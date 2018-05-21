ພວກນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຍົກເລີກການພົບປະ ເປັນເຄື່ອງມືຂົ່ມຂູ່ ໃນການຕໍ່ລອງ

ຫຼັງຈາກຄວາມ​ສຳພັນທາງດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ​ໄດ້ອົບອຸ່ນຂຶ້ນເປັນ​ເວລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນ ​ເກົາຫຼີ​

ເໜືອ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ ​ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ​ກໍໄດ້ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ທີ່ຈະຖອນໂຕ ຢ່າງ​ກະທັນຫັນ​ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ແຜນການເຈລະຈາ ​ລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນລ​ທຣໍາ ​ແລະ​ຜູ້ນຳ

​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິ​ມ ຈົງ ​ອຶນ. ບັນດາ​ນັກວິ​ເຄາະ​ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ພະ​ແນ​ກ​ພາສາ​ເກົາ

ຫຼີ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ນີ້ ອາ​ດ​ເປັນ​ວິທີ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ລອງກ່ອນ​ໜ້າໝາຍກຳນົດ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ

ສຸ​ດຍອດ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 12 ​ເດືອນ​ມິຖຸນາຢູ່ທີ່​ສິງກະ​ໂປ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ​ເຈ​ຊູ​ເຊ​ເມ ​ໂອ​ນີ

ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ກິ່ງ​ສະຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ​ມາສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ.

ໃນອີກບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາທິດ​ຂ້າ​ງໜ້າ​ນີ້ ຈາກ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຈະເປັນ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດລະ

ຫວ່າງ ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຍັງຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ​ ​ແລະ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອພຽງ​ຢາງ

​ກໍໄດ້​ຂົ່່ມ​ຂູ່​ ທີ່​ຈະຖອນໂຕ. ເມື່ອມີການຖາມ​ ເຖິງຊະຕາ​ກຳ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ ​ກັບ

​ທ່ານກິມຈົງ ​ອຶນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ​ທຣໍາ ຕອບ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເບິ່ງ​ໄປ​ກ່ອນ.”

​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ ​ການ​ຍົກເລີກທີ່ອາດມີຂຶ້ນໃນ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາໃສ່ການຊ້ອມ

​ລົບທາງ​ທະຫານ ​ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ​ແລະ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ​ໂດຍ​ຮ້ອງ​ການຊ້ອມລົບເຫຼົ່າ

ນີ້ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ການຝຶກ​ຊ້ອມ ​ເພື່ອທຳ​ການ​ຮຸກຮານ. ​ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ຖືກໂຈະ​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ກຳ

ນົດ ການໂອ້ລົມໃນລະດັບ​ສູງ​ກັບ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ວາງແຜນ​ ເພື່ອຕິດຕາມ​ເບິ່ງຜົນຂອງ

ການພົບ​ປະສຸດຍອດ ສອງ​ຝ່າຍລະຫວ່າງ​ເກົາຫຼີ ​ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ເມສາທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ເກີ​ລ ​ໂອ​ແຮນ​ລອນ ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ບຸກກິ່ງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ກຳລັງ​ຕໍ່​

ລອງ ​ແລະ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການຜ່ອນຜັນໃນ​ຕອນ​ຕົ້ນໆ ໂດຍກ່າວ​ຫຼາຍສິ່ງຫຼາຍ

ຢ່າງເຊັ່ນວ່າພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງການ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ວ່າເປັນ​ຫຍັ​ງ

ການ​ຊ້ອມລົບເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຈຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາມາດ​ໂອ້ລົມກັນ​ກ່ຽວ

ກັບການ​ປົດອາວຸດນິວ​ເຄລຍ ແຕ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ບໍ່

ໄດ້​ຫຍັງ​ຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບ​ແທນ."

ອີງຕາມ​ພຽງ​ຢາງແລ້ວ ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ ຂອງທີ່​ປຶກສາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ສະຫະລັດ ​

ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ບອລ​ຕັນ​ ທີ່ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ໃຊ້​ “ໂຕ​ຢ່າງຂອງ​ລີ​ເບຍ” ໃນການປົດອາວຸດ​ນິວ

ເຄລຍໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ “ສົງ​ໄສ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ໃຈ​ຂອງສະຫະລັດ.”

ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ໂຄງການ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍຂອງ​ທ່ານແລ້ວ ຜູ້ນຳ​ລີ​ເບຍ ທ່ານ​ມຸມມາ

ກາດ​ດາ​ຟີ ​ກໍໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັງຫານ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ລຸກ​ຮື​ຂຶ້ນ ​ທີ່​ໜູນ​ຫຼັງ​ໂດຍ​ ປະເທດພັນທະ​ມິດ

ເນ​ໂຕ້ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊຸກຍູ້​ທ່ານ ​ໃຫ້​ຍົກ​ເລີ​ກໂຄງການອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ແພ​ຕຣິກ ​ແມັກ​ເອຍ​ເຈີ​ນຈາກ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ວິ​ລສັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖະແຫຼງການ​ຂອງຜູ້ມີ

​ອຳນາດ​ສູງສຸດ ​ແລະລະດັບ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື່ອງ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ບັນຫາ​

ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງ​ລີ​ເບຍ ໃນການປົດອາວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ ທີ່​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ມີ

ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີ ​ໃນ​ທັດສະນະ​ຂອງເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າແລ້ວ ແມ່ນເທົ່າກັນກັບການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງລະບອບການປົກຄອງ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ບັນດາ​ນັກວິ​ເຄາະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ປາກົດ​ວ່າ​ ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ຫຼາຍສິ່ງຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ​ເພື່ອ​ປັບປຸງຄວາມ​ສຳພັນ​ກັບ​ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານ​ໂກ ມີ​ຢົງ-ຮຸນ ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ ​ການສຶກສາ​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ ອາຊາ​ນ ກ່າວ​

ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ຕ້ອງການ​ຍົກເລີກ ການ​ພົບ​ປະສຸ​ດຍອດ​ເລີຍ​ນັ້ນ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​

ບໍ່ຕ້ອງ​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງການ ​ທີ່​ປະ​ປົນ ​ເພື່ອເຕືອນ​ສະຫະລັດ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ກົດ​ດັນ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ

​ຕໍ່​ໄປອີກ. ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກໍ​ຈະ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ. ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່ແນ່ ນອນ ​ໃນ​ການ

ທຳລາຍຄວາມ​ຫວັງຫຼື​ຄວາມຄາດໝາຍ​ໃດໆ ໃນ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະສຸ​ດຍອດ.”

ລັດຖະບານ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ສະຫະລັດຈະ​ສືບຕໍ່ ​ກະກຽມ​ການ​

ພົບ​ປະສຸ​ດຍອດ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 12 ​ເດືອນ​ມິຖຸນາ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້. ​ແຕ່​ບັດ​ນີ້ ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ

​ສົງ​ໄສ ການພົບປະສຸດຍອດ ລະຫວ່າງທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ກິ​ມ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການຄາດໝາຍ

ກັນໄວ້ຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ນັ້ນ ອາດກາຍ​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງລາວທີ່ເລົ່າກັນ​ໄປ ​ຊຶ່ງ ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ປະ

ຫວັດ​ການ.





After a months-long diplomatic thaw in relations, North Korea, Wednesday, abruptly threatened to withdraw from planned talks between US President Donald Trump and Leader Kim Jong Un. Analysts tell VOA's Korea service that the move may be a negotiating tactic ahead of the summit scheduled June 12th in Singapore. VOA's Jesusemen Oni(Jay-Sue-Seh-Meh O-nee) reports.]]



Just weeks away from what would be the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, Pyongyang is threatening to walk away.



Asked about the fate of talks with Kim Jong Un, Wednesday -- US President Donald Trump responded:



"We'll have to see."



North Korea blames the potential cancellation of talks - on the ongoing military drills between the US and South Korea, calling them a rehearsal for an invasion. It has suspended indefinitely - high-level talks with the South that were planned as a follow up to April's inter-Korea summit.



"North Korea is starting to bargain and they were making concessions earlier, saying things like we want peace and we understand why these exercises are necessary and we could even talk about denuclearization but they didn't necessarily feel like they were getting a lot in return."



According to Pyongyang, U.S. National Security AdvisorJohn Bolton's suggestion to use a "Libyan Model" of denuclearization has cast "doubts about US sincerity."



After giving up his nuclear program, Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising backed by NATO allies who had encouraged him to give up his banned weapons.



"The most authoritative and high-level North Korean statement on this has been on the last issue about the Libyan model for denuclearization that the North Koreas have maintain for years in their view equates to regime change logic."



Despite concerns, analysts say Pyongyang appears to be working hard to improve relations with the United States.



"If North Korea wanted to cancel the summit for good, they wouldn't have just issued a mixed statement warning the United States not to pressure North Korea anymore. They would have tested a missile. That would have for sure killed any hope or expectation for the summit."



The Trump administration says the United States will continue preparations for the June 12th summit. But with Pyongyang now casting doubts - the much anticipated Trump - Kim summit could well be history - rather than historic.

