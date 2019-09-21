ບໍ​ລິ​ລັດ​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ຊາວ ປາ​ຣີ ກຳ​ລັງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ແອ​ອັດ​ໃນ

ນຶ່ງໃນເຄືອຂ່າຍ ການຂົນສົ່ງເຂດໃນເມືອງ ທີ່ໜາແໜ້ນທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ. ບັນດານັກປະ

ກອບກິດຈະການ ໄດ້ສ້າງເຄື່ອງຈັກສີຂຽວ ທີ່ບໍ່ຄືກັບອັນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຫັນນອກຈາກໃນ

ຮູບເງົາ ຮໍລີວູດ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອາຣາຊ ອາຣາບາຊາດີ ໄດ້ລາຍງານເລື່ອງຂອງລາວ

ຈາກແມ່ນ້ຳ ແຊນ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່

ໄປ.



ວັດ​ຖຸ​ທີ່​ເບິ່ງ​ຄືເຮືອ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ປາ​ຣີ ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ຄື​ກັບ​ ຍານສຸກ​ເສີນ ​ໃນ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ​ສືບ​ລັບ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນຟູຢູ່ເທິງແມ່ນ້ຳແຫ່ງປະຫວັດສາດຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ອາ​ແລນ ທີ​ໂບ, ຜູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Seabubbles ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເຮືອ​ກຳ​ລັງ

ບິນຢູ່, ມັນຈະມີແຮງຕ້ານ 30 ຫຼື 40 ເປີເຊັນໜ້ອຍລົງ. ມັນແມ່ນອະນາຄົດ.”

ມັນ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “Bubble”, ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ປະ​ດິດ​ສ້າງ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ຊາວ ປາ​ຣີ

ຊື່ວ່າ Seabubbles. ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ ທ່ານ ອາແລນ ທີໂບ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້

ອອກແບບເຮືອດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນເປັນມິດ ຕໍ່ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ.

ທ່ານ ອາ​ແລນ ທີ​ໂບ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ​ເອົາ​ແບັດ​ເຕີ​ຣີ​ໃສ່​ໃນເຮືອ Bubble, ເຄື່ອງ​ຈັກ​ສອງ

ໜ່ວຍ, ປີກຢູ່ໃນນ້ຳ ແລະ ດ້ວຍຄວາມໄວ, ປີກທັງສອງມັນຈະຍົກເຮືອຂຶ້ນ, ແລະ ມັນກໍ

ຈະຫຼຸດແຮງຕ້ານລົງ.”

ເຮືອ​ Bubble ທີ່​ບິນ​ໄດ້, ລອຍ​ໄດ້, ​ເປັນ​ເຮືອແທັກ​ຊີ​ເທິງ​ໜ້າ​ນ້ຳ ມີ​ລາ​ຄາ​ປະ​ມານ

200,500 ໂດລາ ແລະ ເດີນທາງໄວປະມານ 32 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ.

ທ່ານ ອາ​ແລນ ທີ​ໂບ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ, ຈຸດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ລຸ້ນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ລົດ ຕັກ​ຊີ

ເຊິ່ງມີຄົນຂັບຜູ້ນຶ່ງ, ຜູ້ໂດຍສານສີ່ຄົນ. ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໃຊ້ທາງນ້ຳ, ເພາະວ່າດ້ວຍ

ເຮືອ Bubble ຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ມັນບໍ່ຈະບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄື້ນ, ບໍ່ມີສຽງ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີມົນລະພິດ.”

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ຈະ​ເປີດ​ຕົວ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ປາ​ຣີ, ແຕ່​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ເມື່ອ

ບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ໄດ້ຫ້າມໃຊ້ປີກຂອງມັນອອກ. ທ່ານ ອາແລນ ທີໂບ ກ່າວວ່າ ກົດລະບຽບໃນ

ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຄງການພັງລົງໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ອາ​ແລນ ທີ​ໂບ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດໃຫ້​ມີຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​

ການຄ້າລະຫວ່າງ ພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຕາເວັນຕົກ ເພື່ອເດີນທາງຂ້າມ ປາຣີ ທຸກໆ

ຕອນເຊົ້າ. ພວກເຮົາຈະຖ້າຫົກເດືອນ, ແຕ່ສັງເກດເບິ່ງ. ມັນບໍ່ມີໃຜຢູ່ໃນແມ່ນ້ຳເລີຍ.”

ຖ້າ​ຖືກ​ກີດ​ກັ້ນ​ໃນ​ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທົດ​ລອງໃນແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ມິດ ກວ່າ​ໃນ

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ສວິດເຊີແລນ.

ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ປ​າ​ຣີ ຕົວ​ເມືອງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ການ​ສັນ​ຈອນ​ເຂດ​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ໜາ​ແໜ້ນ​

ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ, ແອອັດໄປດ້ວຍລົດຍົນ ແລະ ລົດໄຟ.

ສະ​ພາ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ປາ​ຣີ ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ເປົ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ແກັ​ສ​ຄາ​ບັອນ​

ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ພາຍໃນປີ 2030.

A Parisian startup enterprise looks to ease congestion in one of the world's densest urban transportation networks.Entrepreneurs created a green machine unlike any you have ever seen outside of Hollywood films.VOA's Arash Arabasadi dredges this story from the river Seine.



This "ship like" contraption in Paris looks like an escape pod straight out of a spy movie as it floats above the city's historic river.



"When the boat is flying, you have 30 or 40-percent less drag.It's the future."



Called the "Bubble" - it is the creation of Parisian startup, Seabubbles. Co-founder Alain Thebault says they designed the craft to be eco-friendly.



((Alain Thebault, Co-Founder, Seabubbles))

"You have batteries in the Bubble, two electric engines, wings in the water, and with the speed, the wings, they lift the boat, ((and)) you reduce the drag."



Bubblesthe flying, sailing, water taxicosts about 200-thousand euros (($220,500 USD)) and travels as fast as 18 knots ((20.7 mph)).



"In France, the focus is on the taxi version: one pilot, four passengers… and we need to use waterways, because with our Bubble ((there are)) no waves, no noise, ((and)) no pollution."



The company plans to launch in Paris, but local police recently clipped their wings.Thebault says local regulations may sink the project.



"We are waiting for the authorization to have a commercial line between east and west to cross Paris every morning.We will wait six months, but have a look.There is absolutely nobody on the river."



If blocked in France the company could test friendlier waters in the US or Switzerland.



Paris is among the world's busiest urban transportation networks, choked with motor vehicles and trains.



The city council of Paris aims to drastically reduce carbon emissions by 2030.