ອະດີດ ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິສັດນິສສັນມໍເຕີ ທ່ານຄາລອສ ກອສນ໌ (Carlos Ghosn) ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຍັງ ເລບານອນ ເພື່ອຫລົບໜີສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ "ການປະຫັດປະຫານທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທຳ ແລະເພື່ອປະໂຫຍດທາງການເມືອງ" ໃນຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານປະເຊີນກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຫລາຍຢ່າງ ກ່ຽວກັບການປະພຶດທາງການເງິນທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ "ດຽວນີ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນເລບານອນ ແລະຈະກັບບໍ່ຖືກຈັບເປັນຕົວປະກັນ ໂດຍລະບົບຍຸຕິທຳທີ່ມີກົນອຸບາຍຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ບ່ອນທີ່ຄວາມຜິດຖືກເຊື່ອວ່າເປັນຈິງ, ມີການຈຳແນກກັນຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງແລະສິດທິມະນຸດແບບພື້ນຖານຖືກປະຕິເສດ, ມີຄວາມເມີນເສີຍຢ່າງໂຈ່ງແຈ້ງຕໍ່ພາລະໜ້າທີ່ທາງກົດໝາຍຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍ ແລະສົນທິສັນຍາສາກົນ ທີ່ຕົນເອງມີໜ້າທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມ.”
ທ່ານ ກອສນ໌ (Ghosn) ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບຫລາຍຄັ້ງ ນັບແຕ່ຕອນຖືກຈັບຄັ້ງທຳອິດມາ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ 2018 ແຕ່ວ່າຖືກປ່ອນ ໂດຍມີການປະກັນຕົວ. ສະພາບການຂອງການຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວຄັ້ງຫລ້າສຸດ ແລະຄຳຖະແຫລງການຂອງທ່ານ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ທ່ານຫລົບໜີແນວໃດ.
ທ່ານ ກອສນ໌ (Ghosn) ຖືສັນຊາດຝຣັ່ງ, ເບຣຊິລ ແລະເລບານອນ. ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ, ທ່ານ ຈູນິຊີໂຣ ຣິໂຣນະກາ (Junichiro Hironaka) ກ່າວຕໍ່ ພວກນັກຂ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ທີມທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງເພິ່ນ ຍັງມີໜັງສື
ເດີນທາງຂອງທ່ານ ທ່ານ ກອສນ໌ (Ghosn) ຢູ່ໃນຄອບຄອງ ແລະທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຮູ້ສຶກແປກໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບການໜີໄປຂອງ ທ່ານ ກອສນ໌ (Ghosn). ທ່ານ ກອສນ໌ (Ghosn) ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ທ່ານ.
ນອນຢູ່ໃນການກ່າວຫາເຫລົ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ໃນການແຈ້ງລາຍຮັບຂອງບໍລິສັດ ນິສສັນ ກວ່າຕົວຈິງ 50 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ປີ 2010 ຫາ 2015 ແລະເວົ້າວ່າ ສາຂາຕ່າງໆ ຂອງນິສສັນໄດ້ແບ່ງເອົາເງິນ 2.5 ລ້ານໂດລາ ອອກຈາກເງິນ 5 ລ້ານໂດລາອອກຈາກບ່ອນຂາຍລົດຢູ່ໂອມານ ໄປໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານກອສນ໌ (Ghosn) ເພື່ອໃຊ້ໃນທາງສ່ວນຕົວ.
ທ່ານ ກອສນ໌ (Ghosn) ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງຄຸນງາມຄວາມດີ ໃນການເອົາບໍລິສັດນິສສັນອອກຈາກສະພາບເກືອບລົ້ມລະລາຍ ໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນບໍລິສັດຜະລິດລົດທີ່ຂາຍດີໃນລະດັບໂລກບໍລິສັດນຶ່ງ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສ້າງການເປັນພັນທະມິດສາມຝ່າຍ ກັບບໍລິສັດ Mitsubishi Motors ຊຶ່ງຄັ້ງນຶ່ງເຄີຍເປັນຂູ່ແຄ່ງຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດ ບໍລິສັດນຶ່ງ ກັບບໍລິສັດ Renault ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ຝຣັ່ງ.
Former Nissan Motor Company chief Carlos Ghosn said Tuesday he had traveled to Lebanon to escape what he called "injustice and political persecution" in Japan where he faces multiple charges of financial misconduct.
Ghosn has been arrested several times since first being detained in November 2018, but was free on bail. The conditions of his latest release required him to remain in Japan, and his statement Tuesday did not explain how he left.
"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold," Ghosn said.
Ghosn has denied the charges against him.
Among the allegations are accusations he conspired to understate his Nissan income by about 50 percent between 2010 and 2015, and that a Nissan subsidiary diverted $2.5 million out of $5 million from an Oman dealership to a Ghosn-owned investment company for his private use.
Ghosn was credited for steering Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy to becoming one of the world top-selling automakers. He engineered a three-way alliance with one-time domestic rival Mitsubishi Motors and French-based Renault.