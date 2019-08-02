ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອໄດ້​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດໄລ​ຍະ​ໃກ້ຮອບ​ໃໝ່ ອອກ​ສູ່​ທະ​ເລ ຢູ່ນອກ​ຝັ່ງ

ກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​. ນີ້ເປັນ​ການ​ຍິງທົດ​ລອງ ​ເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສາມ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີເໜືອ​ຍິງ​ໃນ​

ໄລ​ຍະເວ​ລາ​ພຽງນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ​.

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ສອງ​ລູກ ​ປະ​ມານ 3 ໂມງ​ເຊົ້າ ​ຕາມ​ເວ​ລາ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ ຈາກ​

ແຂວງ​ຮຳ​ຢອງ​ໃຕ້ ອີງ​ຕາມຫົວ​ໜ້າເສ​ນາ​ທິ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ ກອງ​ທັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້. ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​

ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງໄປປະ​ມານ 220 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດໃນ​ລະ​ດັບຄວາມ​ສູງ​

ເຖິງ 25 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ.

​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ສີ​ຟ້າຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ ທີ່​ແຈກຢາຍ​ໃຫ້​

ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ລັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ຊັ່ງ​ຊ​າ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ ລູກ​

ສອນ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງວ່​າ ອາ​ດ​ເປັນ “ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໃກ້” ທີ່​ມີ​ລັກ​

ສະ​ນະຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟທີ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອໄດ້​ຍິງ​ເມື່ອ ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້.

ການ​ຍິງ​ໃນ​ວັ​ນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ ​ໂດຍພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ຜູ້​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ອາ​ວຸດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໃກ້ ທີ່​ບໍ່ເປັນ

​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ເໜືອ.

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ທົດ​ລອງລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໃກ້ ຢ່າ​ງ​ໜ້ອຍຫົກ​ລູກ ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ແປດ​ມື້​ທີ່​

ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມທີ່​ຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່ອນ

ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ທີ່​ອາ​ດ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ.

ກ​ານ​ຍິງ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ

​ເໜືອ ທີ່​ມີ​ລັກ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັບ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ Iskander ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ປາ​

ກົດ​ວ່າອອກ​ແບບ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ຫຼົບ​ຫຼີກລະ​ບົບ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟຂອງ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດແລະ​ເກົາ​

ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້.

ໃນ​ວັ​ນ​ພຸດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ທົດ​ລອງ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “​ລະ​ບົບຈະ​ຫຼວດນຳ​ວິ​ຖີ

​ ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ທີ່​ອອກ​ແບບ​ໃໝ່ ຍິງ​ພ້ອມ​ກັນໄດ້​ຫຼາຍລູກ.” ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້​າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ລັບ​

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມອງ​ເຫັນວ່າ ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ

ລະ​ເມີດຕໍ່​ມະ​ຕິ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜື​ອ​ຍຸ່ງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ໃດໆ.



North Korea launched a fresh round of short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast early Friday, U.S. and South Korean officials say. It is the third such launch in just over a week.



The North launched two projectiles around 3 a.m. local time from South Hamgyong province, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The projectiles traveled an estimated 220 kilometers, reaching an altitude of 25 kilometers, it later added.



U.S. and South Korean intelligence officials assess the projectile is likely a "short-range ballistic missile" that shares flight characteristics with other recent North Korean launches, South Korea's presidential Blue House said in a statement to reporters.



The Friday launch was first reported by U.S. officials, who said the weapons appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles that did not threaten North America.



North Korea has test-fired at least six short-range weapons over the past eight days, an apparent attempt to increase leverage over the United States ahead of possible nuclear talks.



Last week's launch involved North Korea's version of a Russian Iskander ballistic missile, which appears specially designed to evade U.S. and South Korean missile defenses.



On Wednesday, North Korea tested what it called a "newly developed large-caliber, multiple launch, guided rocket system." U.S. and South Korean intelligence officials say they see the test as a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions that ban North Korea from any ballistic missile activity.



"We are concerned by the launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea in the past few days," said Karen Pierce, Britain's permanent representative to the United Nations following a closed-door Security Council meeting to discuss the matter Thursday.



"We reiterate our condemnation of such launches, which are violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions," said Pierce, who spoke on behalf of Britain, France, and Germany.



That statement is a strong contrast to the approach of U.S. President Donald Trump, who on Thursday dismissed the tests as "short-range missiles."



"We never made an agreement on that. I have no problem," Trump said. "We'll see what happens, but these are short-range missiles. They're very standard."



U.S. officials said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally promised Trump not to conduct longer-range missile or nuclear tests.



Kim in 2018 declared a self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear tests, but that promise hasn't been included in any public documents that have come out of Trump and Kim's three meetings.



Trump, who wants to continue talks with North Korea, is playing down North Korea's short-range launches.The talks have been stalled since a February Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi ended without a deal.



At the end of June, Trump and Kim met at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas. White House officials described the meeting as a breakthrough, saying North Korea had agreed to resume working-level talks.



But since then, North Korea has gradually ramped up its threats and provocations, saying it may not engage in talks if the U.S. and South Korea go ahead with planned joint military exercises.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in Thailand for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said he remains willing to talk with North Korean officials but that a meeting in Bangkok is unlikely.



"We stand ready to continue our diplomatic conversation with the North Koreans," Pompeo said Thursday. "I regret that it looks like I'm not going to have an opportunity to do that while I'm here ... but we're ready to go."



Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers are expressing more skepticism about Trump's approach to North Korea.



"The Trump administration should recognize that every new missile launch by North Korea is yet another play from the same old Kim family playbook," Senator Edward Markey, ranking member of the East Asia Subcommittee of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.



"Not only has President Trump failed to codify in writing a nuclear and missile testing freeze, but when he says he has no problem' with shorter range missile launches, he gives North Korea a green light to violate UN Security Council resolutions and threaten our allies," Markey said.