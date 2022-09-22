ເກົາຫລີເໜືອໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ການສົ່ງອາວຸດໃຫ້ແກ່ຣັດເຊຍໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວຫາສະຫະລັດວ່າ ເຜີຍແຜ່ຂ່າວລືຊາກ່ຽວກັບການຂາຍດັ່ງກ່າວເພື່ອ ສ້າງພາບພົດທີ່ບໍ່ດີ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຂອງພຽງຢາງ.
ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍພວມຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນ ການ “ຊື້ລູກຈະຫລວດ ແລະລູກ ປືນໃຫຍ່ ຫລາຍລ້ານລູກ ຈາກເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມລົບຢູເຄຣນ.”
ໃນຄຳຖະແຫລງການ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວສູນກາງຂອງທາງການເກົາຫລີເໜືອ (KCNA) ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ການກ່າວຫາຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຄີຍສົ່ງອາວຸດອອກ ຫລືລູກປືນໃຫ້ແກ່ຣັດເຊຍມາກ່ອນ ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍບໍ່ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະສົ່ງອອກ” ນັ້ນ ຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຮອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍການທົ່ວໄປຂອງຂອງຫ້ອງການອຸບປະກອນ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດເກົາຫລີເໜືອໄດ້ກ່າວ ອີງ ຕາມອົງການຂ່າວ KCNA.
“ພວກເຮົາຂໍເຕືອນສະຫະລັດ ໃຫ້ຢຸດເຊົາການກ່າວຫາແບບບໍ່ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ ຂຶ້ນມາເວົ້າ ແລະໃຫ້ຫຸບປາກໄວ້” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມ ໂດຍເອີ້ນຊື່ຫຍໍ້ເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ຈາກສາທາລະນະລັດປະຊາທິປະໄຕປະຊາຊົນຂອງເກົາຫລີ.
ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການທູດອະວຸໂສຣັດເຊຍຄົນນຶ່ງກໍໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການກ່າວຫາວ່ານັ້ນວ່າ ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຫລັກຖານໃດໆກ່ຽວກັບການຂາຍອາວຸດ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ຢັ້ງຢືນວ່າ ການຂາຍນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເສັດສິ້ນລົງແລ້ວຫຼືບໍ່. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກຫລາຍຄົນກ່າວວ່າ ການຂາຍດັ່ງ ກ່າວ ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້.
North Korea on Thursday denied sending weapons to Russia, accusing the United States of spreading rumors about such a sale to tarnish Pyongyang’s image.
U.S. officials earlier this month said Russia was in the process of “purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.”
In a statement posted in the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a North Korean defense ministry official rejected the U.S. accusation.
“We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them,” said the vice director general of the North Korean defense ministry's General Bureau of Equipment, according to KCNA.
“We warn the U.S. to stop making reckless remarks pulling up the DPRK and to keep its mouth shut,” he added, using an abbreviation for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
Earlier this month, a senior Russian diplomat also rejected the allegation as fake.
U.S. officials did not provide any evidence of the arms sale and did not confirm whether the transaction was ever completed. However, many Western analysts said such a transaction would make sense.