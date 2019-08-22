ໂຄ​ສົກ ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລູ​ກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ນຳ

ວິຖີໄລຍະປານກາງເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ, ພ້ອມກັບແຜນການທີ່ຈະສົ່ງເຮືອ

ບິນລົບ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນທະຫານໄປທົ່ວແຫຼມ ເກົາຫຼີນັ້ນ, ຈະ “ເປັນການກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້

ເກີດສົງຄາມເຢັນຄັ້ງໃໝ່” ຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ.

ໃນ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ້​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ, ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຄົນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຍັງຄົງບໍ່ປ່ຽນແປງໃນຄວາມຄິດຂອງຕົນທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂທຸກໆບັນຫາຜ່ານການ

ສົນທະນາ ແລະ ການເຈລະຈາ, ແຕ່ “ການສົນທະນາພ້ອມກັບການຂົ່ມຂູ່ທາງທະຫານ

ບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາສົນໃຈ.”

ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ ທູດ​ພິ​ເສດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​

ຊອບເລື່ອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ສເຕເຟັນ ບາຍກັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ

ທຣຳ ແມ່ນພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ການເຈລະຈາທີ່ບໍ່ມີບັນດານັກການເມືອງເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຈລະຈານິວເຄລຍ ລຸນຫຼັງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍ

ດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະ ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.

ຮອງ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຮຸນ-ຈອງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ທ່ານຫວັງວ່າ ການເຈາລະຈາຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະດຳເນີນໄປດ້ວຍດີ,

ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຂໍ້ສະເໜີແນະຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະຫານ

ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ກໍຕາມ.

ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້, ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ສອງ​ຄັ້ງ ແລະ ການ​ພົບ​ປະເຊິ່ງໜ້າ​ໄລະ​ຍະ​ສັ້ນ ລະ

ຫວ່າງ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກັບ ທ່ານ ກິມ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃດໆທີ່ຈະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນໂຄງ

ການນິວເຄລຍຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

A North Korean spokesman said on Thursday the United States' recent testing of mid-range cruise missiles, along with plans to deploy fighter jets and military equipment around the Korean peninsula, would "trigger a new cold war" in the region.



On the government website, the spokesman said in a statement that North Korea remains unchanged in its position to resolve all issues through dialogue and negotiation, but "dialogue accompanied by military threats is of no interest to us."



North Korea's stance comes on the day after U.S. envoy to North Korea Stephen Biegun announced the Trump administration was ready to resume working-level talks on nuclear negotiations following the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim.



South Korean Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Hyun-Chong said he anticipates the U.S. talks with North Korea will go well, despite North Korea's overtures about U.S military maneuvers.



So far, two summits and a brief face-to-face meeting between Trump and Kim has yielded no agreement to curtail North's nuclear ambitions.