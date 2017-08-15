ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອວ່າ ຕົນຈະເລື່ອນເວລາ ການຍິງ ລູກສອນໄຟ ໃສ່ເກາະກວາມ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນທ່ານ Shinzo Abe ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ​ແລະ​ປະທານາ ທິບໍສະ

ຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ນຳ​ກັນວ່າ ການຢຸດຢັ້ງບໍ່​ໃຫ້ ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອຍິງ

ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ​ ​ແມ່ນເປັນ​ບູລິ​ມະ​ສຸດ​ທີ່ສຳຄັນ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ Abe ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ​ ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ການຕົກລົງ​ລະ ​ໃນຫວ່າງ​ການໂອ້​ລົມ​ທາງໂທລະ

ສັບ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້ ທີ່ຜູ້ນຳ​ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ນັກດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່ ນະຄອນ​ໂຕກ​ຽວ.

ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ສົນທະນາ​ກັນ ລ​ະຫວ່າງ​ພັນທະ​ມິດ​ທັງ​ສອງໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້ນຳ​ເກົາ

ຫລີ​ເໜືອ Kim Jong Un ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່າ​ນຈະ​ລໍ​ໄປ​ກ່ອນ​ໃນ ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟໃສ່ເກາະ Guam ທີ່ເປັນດິນແດນ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ໃນປາຊິີຟິກ.

ອົງການ​ຂ່າວ​ KCNA ຂອງທາງ​ການ​ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອ ກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ

Kim ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ກອງທັບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເຂດ​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ເກາະ

Guam ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຖານທັບຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ. ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ Kim ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່

ທຳ​ການ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ເບິ່ງ “ຄວາມ​ໂງ່ຈ້າ ​ແລະ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດທີ່ບ້າ​ຂອງພວກ Yankees”

ກ່ອນ​ການ​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ ​ຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ. ​ແຕ່ຍັງ​ມີ​ການ ອ້າງ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ທີ່ວ່າ “ຖ້າ

​ຫາກ Yankees ຍັງ​ດື້​ດ້ານ ໃນການ​ປະພຶດ​ທີ່​ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍທີ່​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມຜິດ

ຊອບ” ຢູ່​ແຫຼມ​ເກົາຫລີ​ແລ້ວ ​ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເຮັດຕາມແຜນ​ການຂອງ​ຕົນ.

ທ່ານ Kim ຍັງ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ສະຫະລັດ “ສະ​ແດງອອກ​ຜ່ານ​ການ​ກະທຳ​ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເຂົາ​

ເຈົ້າ ປາດ​ຖະໜາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຫລຸດຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕືງຢູ່​ແຫລ​ມ​ເກົາຫລີ ​ແລະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນບໍ່​ໃຫ້​

ເກີດ​ການ​ປະ​ທະກັນທາງທະຫານທີ່​ເປັນ​ອັນຕະລາຍ” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງອົງການ

KCNA.

​ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງການແມ່ນຈະ​ແຈ້ງ ​ອ້າງ​ອີງ​ເຖິງການ​ຊ້ອມລົບ​ຮ່ວມປະຈຳ​ປີ ລະຫວ່າງສະ

ຫະລັດ ​ແລະ​ເກົາຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ທີ່ກຳນົດ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ໃນ​ອາທິດ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້. ພຽງ​ຢາງພິຈາ ລະນາ​ວ່າ

ການ​ຊ້ອມລົບ​ນີ້ ເປັນ​ການ​ເຝິກ​ຊ້ອມ ​ເພື່ອ​ຮຸກ​ຮາມເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນການ​ກ່າວ

​ຫາ ​ທີ່​ທັງ​ສອງ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ​ແລະ​ໂຊ​ລ​ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດ.



ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ເກົາຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ທ່ານ Moon Jae-in ​ຍັງ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ລະ​ງັບ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​

ກົວ ​ທີ່​ສົງຄາມ​ອາດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ວັນ​ຄົບຮອບ​

ການ​ກອ​ບກູ້​ແຫລມ​ເກົາຫລີ​ຈາກການ​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ເມືອງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນການ​ປົກຄອງຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ

​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທ້າຍ​ສົງຄາມ​ໂລກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງນັ້ນ ປະທານ​າທິບໍດີ Moon ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ

ຍາ​ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ “ຈະ​ທຳ​ທຸກ​ວິທີ​ທາງ” ​ເພື່ອປ້ອງ​ກັນບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ສົງຄາມ​ອີກຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​

ຢູ່​ແຫລມ​ເກົາຫລີ ​ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມອີກ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ​ທີ່​ສາ

ມາດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ແຫລມ​ເກົາຫລີ​ໂດຍປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ຈາກ​ໂຊ​ລ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Jim Mattis ​ໄດ້ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງການ

​ເຕືອນ​ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອ ​ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ໃດໆກໍຕາມ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​

ໄຟໃສ່​ດິນແດນ​ຂອງສະຫະລັດ "ອາດ​ຈະ​ເພີ້​ມຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງກາຍ​ເປັນ ສົງຄາມ​ຢ່າງ

​ວ່ອງ​ໄວ.”



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed that stopping North Korea from launching nuclear missiles is their top priority.



Abe and Trump reached the agreement during a phone call on Tuesday, the Japanese leader told reporters in Tokyo.



The dialogue between the two allies came as North Korean leader leader Kim Jong Un said he will wait to launch missiles at the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.



North Korea's official news agency KCNA said Tuesday that Kim had received a report from his army on its plans to strike the area around Guam, which is home to a number of U.S. military facilities. The report said Kim will continue to observe "the foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees" before making a final decision. But he was also quoted as saying "if the Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous reckless actions" on the Korean Peninsula, the North would follow through with its plans.



Kim also urged the United States to, "show through actions if they wish to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and prevent a dangerous military clash," according to the KCNA report.



The statement was an apparent reference to the annual joint U.S.-South Korean military drills that are scheduled to begin next week. Pyongyang considers the drills a dress rehearsal for an invasion of the North, a charge denied by both Washington and Seoul.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in is also trying to calm fears of a possible war. In a speech Tuesday marking the anniversary of the Korean Peninsula's liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II, President Moon vowed that his government "will put everything on the line" to prevent another war on the peninsula, and added that no military action can take place on the peninsula without Seoul's consent.



U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis issued a warning to North Korea, saying any attempt to launch missiles at U.S. soil "could escalate into war very quickly."



"If they do that, it's game on," Mattis told Pentagon reporters during an impromptu briefing late Monday. "You don't shoot at people in this world unless you want to bear the consequence."



Mattis sought to allay fears following previous North Korean threats to launch missiles in the direction of Guam.



"We know within moments where it's going," he said of any potential launch.



The top U.S. defense chief said if officials determined a missile was likely to hit Guam, "We'll take it out."



Mattis has not shied away from similarly tough talk in the past but has consistently emphasized Washington would prefer diplomatic solutions to resolve differences with Pyongyang.



"The U.S. has no interest in regime change or accelerated reunification of Korea," he wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, published Monday. "We do not seek an excuse to garrison U.S. troops north of the Demilitarized Zone."

