແມັດ ອີງຕາມຄຳຖະ
ແຫຼງຂອງຄະນະເສນາທິການ.
ກອງທັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟລູກທີສອງ ອາດເປັນລູກສອນໄຟຊະນິດໃໝ່
ແຕ່ວ່າຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການວິເຄາະກັນຕື່ມ. ຖ້າຫາກໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນລູກສອນໄຟລູກທີ
ສອງ ແມ່ນຍິງໄປໄກກວ່າລູກສອນ ທີ່ໄຟເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ຍິງທົດລອງໃນເດືອນພຶດສະ
ພາຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ໃນລັດສະໝີ 450 ກິໂລແມັດ.
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາໄດ້ຍິງໃນອັນທີ່ປາກົດວ່າເປັນລູກສອນໄຟແບບດຽວ
ກັບລູກສອນໄຟ ISKANDER ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງລູກສອນເຄິ່ງໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ໄລຍະ
ສັ້ນ ທີ່ສາມາດຄວບຄຸມ ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ບິນຢູ່ ແລະເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງອອກແບບເພື່ອຫຼົບ
ຫຼີກລະບົບປ້ອງກັນລູກລອນໄຟຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະສະຫະລັດ.
ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ ຂອງພວກເຈົ້າ
ໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດເພື່ອຈະສ້າງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃນການເຈລະຈານິວເຄລຍລະດັບເຮັດ
ກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເຖິງແມ່ນມີປະຊຸມສາມເທື່ອ ລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ
ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.
ໄດ້ເປັນເວລາບໍ່ຮອດນຶ່ງເດືອນ ນັບແຕ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຈັບມື ກັບທ່ານກິມ
ຢູ່ເຂດປອດທະຫານທີ່ແບ່ງແຍກສອງເກົາຫຼີ ໃນການພົບປະທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທຳນຽບ
ຂາວເຫັນໃນເວລານັ້ນວ່າ ເປັນຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ.
ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ສະໜອງຕອບ ຕໍ່ການຮ້ອງຂໍ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອ
ເລີ້ມການເຈລະຈາໃນລະດັບເຮັດວຽກ. ແຕ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກັບໄດ້ດຳເນີນທ້າທາຍ ແລະ
ຂົ່ມຂູ່ແທນ ໃນອັນທີ່ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນການພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະປັບປຸງທ່າ
ທີໃນການເຈລະຈາຂອງຕົນ.
ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ໃຫ້ຮ່ອງຮອຍວ່າພຽງຢາງ ອາດ
ຈະຍົກເລີກການເຈລະຈາ ແລະອາດຈະເລີ້ມທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂ້າມທະ
ອີບ ແລະທົດລອງນິວເຄລຍຄືນອີກ ຖ້າຫາກສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ດຳເນີນການຕໍ່
ໄປ ໃນແຜນການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມທາງທະຫານນັ້ນ.
North Korea fired two projectiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said early Thursday, Pyongyang's latest provocation amid stalled nuclear talks.
South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said the projectiles were launched from near North Korea's eastern city of Wonsan and traveled approximately 430 kilometers. They were launched at 5:34 a.m. and 5:57 a.m.
The statement by South Korea's joint chiefs of staff did not elaborate what kind of projectiles were launched. If Seoul's estimate is correct, however, it would appear to be a relatively short-range projectile.
An earlier message said Seoul's military is monitoring the situation in case of addition launches and is maintaining a ready posture.
The North Korean launch threatens to further delay nuclear talks with the United States.
U.S. officials have said they would like to begin working-level talks as soon as possible.
Last week, North Korea threatened to resume intercontinental ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests if the U.S. and South Korea go ahead with planned joint military exercises.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met last month at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, where they agreed to restart talks.
The U.S. has not responded to the latest launches.
Kim declared a moratorium on all nuclear and ICBM tests in April 2018. Pyongyang, however, launched several short-range ballistic missiles and other projectiles in May.
"Estimating the distance, it is likely that it is the same Iskander type that was shot in May," Jeffrey Lewis, an expert in nuclear nonproliferation with the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, told VOA's Korea Service.