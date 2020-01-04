ມັນໄດ້ເປັນປີທີ່ວຸ້ນວາຍສຳລັບສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະ ພາກພື້ນ ສູນກາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຊິລີຄອນ ວາເລ ແລະ ປີໜ້າກໍອາດຈະ ຮຸນແຮງ ກວ່ານີ້. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ແລະ ນັກອອກກົດລະບຽບໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງປະເທດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ກວດສອບບັນດາບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຫຼາຍບັນຫານັບຈາກ ການແຂ່ງຂັນ, ຄວາມເປັນສ່ວນຕົວທາງອອນໄລນ໌, ການສ້າງລະຫັດລັບ, ການລຳອຽງ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົາກໍໄດ້ສັນຍາທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນການ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມິແຊລ ຄວິນ ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຄວາມອຶດອັດອາດນຳໄປສູ່ການອອກກົດລະບຽບໃໝ່ ທີ່ອາດສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການສື່ສານຂອງປະຊາຊົນໃນທາງອອນໄລນ໌ໄດ້ແນວໃດ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ໂອກາດໃນການປິດພາກພື້ນ ຊິລີຄອນ ວາເລ ແມ່ນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງທ່ານ ຣິເຈີດ ບລູເມັນຕໍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນແມ່ນບໍ່ພໍໃຈ ແລະ ຢ້ານຫຼາຍກວ່າແຕ່ກ່ອນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສົນວ່າມັນແມ່ນກົດໝາຍລັດຖະບານກາງ ຫຼື ລັດ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໄດ້ກົດໝາຍ.”
ສຽງຂອງທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ວໍເຣັນ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຮອດເວລາທີ່ຈະລະງັບບໍລິສັດໃຫຍ່ພວກນີ້. ສະນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີອຳນາດເໜືອຄົນອື່ນຫຼາຍ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີແຜນທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ ແລະ ການແຂ່ງຂັນ.”
Big Tech, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຊື່ທີ່ມັນຖືກເອີ້ນໃນເວລານີ້, ແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກວິພາກວິຈານ ໂດຍພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະ ຣີພັບບລີກັນ. ແລະ ໃນປີໃໝ່ນີ້, ຄວາມກົດດັນກໍເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.
ທ່ານ ຄາລ ກວາດີໂນ, ຈາກກຸ່ມຜູ້ນຳ ຊິລີຄອນ ວາເລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນໜ້າ ສົນໃຈເມື່ອເຈົ້າຄິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງປະເທດ ກັບ ເມືອງຫຼວງດ້ານນະວັດຕະກຳໃໝ່ຂອງໂລກ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳຂຶ້ນສານເພື່ອແຍກທາງກັນນັ້ນ, ມັນກໍບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື່ອງຄວາມຮັກທີ່ກຳລັງເບັ່ງບານຄືທີ່ມັນເຄີຍເປັນ.”
ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບເລື່ອງຄວາມຮັກ, ຕອນນີ້ມັນມີໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປັບໄໝສິ່ງຕ່າງໆ ຄືການລະເມີດຄວາມເປັນສ່ວນຕົວຂອງຜູ້ໃຊ້ ຫຼື ການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ກຳລັງຖືກຍັບຢັ້ງ.
ກົດໝາຍໃໝ່ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ພິຈາລະນາຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ສາມາດຄວບຄຸມຂໍ້ມູນທາງອອນໄລນ໌ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຍັງສາມາດຄວບຄຸມຄວາມສາມາດຂອງບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ ໃນການຂາຍຂໍ້ມູນຜູ້ໃຊ້, ເຊິ່ງມີມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາຕໍ່ຜູ້ໂຄສະນາ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ຈາກລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ທ່ານນາງ ໂຊອີ ລັອຟເກຣັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ, ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ແມ່ນປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ຜູ້ໃຊ້ອິນເຕີແນັດທົ່ວໂລກແມ່ນມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມເປັນ ສ່ວນຕົວຂອງຂໍ້ມູນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຕັ້ງກົດລະບຽບບາງຢ່າງຂຶ້ນມາສຳລັບມັນ.”
ຄົນຕ່າງປະເທດຜູ້ໃຊ້ຜະລິດຕະພັນເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ອາດໄດ້ເຫັນການປ່ຽນແປງຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນກັນ, ຖ້າບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາພະຍາມທຳການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ໄປ ເພື່ອແຍກທາງກັບບັນດາບໍລິສັດໃຫຍ່ໆຄື ເຟສບຸກ, ປ່ຽນແປງແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຄື Instagram ມາເປັນບໍລິສັດຄູ່ແຂ່ງຕ່າງຫາກ.
ທ່ານນາງ ແຊລລີ ຮັບບາດ, ຈາກສະຖາບັນ Open Markets ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນບັນຫາທົ່ວໂລກ. ນີ້ແມ່ນການຜູກຂາດທົ່ວໂລກ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຄົນກຳລັງເບິ່ງມາທາງ ອາເມຣິກາ ເພື່ອເອົາບົດບາດເປັນຜູ້ນຳ ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມບໍລິສັດຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງ.”
ທ່ານ ກາເຣັດ ຈອນສັນ, ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ເຄືອຂ່າຍ ລິນຄອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແນ່ນອນ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ດີຊີ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຕື່ນຕົວຕໍ່ຜົນກະທົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີມີຕໍ່ສັງຄົມ, ວັດທະນະທຳ ແລະ ເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ຊິລີຄອນ ວາເລ ກໍກຳລັງຕື່ນຕົວກັບຜົນກະທົບທາງສັງຄົມ ທີ່ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ກະທົບຕໍ່ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ, ຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດ, ຕໍ່ວຽກເຮັດງານທຳເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ມັນມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັນທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ມັນຫາກໍ່ຖືກຮັບຮູ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນເວລານີ້.”
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກໍໄດ້ກວດສອບ ຊິລີຄອນ ວາເລ, ມັນມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຂະຫຍາຍບົດບາດຂອງ ຈີນ ໃນການສື່ສານທີ່ລ້ຳໜ້າໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ແລະ ວ່າປະເທດລະບອບຜະເດັດການນັ້ນສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບການເຊື່ອຖືກັບຜູ້ໃຊ້ຂໍ້ມູນຫຼືບໍ່.
ທ່ານ ແລຣີ ໄດມັອນ ຈາກສະຖາບັນ ຮູເວີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າບໍລິສັດ ຫົວເຫວີຍ ຫຼື ບໍລິສັດ ຈີນ ບ່ອນໃດສາມາດທີ່ຈະສ້າງພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງໂທລະຄົມຂອງອີກປະເທດນຶ່ງ, ອີກເມືອງນຶ່ງ ຫຼືບ່ອນອື່ນໆຢູ່ໃນໂລກ, ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງເດົາວ່າ ການລວມເອົາເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງ ຫົວເຫວີຍ ນັ້ນຈະເປັນການສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນກັບຄືນໄປສຸດຍອດຄອມພິວເຕີຂອງ ຈີນ.”
ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຈະແຍກທາງກັບ ເຟສບຸກຫຼືບໍ່? ຫຼື ວາງກົດລະບຽບທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດຕໍ່ຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼືບໍ່?
ການແຂ່ງຂັນໃນທົ່ວໂລກກັບ ຈີນ ຈະອອກມາເປັນແນວໃດ? ຄຳຕອບແມ່ນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະເປັນການປັບປ່ຽນການສື່ສານປະຈຳວັນ ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 5 ພັນລ້ານຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຈະທຳການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ທາງອິນເຕີແນັດໃນປີ 2020, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຄົນສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງໂລກ.
It's been a rocky year for the relationship between Washington and Silicon Valley and next year could be even worse.Lawmakers and regulators in the nation's capital are scrutinizing technology firms over a host of issues -- competition, online privacy, encryption, biasand they are promising action. Michelle Quinn reports on how the frustrations could lead to new regulations that could have a global impact on how people communicate online.
In Washington, the outrage over Silicon Valley seems to keep mounting.
"People are angry and scared more than ever before. They don't care if it's a federal or a state law. They want a law."
"It's time to break up these big companies. So they don't have so much power over everyone else. I've got a plan to protect consumers and competition."
Big Tech, as it is now called, is being criticized by both Democrats and Republicans. And in the coming year, the pressure will likely increase.
"It's fascinating when you think of the relationship between the nation's capital and the world's innovation capital. While it is not headed for divorce court, it is not the blossoming romance that it once was."
Instead of romance, there are now threats of fines over things like violating users' privacy or stifling competition.
New laws could give American Musers more control over their online data.
They could also restrict companies' ability to sell user information, worth billions of dollars to advertisers.
"Americans, not just Americans, internet users around the world are concerned about the privacy of their data. I think we need to set some rules for that."
Foreign users of American tech products could also see changes, if lawmakers follow through on threats to break up large companies like Facebook, transforming its popular apps such as Instagram into a separate competitor.
"This is a global issue. These are global monopolies….. I think people are looking to America to take a leadership role to rein in our own companies. "
"Certainly D.C. is waking up to the massive impact that tech has on society, culture and economy, and Silicon Valley is waking up to the societal impacts that it has not only democracy…on economy, on jobs. There is a collision that is happening and it's just being noticed more now."
At the same time Washington scrutinizes Silicon Valley, there is growing concern over China's expanding role in advanced global communications, and whether the authoritarian country can be entrusted with user data.
"If Huawei or any Chinese company is able to build the telecom infrastructure of another country, another city, other places in the world…, you have to assume that baked into the Huawei technology is going to be the transfer of all the data back to Chinese super computers."
Will Washington break up Facebook? Or impose tight regulations on user data?
How will the global competition with China play out? The answers will likely shape daily communicationsfor the estimated five billion people who will be online in 2020the majority of the world.
