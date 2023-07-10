ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ປະນາມສິ່ງທີ່ຕົນເອີ້ນວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະນຳສະເໜີເຮືອດຳນ້ຳພະລັງນິວເຄລຍຕິດລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຢູ່ໃນທະເລໃກ້ແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ມັນສ້າງສະຖານະການທີ່ເປັນການນຳເອົາບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງທາງດ້ານນິວເຄລຍ ຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າໃກ້ຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ໌.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ພວກເຮືອບິນສອດແນມຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ໄດ້ລະເມີດນ່ານຟ້າ ຢູ່ໃກ້ແຄມຝັ່ງທະ​ເລ ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຕົນ ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງຄຳເວົ້າຂອງໂຄສົກກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງຕົນທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸຊື່ ຜູ້ທີ່ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກລາຍງານໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວ KCNA ຂອງທາງການເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ໂຄສົກດັ່ງກ່າວ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີການຮັບປະກັນໄດ້ວ່າ ເຫດການທີ່ໜ້າຕື່ນຕົກໃຈຊຶ່ງເຮືອບິນສອດແນມຍຸດທະສາດຂອງກອງທັບອາກາດສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນຖືກຍິງຕົກຢູ່ເໜືອທະເລຕາເວັນອອກນັ້ນ ຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.”

ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຕ່າງໆໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະນຳສະເໜີອາ​ວຸດ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດນິວເຄລຍ ຢູ່ໃນແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີນັ້ນ ເປັນການຂົ່ມຂູ່ດ້ວຍນິວເຄລຍ ຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ ຕໍ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະປະເທດທັງຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ສັນຕິພາບ ອົງການຂ່າວ KCNA ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

North Korea denounced on Monday what it called a move by the United States to introduce a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine to waters near the Korean peninsula, saying it creates a situation that brings a nuclear conflict closer to reality.

North Korea also claimed U.S. reconnaissance planes recently violated its air space near the east coast, quoting an unnamed spokesperson of its Ministry of National Defense in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

"There is no guarantee that a shocking incident where a U.S. air force strategic reconnaissance plane is shot down over the East Sea will not happen," the spokesperson said.

The moves by the United States to introduce strategic nuclear assets to the Korean peninsula is a blatant nuclear blackmail against North Korea and regional countries and presents a grave threat to peace, KCNA said.