ເກົາຫຼືເໜືອ ຍັງທົດລອງ ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ ທ່າມກາງການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້​ທຳການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.​ ນີ້ແມ່ນການທົດລອງອາວຸດຄັ້ງ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ ​ທີີ່​ມີ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ລຳ​ດັບ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະການປະນາມການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມທາງທະຫານ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນອາທິດນີ້. ບີລ ກາລໂລ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມເຕີມຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໄລຍະໃກ້ ເຂົ້າໄປບໍລິເວນນອກຊາຍຝັ່ງທະເລ ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດຕົນ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂອງກອງທັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະນາມການປະຕິບັດງານດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກແຫ່ງນີ້.

ການດໍາເນີນງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນພຽງນຶ່ງມື້ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາປະສົບຄວາມສໍາເລັດໃນການຍິງ “ລູກສອນໄຟຍຸດທະສາດນໍາວິ​ຖີ” ຈາກເຮືອດໍານໍ້າ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ອ້າງເຖິງຄວາມສາມາດດັ່ງກ່າວມານີ້.

ໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ທຳການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ ເປັນຈໍານວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ.

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະເທດພັນທະມິດເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ໂດຍເພີ້ມການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມທະຫານ. ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ເລີ້ມການຝຶກຊ້ອມຂະ ໜາດໃຫຍ່ເປັນເວລາ 11 ມື້ ລວມທັງການຊ້ອມລົບບາງປະເພດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນຮອບ 5 ປີ.

ໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້, ໂຄສົກຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານເນັດ ໄພຣສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຂະຫຍາຍການທົດລອງອາວຸດຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມທາງທະຫານທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາ ຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້ການດໍາເນີນການທຸກບາດກ້າວໃດໆຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ມາຂັດຂວາງພວກເຮົາ ຫຼື ຈໍາກັດພວກເຮົາ ຈາກການປະຕິບັດການຕ່າງໆທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ມັນມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນສະຖຽນລະພາບຢູ່ໃນແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີແຫ່ງນີ້.”

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຝຶກຊ້ອມດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງ. ແຕ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອມີມຸມມອງວ່າ ການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມດັ່ງກ່າວມານີ້ ແມ່ນການກະກຽມສໍາລັບການຮຸກຮານ ແລະມັກໃຊ້ສິ່ງນີ້ເພື່ອເປັນໂອກາດໃນການປະຕິບັດການທົດລອງອາວຸດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງຕົນ.

ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້, ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນ ຍາ ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ບາດກ້າວທີ່ “ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະຮຸນແຮງ” ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການປະ ຕິບັດງານຕ່າງໆຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນໄດ້ກາຍເຂົ້າມາໃນເສັ້ນແດງແລ້ວ.”

North Korea conducted a ballistic missile launch Tuesday. It is the latest in a flurry of North Korean weapons tests and condemnations of U.S.-South Korea joint military drills that began this week. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo in Seoul.

North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast. That from South Korea’s military, which condemned the launch as a threat to regional security.

The launch came a day after North Korea said it successfully fired two “strategic cruise missiles” from a submarine – the first time it has claimed such a feat.

Over the past year, North Korea has launched an unprecedented number of missiles.

The United States and its ally South Korea have responded by increasing joint military exercises. On Monday, the two sides began 11 days of major drills, including some of their largest in five years.

On Monday, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said North Korea’s expanded weapons tests have helped lead to the bigger joint military exercises.

PRICE ACT

“We're not going to let any steps North Korea take deter us or constrain us from the actions that we feel are necessary to safeguard stability on the Korean Peninsula."

The United States and South Korea say the exercises are defensive. But North Korea views the drills as preparation to invade and often uses them as an occasion to conduct its own major weapons tests.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to take “powerful and offensive” steps in response to the U.S.-South Korea actions, which he said “are reaching a red line.”