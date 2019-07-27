​ເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟສອງລູກ ອອກຈາກຝັ່ງກໍ້າຕາເວັນອອກ ຂອງຕົນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດນີ້. ການຍິງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນເວລາພຽງຢາງຈົ່ມວ່າກ່ຽວ ກັບການ

ຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະຫານ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດກັບເກົາຫລີໃຕ້. ໃນຂະນະ ທີ່ພວກນັກ

ວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດຈະບໍ່ພາໃຫ້ ການ ເຈລະຈາດ້ານ

ນິວເຄລຍ ຫັນເຫໜີກໍຕາມ ມັນກໍເປັນການເນັ້ນໜັກໃຫ້ເຫັນ ເຖິງ ຄວາມບໍ່ສາມາດ

ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງ​ຄວາມຄືບໜ້າ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ. ວິລລຽມ ກາໂລ ສົ່ງ

ລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາຈາກນະຄອນຫລວງ ໂຊລ ດັ່ງສາລີ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະ

ເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປາກົດວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ໄດ້ຍິງຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນລູກສອນ ໄຟທີ່ຍິງ

ໄດ້ຂະໜາດໃກ້ ບາງທີອາດຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ກັບອັນທີ່ເກົາເໜືອໄດ້ສົ່ງຂຶ້ນໄປ ເມື່ອເດືອນ

ພຶດສະພາຜ່ານມາ. ການສົ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຫັນເຫການເຈລະຈາດ້ານ ນິວເຄລຍແຕ່

ຢ່າງໃດ ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກວິເຄາະ ບົງ ຢຸງຊິກ ທີ່ມີສຳນັກງານ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ກຸງ ໂຊລ ເວົ້າວ່າ ການຍິງ

ເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດກໍອາດຈະບໍ່ພາໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງເຊັ່ນກັນ:

“ມັນເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ທີ່ທຳການບີບ

ບັງຄັບຕື່ມໃສ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່ອນໜ້າການເຈລະຈາແທ້ໆ ເພື່ອຕັ້ງເປົ້າໝາຍໄວ້ ໃຫ້ການ

ເຈລະຈາໄດ້ຜົນ ໃນດ້ານການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ.”

ຫາກແຕ່ວ່າ ການ​ຍິງ​ເທື່ອນີ້ ມັນເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ພິເສດ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ເຖິງນຶ່ງເດືອນລຸນ ຫລັງ

ການພົບປະ ລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກັບ ຜູ້ນຳເກົາ

ຫລີເໜືອ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ທີ່ເຂດປອດທະຫານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການພົບພໍ້ ທີ່ເຈົ້າ ໜ້າທີ່ທຳນຽບ

ຂາວບັນລະຍາຍວ່າ ອາດເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນການຫລິ້ນເກມກັນ.

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ເກົາຫລີເໜືອກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ມາປາກົດໂຕ ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບວາງແຜນ ເພື່ອ ການ

ເຈລະຈາ. ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນແນວນັ້ນ ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຊໍ້າໄດ້ວາງທ່າ ຢູ່ຂ້າງເຮືອ

ດຳນໍ້າ ປາກົດໃຫ້ເຫັນ ເຖິງຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະຮັບມືກັບລູກສອນໄຟ ນິວເຄລຍໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງ

ເປັນການເພີ້ມທະວີລະດັບຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່ ທ່ານຢຸງຊິກ ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນຂັ້ນຜ່ອນ

ເບົາ ຕາມມາດຖະຖານຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວ ວ່າ:

“ເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢາກສ້າງຄວາມໂມໂຫ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ. ເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ເພິ່ນ ຢູ່ຄຽງ

ຂ້າງເຈົ້າຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ພ້ອມແລ້ວ

ທີ່ຈະຂ້າມເສັ້ນແດງ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ບໍ່ສົນໃຈໃນເລື້ອງທີ່ວ່າ ເກົາຫລີທຳການເກາະຜິດ ແຕ່ແທນທີ່ ຈະເປັນແນວ

ນັ້ນ ເພິ່ນກັບໄປເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ເລື້ອງຄວາມເປັນມິດກັບທ່ານກິມ.

ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ຕົນຈະດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປໃນແຜນການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມທາງທະຫານ ກັບສະ

ຫະລັດ ເຖິງແມ່ນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຈະຄັດຄ້ານກໍຕາມ. ກຸງວໍຊິງຕັນກັບກຸງໂຊລ ໄດ້ຕັດຂະໜາດ

ຂອງການຊ້ອມລົບດັ່ງກ່າວລົງແດ່ ແຕ່ປານນັ້ນ ມັນກໍຍັງບໍ່ດີພໍ ສຳລັບເກົາຫລີເໜືອ.

North Korea fired two projectiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said early Thursday, Pyongyang's latest provocation amid stalled nuclear talks.

South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said the projectiles were launched from near North Korea's eastern city of Wonsan and traveled approximately 430 kilometers. They were launched at 5:34 a.m. and 5:57 a.m.

The statement by South Korea's joint chiefs of staff did not elaborate what kind of projectiles were launched. If Seoul's estimate is correct, however, it would appear to be a relatively short-range projectile.

An earlier message said Seoul's military is monitoring the situation in case of addition launches and is maintaining a ready posture.

The North Korean launch threatens to further delay nuclear talks with the United States.

U.S. officials have said they would like to begin working-level talks as soon as possible.

Last week, North Korea threatened to resume intercontinental ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests if the U.S. and South Korea go ahead with planned joint military exercises.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met last month at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, where they agreed to restart talks.

The U.S. has not responded to the latest launches.

Kim declared a moratorium on all nuclear and ICBM tests in April 2018. Pyongyang, however, launched several short-range ballistic missiles and other projectiles in May.

"Estimating the distance, it is likely that it is the same Iskander type that was shot in May," Jeffrey Lewis, an expert in nuclear nonproliferation with the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, told VOA's Korea Service.