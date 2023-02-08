ບໍ່ມີສາຍພັນໃໝ່ຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ປັກກິ່ງໃນອາທິດນີ້ ຫລັງຈາກຈີນໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດນະໂຍບາຍສູນໂຄວິດ ທ້າຍປີກາຍນີ້ ຊຶ່ງການສຶກສາສະບັບໃໝ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ.
ຈີນໄດ້ເຫັນການແຜ່ລະບາດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ເລີ້ມຍົກການຈຳກັດມາດຕະການການຄວບຄຸມການແຜ່ລະບາດໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນທັນວາ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຕໍ່ປະເທດທີ່ມີປະຊາຊົນຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ອາດກາຍມາເປັນບ່ອນແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງສາຍພັນໃໝ່ ທີ່ສາມາດລາມໄດ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ຫລືເປັນເຊື້ອພັນທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ.
ຫລາຍກວ່າສິບປະເທດໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການທີ່ເໝາະສົມໃນວາງຂໍ້ຈຳກັດໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ການເດີນທາງຈາກປະເທດຈີນ ຍັງໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດຂອງຄວາມບໍ່ໂປ່ງໃສ ກ່ຽວກັບລະດັບຂອງການແຜ່ລະບາດ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ປັກກິ່ງບໍ່ພໍໃຈ.
ແຕ່ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າໃໝ່ ໂດຍບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ວິເຄາະ 413 ໂຕຢ່າງ ຈາກການຕິດຕາມຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ລະຫວ່າງວັນທີ 14 ເດືອນພະຈິກ ແລະວັນທີ 20 ທັນວາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີຫລັກຖານວ່າ ສາຍພັນໃໝ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ” ລະຫວ່າງເວລານັ້ນ.
ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 90 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງກໍລະນີແມ່ນສາຍພັນ BF.7 ແລະ BA5.2 ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສາຍພັນໂອໄມຄຣອນ ທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວໃນປະເທດຈີນ ແລະໄດ້ຖືກທົດແທນໂດຍສາຍພັນໃໝ່ທີ່ສາມາດຕິດງ່າຍຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ.
BF.7 ໄດ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ສາມສ່ວນສີ່ຂອງໂຕຢ່າງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫລາຍກວ່າ 15 ເປີເຊັນ ໄດ້ແມ່ນ BA5.2 ອິງຕາມການສຶກສາທີ່ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ໃນວາລະສານແລນແຊັດ.
No new variants of COVID-19 emerged in Beijing in the weeks after China ended its zero-COVID policy late last year, a new study said on Wednesday.
China saw an explosion of infections after it started to lift its strict pandemic measures in early December, sparking fears the world's most populous country could become a fertile breeding ground for new, more transmissible or severe strains.
More than a dozen countries promptly imposed fresh restrictions on travelers from China, also citing a lack of transparency about the scale of the outbreak, sparking Beijing's ire.
But the new study by Chinese researchers, which analyzed 413 samples from Beijing sequenced between November 14 and December 20, said "there is no evidence that novel variants emerged" during that time.
Instead, more than 90% of the cases were BF.7 and BA5.2, omicron subvariants that were already present in China and have been overtaken by more transmissible subvariants in Western nations.
BF.7 accounted for three-quarters of the samples, while more than 15% were BA5.2, according to the study published in The Lancet journal.