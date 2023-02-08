ບໍ່​ມີ​ສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ໂຄວິດ-19 ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ສິ້ນສຸດ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ສູນ​ໂຄວິດ ທ້າຍ​ປີ​ກາ​ຍ​ນີ້ ​ຊຶ່ງການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ສະ​ບັບ​ໃໝ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວຣອຍ​ເຕີ.

ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ແຜ່ລະ​ບ​າດ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມຍົກການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ ອາດ​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອ​ນແຜ່​ລະບາດ​ຂອງສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່ສາ​ມາດລາມ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫລື​ເປັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຕື່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ.

​ຫ​ລາຍກວ່າສິບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການທີ່ເໝາະ​ສົມໃນວາງ​ຂໍ້​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ໃໝ່ ຕໍ່​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ໂປ່ງ​ໃສ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຂອງການແຜ່​ລະ​ບ​າດ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈ.

​ແຕ່​ການຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ໃໝ່​ ໂດຍບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ຈີນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ວິ​ເຄາະ 413 ໂຕ​ຢ່າງ ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕາມຂອງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ວັນ​ທີ 14 ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ ແລະ​ວັນ​ທີ 20 ​ທັນ​ວາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫລັກ​ຖານວ່າ ​ສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ” ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ.

​ແຕ່​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 90 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ຂອງກໍລະ​ນີ​ແມ່ນສາຍ​ພັນ BF.7 ແລະ BA5.2 ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສາຍ​ພັນ​ໂອ​ໄມ​ຄ​ຣອນ ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ທົດ​ແທນ​ໂດຍສາຍພັນໃໝ່​ທີ່ສາ​ມາດ​ຕິດ​ງ່າຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ຢູ່ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ.

BF.7 ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່ສາມ​ສ່ວນ​ສີ່ຂອງ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 15 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ໄດ້​ແມ່ນ BA5.2 ອິງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທີ່​ພິມ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຢູ່​ໃນວາ​ລະ​ສານ​ແລນ​ແຊັດ.

No new variants of COVID-19 emerged in Beijing in the weeks after China ended its zero-COVID policy late last year, a new study said on Wednesday.

China saw an explosion of infections after it started to lift its strict pandemic measures in early December, sparking fears the world's most populous country could become a fertile breeding ground for new, more transmissible or severe strains.

More than a dozen countries promptly imposed fresh restrictions on travelers from China, also citing a lack of transparency about the scale of the outbreak, sparking Beijing's ire.

But the new study by Chinese researchers, which analyzed 413 samples from Beijing sequenced between November 14 and December 20, said "there is no evidence that novel variants emerged" during that time.

Instead, more than 90% of the cases were BF.7 and BA5.2, omicron subvariants that were already present in China and have been overtaken by more transmissible subvariants in Western nations.

BF.7 accounted for three-quarters of the samples, while more than 15% were BA5.2, according to the study published in The Lancet journal.