ພວກນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຍົກເລີກການພົບປະ ເປັນເຄື່ອງມືຂົ່ມຂູ່ ໃນການຕໍ່ລອງ

ຫຼັງຈາກຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານການທູດໄດ້ອົບອຸ່ນຂຶ້ນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນ ເກົາຫຼີ
ເໜືອ ໃນວັນພຸດ ອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ກໍໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ ທີ່ຈະຖອນໂຕ ຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ ອອກຈາກແຜນການເຈລະຈາ ລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລທຣໍາ ແລະຜູ້ນຳ
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ. ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ພະແນກພາສາເກົາ
ຫຼີວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວນີ້ ອາດເປັນວິທີການຕໍ່ລອງກ່ອນໜ້າໝາຍກຳນົດການພົບປະ
ສຸດຍອດ ໃນວັນທີ 12 ເດືອນມິຖຸນາຢູ່ທີ່ສິງກະໂປ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຈຊູເຊເມ ໂອນີ
ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງກິ່ງສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.
ໃນອີກບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້ ຈາກອັນທີ່ຈະເປັນການພົບປະ ເທື່ອທຳອິດລະ
ຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງ ແລະຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອພຽງຢາງ
ກໍໄດ້ຂົ່່ມຂູ່ ທີ່ຈະຖອນໂຕ. ເມື່ອມີການຖາມ ເຖິງຊະຕາກຳຂອງການເຈລະຈາ ກັບ
ທ່ານກິມຈົງ ອຶນ ໃນວັນພຸດ ອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຕອບວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາຈະເບິ່ງໄປກ່ອນ.”
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ຖີ້ມໂທດ ການຍົກເລີກທີ່ອາດມີຂຶ້ນໃນການເຈລະຈາໃສ່ການຊ້ອມ
ລົບທາງທະຫານ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໂດຍຮ້ອງການຊ້ອມລົບເຫຼົ່າ
ນີ້ວ່າ ເປັນການຝຶກຊ້ອມ ເພື່ອທຳການຮຸກຮານ. ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ຖືກໂຈະຢ່າງບໍ່ມີກຳ
ນົດ ການໂອ້ລົມໃນລະດັບສູງກັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ວາງແຜນ ເພື່ອຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຜົນຂອງ
ການພົບປະສຸດຍອດ ສອງຝ່າຍລະຫວ່າງເກົາຫຼີ ເມື່ອເດືອນເມສາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານໄມເກີລ ໂອແຮນລອນ ຈາກສະຖາບັນບຸກກິ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກຳລັງຕໍ່
ລອງ ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຜ່ອນຜັນໃນຕອນຕົ້ນໆ ໂດຍກ່າວຫຼາຍສິ່ງຫຼາຍ
ຢ່າງເຊັ່ນວ່າພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການສັນຕິພາບ ແລະພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າເປັນຫຍັງ
ການຊ້ອມລົບເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຈຶ່ງມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ແລະພວກເຮົາສາມາດໂອ້ລົມກັນກ່ຽວ
ກັບການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ບໍ່
ໄດ້ຫຍັງຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບແທນ."
ອີງຕາມພຽງຢາງແລ້ວ ຂໍ້ສະເໜີ ຂອງທີ່ປຶກສາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດສະຫະລັດ
ທ່ານຈອນ ບອລຕັນ ທີ່ຢາກໃຫ້ໃຊ້ “ໂຕຢ່າງຂອງລີເບຍ” ໃນການປົດອາວຸດນິວ
ເຄລຍໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມ “ສົງໄສກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຈິງໃຈຂອງສະຫະລັດ.”
ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ຍົກເລີກໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍຂອງທ່ານແລ້ວ ຜູ້ນຳລີເບຍ ທ່ານມຸມມາ
ກາດດາຟີ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກສັງຫານ ຢູ່ໃນການລຸກຮືຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍ ປະເທດພັນທະມິດ
ເນໂຕ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ທ່ານ ໃຫ້ຍົກເລີກໂຄງການອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານແພຕຣິກ ແມັກເອຍເຈີນຈາກສູນກາງວິລສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖະແຫຼງການຂອງຜູ້ມີ
ອຳນາດສູງສຸດ ແລະລະດັບສູງຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນບັນຫາ
ສຸດທ້າຍ ກ່ຽວກັບໂຕຢ່າງລີເບຍ ໃນການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ມີ
ມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ ໃນທັດສະນະຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແລ້ວ ແມ່ນເທົ່າກັນກັບການປ່ຽນແປງລະບອບການປົກຄອງ.”
ເຖິງແມ່ນມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ພຽງຢາງປາກົດວ່າ ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຼາຍສິ່ງຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງຄວາມສຳພັນກັບສະຫະລັດ.
ທ່ານໂກ ມີຢົງ-ຮຸນ ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່ສະຖາບັນ ການສຶກສານະໂຍບາຍ ອາຊານ ກ່າວ
ວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຕ້ອງການຍົກເລີກ ການພົບປະສຸດຍອດເລີຍນັ້ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ
ບໍ່ຕ້ອງອອກຖະແຫຼງການ ທີ່ປະປົນ ເພື່ອເຕືອນສະຫະລັດບໍ່ໃຫ້ກົດດັນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ
ຕໍ່ໄປອີກ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຈະທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟ. ນັ້ນຈະໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ ນອນ ໃນການ
ທຳລາຍຄວາມຫວັງຫຼືຄວາມຄາດໝາຍໃດໆ ໃນການພົບປະສຸດຍອດ.”
ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈະສືບຕໍ່ ກະກຽມການ
ພົບປະສຸດຍອດ ໃນວັນທີ 12 ເດືອນມິຖຸນາຈະມາເຖິງນີ້. ແຕ່ບັດນີ້ ພຽງຢາງມີຄວາມ
ສົງໄສ ການພົບປະສຸດຍອດ ລະຫວ່າງທ່ານທຣໍາ ກັບທ່ານກິມ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການຄາດໝາຍ
ກັນໄວ້ຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ນັ້ນ ອາດກາຍເປັນເລື່ອງລາວທີ່ເລົ່າກັນໄປ ຊຶ່ງ ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນປະ
ຫວັດການ.
After a months-long diplomatic thaw in relations, North Korea, Wednesday, abruptly threatened to withdraw from planned talks between US President Donald Trump and Leader Kim Jong Un. Analysts tell VOA's Korea service that the move may be a negotiating tactic ahead of the summit scheduled June 12th in Singapore. VOA's Jesusemen Oni(Jay-Sue-Seh-Meh O-nee) reports.]]
Just weeks away from what would be the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, Pyongyang is threatening to walk away.
Asked about the fate of talks with Kim Jong Un, Wednesday -- US President Donald Trump responded:
"We'll have to see."
North Korea blames the potential cancellation of talks - on the ongoing military drills between the US and South Korea, calling them a rehearsal for an invasion. It has suspended indefinitely - high-level talks with the South that were planned as a follow up to April's inter-Korea summit.
"North Korea is starting to bargain and they were making concessions earlier, saying things like we want peace and we understand why these exercises are necessary and we could even talk about denuclearization but they didn't necessarily feel like they were getting a lot in return."
According to Pyongyang, U.S. National Security AdvisorJohn Bolton's suggestion to use a "Libyan Model" of denuclearization has cast "doubts about US sincerity."
After giving up his nuclear program, Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising backed by NATO allies who had encouraged him to give up his banned weapons.
"The most authoritative and high-level North Korean statement on this has been on the last issue about the Libyan model for denuclearization that the North Koreas have maintain for years in their view equates to regime change logic."
Despite concerns, analysts say Pyongyang appears to be working hard to improve relations with the United States.
"If North Korea wanted to cancel the summit for good, they wouldn't have just issued a mixed statement warning the United States not to pressure North Korea anymore. They would have tested a missile. That would have for sure killed any hope or expectation for the summit."
The Trump administration says the United States will continue preparations for the June 12th summit. But with Pyongyang now casting doubts - the much anticipated Trump - Kim summit could well be history - rather than historic.
