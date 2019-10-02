ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ທົດລອງອັນທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ເປັນການຍິງສູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ຈາກເຮືອ
ດຳນ້ຳ ທີ່ເປັນຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນໂຄງການອາວຸດຂອງພຽງຢາງ ແລະເປັນການ
ກໍ່ກວນຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ ກ່ອນໜ້າການເຈລະຈານິວເຄລຍ ໃນລະດັບທີ່ບໍ່ມີນັກ
ການເມືອງຄົນສຳຄັນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບ ສະຫະລັດ.
ກອງທັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງ” ທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ທົດລອງລູກສອນ
ໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດສະນິດ ບັກເກີຊິອອນ (Bukkeukseone) ທີ່ຍິງຈາກເຮືອດຳນ້ຳ ຫຼື
SLBM ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ຈາກທະເລໃກ້ກັບເມືອງຊາຍຝັ່ງຂອງເມືອງ ວອນຊານ
ໃນແຂວງກັງວອນ (Gangwon.) ໂຊລ ກ່າວວ່າລູກສອນໄຟໄດ້ບິນໄປປະມານ 450 ກິ
ໂລແມັດ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນສູງປະມານ 910 ກິໂລແມັດ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟໄດ້ຢູ່ສູ່
ເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ໄປໃນໄບລຍະທີ່ໄກກວ່າເກົ່າຫຼາຍ.
ບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແຈ້ງຂາວວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງ SLBM ຈາກເຮືອດຳນ້ຳ ຫຼືຖານຍິງຢູ່ພື້ນນ້ຳ.
ຖ້າຫາກໄດ້ຢືນຢືນ ມັນອາດເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດນັບແຕ່ປີ 2017 ທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ທົດລອງ
ສູກສອນໄຟມີຄວາມສາມາດບິນໄລຍະເກີນ ອັນທີ່ໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາວ່າ“ໄລຍະໄກ້.” ໄລຍະ
ໄກສຸດຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງນັ້ນຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກເທື່ອ.
ການກໍ່ກວນເກີດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຂຶ້ນໃນເວລາທີ່ມີຄວາມບອບບາງເປັນພິເສດ. ໃນຕອນແລງ
ວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກ່າວວ່າ ພຽງ
ຢາງ ແລະວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຈັດການເຈລະຈາ ໃນລະດັບທີ່ບໍ່ມີນັກການເມືອງຄົນ
ສຳຄັນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ່ມເວລາມາດົນນານນັ້ນໃນວັນທີ 5 ຕຸລາ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້. ທັງສອງ
ຝ່າຍຈະມີການ “ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຕິດຕໍ່ກັນ” ທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນວັນກ່ອນໜ້າ.
ມັນຍັງບໍ່ກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງວ່າ ການຍິງທົດລອງເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດນີ້ ຈະເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການສົນ
ທະນາຫຼືບໍ່. ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ 11 ເທື່ອ ນັບແຕ່
ເດືອນພຶດສະພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ “ບໍ່ມີບັນຫາ”
ກັບການຍິງທົດລອງຂອງ ພຽງຢາງ ໃນເທື່ອກ່ອນນັ້ນ ໃນເມື່ອວ່າມັນເປັນໄລຍະສັ້ນ.
North Korea has tested what appears to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile -- an important advancement in Pyongyang's weapons program and a major provocation just days ahead of working-level nuclear talks with the United States.
South Korea's military says it is "highly likely" North Korea tested a Bukkeukseong-type submarine-launched ballistic missile, or SLBM, early Wednesday from the sea near the coastal city of Wonsan in Gangwon province. Seoul says the missile flew about 450 kilometers but reached an altitude of about 910 kilometers, meaning it was launched at a lofted trajectory that would make its maximum distance much longer.
It is not yet clear whether the North launched the SLBM from a submarine or an underwater platform.
If confirmed, it could be the first time since 2017 that North Korea has tested a missile that is capable of flying distances that exceed what is considered to be "short range." Its exact maximum range is not yet known.
The provocation comes at a particularly fragile moment. Late Tuesday, North Korea's vice foreign minister said Pyongyang and Washington have agreed to hold long-delayed, working-level talks on October 5. The two sides will have "preliminary contact" the day before, she said.
It's not clear how the latest launch will impact the talks. North Korea has conducted 11 rounds of ballistic missile launches since May. U.S. President Donald Trump has said he has "no problem" with Pyongyang's previous launches, since they were short-range.