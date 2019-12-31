ອະ​ດີດ ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າບໍ​ລິ​ສັດນິ​ສ​ສັນມໍ​ເຕີ ທ່ານຄາ​ລອ​ສ ກອ​ສນ໌ (Carlos Ghosn) ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຍັງ ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ ເພື່ອ​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ "ການປະ​ຫັດ​ປະ​ຫານທີ່ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທຳ ແລະ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ" ໃນ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ປະ​ເຊີ​ນ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຫລາຍ​ຢ່າງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເງິນ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ.



ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ດຽວນີ້​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ ແລະ​ຈະ​ກັບ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ປະ​ກັນ ​ໂດຍ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳທີ່​ມີກົນ​ອຸ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ຜິດຖືກ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຈິງ, ມີການ​ຈຳ​ແນກກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງແລະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ແບບ​ພື້ນ​ຖານຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ, ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເມີນ​ເສີຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໂຈ່ງ​ແຈ້ງຕໍ່ພາ​ລະໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍຂອງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ ແລະ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາສາ​ກົນ ທີ່​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ.”

ທ່ານ ກອ​ສນ໌ (Ghosn) ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ຫລາຍ​ຄັ້ງ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ຕອນ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ມາ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ 2018 ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອນ​ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ກັນຕົວ. ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວ​ຄັ້ງ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ ແລະ​ຄຳ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ມື້ນີ້ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ແນວ​ໃດ.

ທ່ານ ກອ​ສນ໌ (Ghosn) ຖື​ສັນ​ຊາດ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ, ເບ​ຣ​ຊິ​ລ ແລະ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ. ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ, ທ່ານ ຈູ​ນິ​ຊີ​ໂຣ ຣິ​ໂຣ​ນະ​ກາ (Junichiro Hironaka) ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ທີມ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ ຍັງມີ​ໜັງ​ສື

ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ່ານ ກອ​ສນ໌ (Ghosn) ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄອບ​ຄອງ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ແປກ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮູ້​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໜີ​ໄປ​ຂອງ​ ທ່ານ ກອ​ສນ໌ (Ghosn). ທ່ານ ກອ​ສນ໌ (Ghosn) ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ.

ນອນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ ໃນ​ການ​ແຈ້ງ​ລາຍ​ຮັບ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ນິ​ສ​ສັນ ​ກວ່າ​ຕົວ​ຈິງ 50 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ປີ 2010 ຫາ 2015 ແລະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ສາ​ຂາ​ຕ່າງໆ ຂອງ​ນິ​ສ​ສັນ​ໄດ້ແບ່ງ​ເອົາ​ເງິນ 2.5 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເງິນ 5 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ບ່ອນ​ຂາຍ​ລົດ​ຢູ່​ໂອ​ມານ ໄປ​ໃຫ້ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານກອ​ສນ໌ (Ghosn) ເພື່ອ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ທາງ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ.

ທ່ານ ກອ​ສນ໌ (Ghosn) ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ເຖິງ​ຄຸນ​ງາມ​ຄ​ວາມ​ດີ ໃນ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ນິ​ສ​ສັນອອກ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາບ​ເກືອບ​ລົ້ມ​ລະ​ລາຍ ໃຫ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ລົດ​ທີ່​ຂາຍ​ດີ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ໂລກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ນຶ່ງ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ສ້າງ​ການ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ສາມ​ຝ່າຍ ກັບບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Mitsubishi Motors ຊຶ່ງ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ຂູ່​ແຄ່ງ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ນຶ່ງ ກັບ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Renault ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ​່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Former Nissan Motor Company chief Carlos Ghosn said Tuesday he had traveled to Lebanon to escape what he called "injustice and political persecution" in Japan where he faces multiple charges of financial misconduct.

Ghosn has been arrested several times since first being detained in November 2018, but was free on bail. The conditions of his latest release required him to remain in Japan, and his statement Tuesday did not explain how he left.

"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold," Ghosn said.

Ghosn has denied the charges against him.

Among the allegations are accusations he conspired to understate his Nissan income by about 50 percent between 2010 and 2015, and that a Nissan subsidiary diverted $2.5 million out of $5 million from an Oman dealership to a Ghosn-owned investment company for his private use.

Ghosn was credited for steering Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy to becoming one of the world top-selling automakers. He engineered a three-way alliance with one-time domestic rival Mitsubishi Motors and French-based Renault.