ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິເສດ ຕໍ່​ການສົ່ງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວ​ຫາສະ​ຫະ​ລັດວ່າ ​ເຜີຍແຜ່​ຂ່າ​ວ​ລື​ຊາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂາຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເພື່ອ​ ສ້າງ​ພາບ​ພົດທີ່​ບໍ່​ດີ ໃຫ້​ແກ່ຂອງ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ.

ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍພວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ ​ການ “​ຊື້​ລູກ​ຈະ​ຫລວດ​ ແລະ​ລູກ​ ປືນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່ ຫລາຍ​ລ້ານລູກ​ ຈາກ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ເພື່ອ​ໃຊ້ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ລົບຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.”

ໃນຄຳ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ ທີ່​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ ໂດຍອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວສູນ​ກາງ​ຂອງທາງ​ການເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອ (KCNA) ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່​າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ​ຕໍ່ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

“​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ເຄີ​ຍ​ສົ່ງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ອອກ ຫລື​ລູກ​ປືນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​” ​ນັ້ນ ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງຮອງ​ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ຂອງຂອງ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອ​ນ ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອໄດ້​ກ່າວ ອີງ​ ຕາມອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ KCNA.

“ພວກ​ເຮົາຂໍ​ເຕືອນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃຫ້​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ແບ​ບບໍ່​ມີຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື້ອງ​ ສ​ປ​ປ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ເວົ້າ ແລະ​ໃຫ້​ຫຸບປາກ​ໄວ້” ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ ໂດຍ​ເອີ້ນ​ຊື່​ຫ​ຍໍ້ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ​ຈາກສາ​ທ​າ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​.

ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ການ​ທູດອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດຕໍ່ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ. ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ໃດໆ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂາຍ​ອາ​ວຸດ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢັ້ງ​ຢືນ​ວ່າ​ ການ​ຂາຍນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ລົງ​ແລ້ວ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່. ​ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຂ​າຍ​ດັ່ງ ​ກ່າ​ວ ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້.

North Korea on Thursday denied sending weapons to Russia, accusing the United States of spreading rumors about such a sale to tarnish Pyongyang’s image.

U.S. officials earlier this month said Russia was in the process of “purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.”

In a statement posted in the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a North Korean defense ministry official rejected the U.S. accusation.

“We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them,” said the vice director general of the North Korean defense ministry's General Bureau of Equipment, according to KCNA.

“We warn the U.S. to stop making reckless remarks pulling up the DPRK and to keep its mouth shut,” he added, using an abbreviation for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Earlier this month, a senior Russian diplomat also rejected the allegation as fake.

U.S. officials did not provide any evidence of the arms sale and did not confirm whether the transaction was ever completed. However, many Western analysts said such a transaction would make sense.