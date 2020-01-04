ມັນ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ປີ​ທີ່​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ສາ​ຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ແລະ ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ສູນ​ກາງ​ດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ຊິ​ລີ​ຄອນ ວາ​ເລ ແລະ ປີ​ໜ້າ​ກໍ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ກວ່ານີ້. ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ແລະ ນັກ​ອອກ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກວດ​ສອບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຫຼາຍ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ນັບ​ຈາກ ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ, ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ທາງ​ອອນ​ໄລ​ນ໌, ການ​ສ້າງ​ລະ​ຫັດ​ລັບ, ການ​ລຳ​ອຽງ ແລະ ເຂົາ​ເຈົາ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ. ນັກ​ຂ່າ​ວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມິ​ແຊ​ລ ຄວິນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ອຶດ​ອັດ​ອາດ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ອອກ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ອາດ​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສື່​ສານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ອອນ​ໄລ​ນ໌​ໄດ້​ແນວ​ໃດ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ, ໂອ​ກາດ​ໃນການປິດພາກ​ພື້ນ ຊິ​ລີ​ຄອນ ວາ​ເລ ແມ່ນ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເລື້ອຍໆ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ທ່ານ ຣິ​ເຈີດ ບ​ລູ​ເມັນ​ຕໍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈ ແລະ ຢ້ານ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ແຕ່​ກ່ອນ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສົນ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ຫຼື ລັດ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ໄດ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.”

ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເອ​ລິ​ຊາ​ເບັດ ວໍ​ເຣັນ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ຮອດ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລະ​ງັບ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ໃຫຍ່​ພວກນີ້. ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຶ່ງບໍ່​ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ເໜືອ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນຫຼາຍ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ ແລະ ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ.”

Big Tech, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຊື່​ທີ່​ມັນ​ຖືກ​ເອີ້ນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້, ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກວິ​ພາກວິ​ຈານ ໂດຍ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແລະ ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ. ແລະ ໃນ​ປີ​ໃໝ່ນີ້, ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ກໍ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ຄ​າ​ລ ກວາ​ດີ​ໂນ, ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ຊິ​ລີ​ຄອນ ວາ​ເລ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ໜ້າ ສົນ​ໃຈ​ເມື່ອ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ກັບ ເມືອງຫຼວງ​ດ້ານ​ນະ​ວັດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ໂລກ. ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ນຳຂຶ້ນ​ສານ​ເພື່ອແຍກ​ທາງ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ, ມັນ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ເລື່ອງ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຮັກ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເບັ່ງ​ບານ​ຄື​ທີ່​ມັນ​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ.”

ແຕ່​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ​ກັບ​ເລື່ອງ​ຄວາມ​ຮັກ, ຕອນນີ້​ມັນ​ມີ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ປັບ​ໄໝ​ສິ່ງ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ຄື​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ໃຊ້ ຫຼື ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ຍັບ​ຢັ້ງ.

ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃໝ່​ອາດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ຄົນ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ສາ​ມາດ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທາງ​ອອນ​ໄລ​ນ໌​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ ໃນ​ການ​ຂາຍ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຜູ້​ໃຊ້, ເຊິ່ງ​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄ່າຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໂຊ​ອີ ລັອ​ຟ​ເກ​ຣັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ, ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ແມ່ນປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້​ໃຊ້​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ເປັນ ​ສ່ວ​ນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕັ້ງ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ມັນ.”

ຄົນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຜູ້​ໃຊ້​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ຂອງ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ອາດ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ, ຖ້າ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ພະ​ຍາມ​ທຳ​ກາ​ນ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ເພື່ອ​ແຍກທາງ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ໃຫຍ່ໆ​ຄື ເຟ​ສ​ບຸກ, ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ແອັບ​ພ​ລີ​ເຄ​ຊັ້ນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄື Instagram ​ມາເປັນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ຕ່າງ​ຫາກ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຊ​ລ​ລີ ຮັບ​ບາດ, ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ Open Markets ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ. ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຜູກ​ຂາດ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ຄົນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເບິ່ງ​ມາ​ທາງ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ເພື່ອ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເອງ.”

ທ່ານ ກາ​ເຣັດ ຈອນ​ສັນ, ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ໃຫຍ່​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ ລິນ​ຄອນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແນ່ນອ​ນ ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົວ​ຕໍ່​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ມີ​ຕໍ່​ສັງ​ຄົມ, ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ ແລະ ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ ຊິ​ລີ​ຄອນ ວາ​ເລ ກໍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕື່ນຕົວ​ກັ​ບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທາງ​ສັງ​ຄົມ ​ທີ່ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກະ​ທົບຕໍ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​, ​ຕໍ່​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ, ຕໍ່​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ມັນ​ຫາ​ກໍ່​ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ວໍ​ຊິ​ງ​ຕັນ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ກວດ​ສອບ ຊິ​ລີ​ຄອນ ວາ​ເລ, ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຍິ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ໃນ​ການ​ສື່ສານ​ທີ່​ລ້ຳ​ໜ້າ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ, ແລະ ວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ລະ​ບອບ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ນັ້ນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ໃຊ້​ຂໍ້​ມູນຫຼືບໍ່.

ທ່ານ ແລ​ຣີ ໄດ​ມັອນ ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ ຮູ​ເວີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ຫົວ​ເຫວີຍ ຫຼື ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ຈີນ ບ່ອນ​ໃດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ພື້​ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ຄົມ​ຂອງ​ອີກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ, ອີກ​ເມືອງ​ນຶ່ງ ຫຼື​ບ່ອນ​ອື່ນ​ໆຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂລກ, ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ເດົາ​ວ່າ ການລວມ​ເອົາ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ຂອງ ຫົວ​ເຫວີຍ ​ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ​ຂອງ ຈີນ.”

ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ຈະ​ແຍກທາງ​ກັບ ເຟ​ສ​ບຸກຫຼືບໍ່? ຫຼື ວາງ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ທີ່​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ໃຊ້​ຫຼືບໍ່?

ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ກັບ ຈີນ ຈະອອກ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໃດ? ຄຳ​ຕອບ​ແມ່ນ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການປັບ​ປ່ຽນການ​ສື່​ສານ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ປະ​ມານ 5 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ​ໃນ​ປີ 2020, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ.

It's been a rocky year for the relationship between Washington and Silicon Valley and next year could be even worse.Lawmakers and regulators in the nation's capital are scrutinizing technology firms over a host of issues -- competition, online privacy, encryption, biasand they are promising action. Michelle Quinn reports on how the frustrations could lead to new regulations that could have a global impact on how people communicate online.



In Washington, the outrage over Silicon Valley seems to keep mounting.



"People are angry and scared more than ever before. They don't care if it's a federal or a state law. They want a law."



"It's time to break up these big companies. So they don't have so much power over everyone else. I've got a plan to protect consumers and competition."



Big Tech, as it is now called, is being criticized by both Democrats and Republicans. And in the coming year, the pressure will likely increase.



"It's fascinating when you think of the relationship between the nation's capital and the world's innovation capital. While it is not headed for divorce court, it is not the blossoming romance that it once was."



Instead of romance, there are now threats of fines over things like violating users' privacy or stifling competition.



New laws could give American Musers more control over their online data.



They could also restrict companies' ability to sell user information, worth billions of dollars to advertisers.



"Americans, not just Americans, internet users around the world are concerned about the privacy of their data. I think we need to set some rules for that."



Foreign users of American tech products could also see changes, if lawmakers follow through on threats to break up large companies like Facebook, transforming its popular apps such as Instagram into a separate competitor.



"This is a global issue. These are global monopolies….. I think people are looking to America to take a leadership role to rein in our own companies. "



"Certainly D.C. is waking up to the massive impact that tech has on society, culture and economy, and Silicon Valley is waking up to the societal impacts that it has not only democracy…on economy, on jobs. There is a collision that is happening and it's just being noticed more now."



At the same time Washington scrutinizes Silicon Valley, there is growing concern over China's expanding role in advanced global communications, and whether the authoritarian country can be entrusted with user data.



"If Huawei or any Chinese company is able to build the telecom infrastructure of another country, another city, other places in the world…, you have to assume that baked into the Huawei technology is going to be the transfer of all the data back to Chinese super computers."



Will Washington break up Facebook? Or impose tight regulations on user data?



How will the global competition with China play out? The answers will likely shape daily communicationsfor the estimated five billion people who will be online in 2020the majority of the world.