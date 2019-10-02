ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ທົດ​ລອງ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ເປັນການ​ຍິງ​ສູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ ​ຈາ​ກເຮືອ​

ດຳ​ນ້ຳ ທີ່​ເປັນຄວາມກ້າວ​ໜ້​າ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນໃນ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ອາ​ວຸດຂອງ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ການ​

ກໍ່​ກ​ວນຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ພຽງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່​າ​ໃດ​ມື້ ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈ​ານິ​ວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ນັກ​

ການ​ເມືອງ​ຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກັບ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ກອງ​ທັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ສູງ” ທີ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​

ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ສະ​ນິດ ບັກ​ເກີ​ຊິ​ອອນ (Bukkeukseone) ທີ່​ຍິງ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອ​ດຳ​ນ້ຳ ຫຼື

SLBM ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ຈາກ​ທະ​ເລ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເມືອງ​ຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງຂອງ​ເມືອງ ວອນ​ຊານ

ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ກັງ​ວອນ (Gangwon.) ໂຊ​ລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ໄດ້​ບິນໄປ​ປະ​ມານ 450 ກິ

​ໂລ​ແມັດ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນສູງ​ປະ​ມານ 910 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່ສູ່​

ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ໄປ​ໃນ​ໄບ​ລຍະ​ທີ່ໄກກວ່າ​ເກົ່າຫຼາຍ.

ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແຈ້ງ​ຂາວ​ວ່າ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ SLBM ຈາກ​ເຮືອ​ດຳ​ນ້ຳ ຫຼື​ຖານ​ຍິງ​ຢູ່​ພື້ນ​ນ້ຳ.

ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢືນ​ ມັນ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2017 ທີ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ທົດ​ລອງ

​ສູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ​າ​ມາດ​ບິນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ເກີນ ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ“​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄກ້.” ໄລ​ຍະ

ໄກ​ສຸດ​ຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ນັ້ນ​ຍັງບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ເທື່ອ.



ການ​ກໍ່​ກວນ​ເກີດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນໃນເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ບອບ​ບາງເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ. ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ

ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຮອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າ​ງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພຽງ​

ຢາງ ແລະ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັດການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຄົນ​

ສຳ​ຄັນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ເວ​ລາ​ມາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ນັ້ນໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 5 ຕຸ​ລາ​ ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້. ທັງ​ສອງ

​ຝ່າຍ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ “ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ” ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ໃນວັນ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​.

ມັນ​ຍັງບໍ່​ກະ​ຈ່າງແຈ້ງວ່າ ​ການຍິງ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ເທື່ອ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດນີ້ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສົນ

​ທະ​ນາຫຼືບໍ່. ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ 11 ເທື່ອ ນັບ​ແຕ່​

ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ “ບໍ່​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ”

ກັບ​ການ​ຍິງທົດ​ລອງ​ຂອງ ພ​ຽງ​ຢາງ ໃນ​ເທື່ອ​ກ່ອນ​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ວ່າມັນ​ເປັນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສັ້ນ.



North Korea has tested what appears to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile -- an important advancement in Pyongyang's weapons program and a major provocation just days ahead of working-level nuclear talks with the United States.



South Korea's military says it is "highly likely" North Korea tested a Bukkeukseong-type submarine-launched ballistic missile, or SLBM, early Wednesday from the sea near the coastal city of Wonsan in Gangwon province. Seoul says the missile flew about 450 kilometers but reached an altitude of about 910 kilometers, meaning it was launched at a lofted trajectory that would make its maximum distance much longer.



It is not yet clear whether the North launched the SLBM from a submarine or an underwater platform.



If confirmed, it could be the first time since 2017 that North Korea has tested a missile that is capable of flying distances that exceed what is considered to be "short range." Its exact maximum range is not yet known.



The provocation comes at a particularly fragile moment. Late Tuesday, North Korea's vice foreign minister said Pyongyang and Washington have agreed to hold long-delayed, working-level talks on October 5. The two sides will have "preliminary contact" the day before, she said.



It's not clear how the latest launch will impact the talks. North Korea has conducted 11 rounds of ballistic missile launches since May. U.S. President Donald Trump has said he has "no problem" with Pyongyang's previous launches, since they were short-range.