ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງໄນຈີເຣຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ການນຳເຂົ້າຈາກຈີນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຜະລິດໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ອ່ອນແອລົງ

ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກໃນທົ່ວໂລກ​ແມ່ນລຶ້ງເຄີຍກັບການເຫັນຮູບແບບຮູບ​ແບບ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ “Made in China” ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຊື້. ສິນຄ້າຈາກຈີນຫມາຍເຖິງລາຄາຕໍ່າ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ ມັກ. ແຕ່ສໍາລັບຜູ້ຜະລິດໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຢູ່ໄນຈີເຣຍ, ການນໍາເຂົ້າຈາກ ຈີນ ອາດຫມາຍເຖິງ ການວ່າງງານ, ຄວາມທຸກຍາກ, ແລະອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້. ກິບຊັນ ອີມິກ້າ (Gibson Emeka) ມີເລື່ອງນີ້ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງອາບູຈາ (Abuja) ຂອງປະເທດໄນຈີເຣຍ, ເຊິ່ງອາດນາສັກ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ນາງ ຊີລາເວັດ ໂອກາຟໍ (Chilaveth Okafor) ຊາວໄນຈີເຣຍ ໄດ້ເປີດຕົວສິນ​ຄ້າ Chilaveth Designs ໃນປີ 2019. ຜູ້ປະກອບການຄົນນີ້ ໄດ້ຈັດຫາວັດຖຸດິບທັງໝົດ ສຳລັບເກີບທີ່ໃສ່ໄດ້ທັງຊາຍ ແລະ ຍິງ ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່ານາງຈະມີຄວາມຄິດສ້າງ ສັນ ແລະຄຸນນະພາບຂອງການຜະລິດຂອງນາງແລ້ວ, ນາງໂອກາຟໍ ຂາຍໄດ້ພຽງແຕ່ປະ ມານ 7-8 ຄູ່ຕໍ່ອາທິດ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ນາງຖິ້ມໂທດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ ໃສ່ສິ່ງທີ່ນາງເອີ່ນວ່າ ການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາ ຂອງຜະລິດຕະພັນນໍາເຂົ້າຈາກຈີນ.

ນາງ ຊີລາເວັດ ໂອກາຟໍ (Chilaveth Okafor), ຊ່າງ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ເກີບຊາວໄນຈີເຣຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ເມື່ອມີສິນຄ້ານໍາເຂົ້າ ເຂົ້າມາຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ບັນດາຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ຜະລິດຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ກໍ່ມີໂອ ກາດນ້ອຍ ຫຼືບໍ່ມີໂອກາດທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າສູ່ຕະຫຼາດໄດ້ເລີຍ ເພາະວ່າສິນຄ້ານໍາເຂົ້າໄດ້ເຂົ້າຍຶດ ຕະຫຼາດໄປແລ້ວ."

ຈີນ​ເປັນ​ແຫຼ່ງ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສະຖານທູດ​ຈີນ​ປະຈຳ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ. ຊັ້ນວາງເຄື່ອງແມ່ນເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ໄຟຟ້າ, ແຟຊັ່ນ, ແລະສິນຄ້າອຸປະໂພກບໍລິໂພກ ອື່ນໆຂອງຈີນທີ່ລາຄາຖືກ.

ແລະນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນເຊັ່ນ ທ້າວດານບາລາ ບາກູດູ (Danbala Bagudu) ແລະ ທ້າວຄຣິສໂຕເຟີ ດູໂຣ (Christopher Duro) ກໍາລັງຊອກຫາ.

ທ້າວດານບາລາ ບາກູດູ (Danbala Bagudu), ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ສິນຄ້າຈີນມີຄຸນນະພາບສູງ ແລະ ລາຄາຖືກ​. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຈາກປະສົບການຂອງຂ້ອຍ, ຂ້ອຍມັກຜະລິດຕະພັນຈາກຈີນຫຼາຍກວ່າຜະລິດຕະພັນຈາກໄນຈີເລຍ."

ທ້າວຄຣິສໂຕເຟີ ດູໂຣ (Christopher Duro), ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາເຊື່ອສະເໝີວ່າອັນໃດກໍ່ຕາມທີ່ມາຈາກປະເທດອື່ນໆ ຄວນຈະດີກວ່ານີ້."

ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນທຸກຄົນ ທີ່ຈະຊື້ພຽງແຕ່ສິນຄ້າທີ່ມີຂໍ້ສະເໜີທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ.

ຊາວໄນຈີເຣຍຄົນອື່ນໆເຊັ່ນ ນາງນາໂອມິ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໃຫ້​ໃຊ້ຊື່ແທ້ຂອງນາງເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​, ມັກຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ຜະລິດຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດຂອງນາງ, ໂດຍນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍມັກສິ່ງທີ່ຜະລິດຢູ່ໃນໄນຈີເຣຍຫຼາຍກວ່າໃນຈີນ ເພາະວ່າໄນຈີເຣຍເປັນປະເທດຂອງ ພວກເຮົາ. ຖ້າພວກເຮົາທີ່ຢູ່ໃນໄນຈີເຣຍບໍ່ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນສິນຄ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງ, ແລ້ວໃຜຈະມາສະຫນັບສະຫນູນພວກເຮົາ?"

ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກຄົນອື່ນໆເຊັ່ນ ທ້າວດານຽລ ນົວຟໍ (Daniel Nwafor) ແລະ ທ້າວຊັນເດ ອັອກວູເຊ (Sunday Ogwuche) ກ່າວວ່າຜະລິດຕະພັນຂອງໄນຈີເຣຍມີຄຸນນະພາບ ສູງກວ່າ.

ທ້າວດານຽລ ນວາຟໍ (Daniel Nwafor) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ສິ່ງຂອງທີ່ພວກເຂົານໍາເຂົ້າຈາກຈີນ, ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນຄຸນນະພາບຕໍ່າກວ່າເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຜະລິດພຽງແຕ່ເພື່ອສົ່ງອອກ, ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຜະລິດມັນເພື່ອໃຊ້ພາຍໃນປະເທດ ຂອງພວກເຂົາ."

ທ້າວຊັນເດ ອັອກວູເຊ (Sunday Ogwuche), ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກອີກທ່ານນຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍມັກເກີບທີ່ຜະລິດໃນປະເທດໄນຈີເຣຍຫຼາຍກວ່າ ເພາະຖ້າເຈົ້າໃສ່ມັນແບບບໍ່ປະ ທຸປະທະ, ມັນຈະມີອາຍຸການໃຊ້ງານໄດ້ດົນກວ່າເກີບຈີນທີ່ພວກເຮົາໃສ່ ທີ່ເຈົ້າຊັກມັນດ້ວຍ ສະບູ ແລະ ມັນຈະຊີດຈາງລົງ. ວຽກລາຍວັນ, ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນມັນວ່າວຽກລາຍວັນ ເພາະວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ດີ.”

ທ່ານ ໂອບິນນາຢາ ອູຣັວກປາ (Obinnaya Uruakpa), ນັກວິ​ເຄາະ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຄວາມສາມາດໃຫ້ກັບ​ຂະ​ແຫນງ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ກັບ​ຈີນ, ໂດຍທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຫຼາຍປະເທດໃນອາຟຣິກາ ໂດຍສະເພາະໄນຈີເຣຍ ບໍ່ມີກຳລັງ ແລະອຳນາດພຽງພໍ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ອຳນາດແກ່ຂະແໜງການຜະລິດ. ເຈົ້າຈະມີບັນຫາການຫວ່າງງານ, ເຈົ້າຈະມີຂະບວນການຜະລິດທີ່ບໍ່ດີ, ເຈົ້າຈະມີຕົ້ນທຶນການຜະລິດສູງ.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານເສດຖະສາດ ເຊື່ອວ່າ ຫົນທາງສໍາລັບອາຟຣິກາ ໃນການຢຸດຕິ ການຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ເຊິ່ງເລີ້ມຕັ້ງແຕ່ການຫວ່າງງານ ໄປຈົນເຖິງອັດ ຕາເງິນເຟີ້ ແມ່ນການບໍລິໂພກສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາຜະລິດ.

ຫຼາຍໆຄົນເຊັ່ນ ທ່ານອູຣັວກປາ ກໍາລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານອາຟຣິກາຈັດລຳດັບຄວາມ ສໍາຄັນຂອງການພັດທະນາເຕັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານ ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມການຜະລິດ ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

Consumers across the globe are used to seeing some version of “Made in China” on products they buy. Chinese goods mean low prices, something consumers like. But for local manufacturers in Nigeria, Chinese imports can mean unemployment, poverty, and inflation. Gibson Emeka has this story from Abuja, Nigeria, narrated by Vincent Makori.

Nigerian Chilaveth Okafor launched Chilaveth Designs in 2019. The entrepreneur sources all the raw materials for her unisex footwear locally. Despite her creativity and production quality, Okafor sells only about 7-8 pairs a week.

She blames her lack of success on what she calls a flood of Chinese imported products.

Chilaveth Okafor, Nigerian Shoemaker:

“When more imported ones are coming in, the locally made ones have little or no chance of even entering the market because the imported ones have already taken over the market.”

China is Nigeria’s largest source of imports according to the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria. Shelves are full of low-cost Chinese electronics, fashion, and other consumables.

And that’s what residents like Danbala Bagudu and Christopher Duro are looking for.

Danbala Bagudu, Consumer:

“The quality of the China product is high and the price is cheap. So, based on my experience I prefer China products to Nigerian products.”

Christopher Duro, Consumer:

“We always believe that whatever is coming from other countries should be better.”

But not everyone is just shopping for the best deals.

Other Nigerians like Naomi, who only goes by her first name, prefer products made in her country.

Naomi:

“I prefer made in Nigeria instead of China because Nigeria is our country. If we in Nigeria do not patronize our own goods, then who will now come and patronize us?”

Other Consumers like Daniel Nwafor and Sunday Ogwuche say Nigerian products are higher quality.

Daniel Nwafor, Consumer:

“Most of the things they import from China, most of them are inferior because they are producing it just to export it, they are not making use of it in their country.”

Sunday Ogwuche, Consumer:

“I prefer made in Nigeria because if you make easy wear from a shoemaker shop, it will last longer than these Chinese shoes that we are wearing that you wash with soap, and it will fade. A day job, we call it a day job because it’s not good.”

Obinnaya Uruakpa, an economic development analyst believes Africa is not empowering its manufacturing sector for economic competitiveness with China.

Obinnaya Uruakpa, Economist:

“Many African countries especially Nigeria do not have enough energy and power to power the manufacturing sector. You are going to have unemployment issues, you are going to have poor production processes, you are going to have a high cost of production.”

Economic pundits believe that the way for Africa to end its economic struggles ranging from unemployment to inflation is to consume what it produces.

Many like Uruakpa are urging African governments to prioritize technological development and infrastructure to boost local production.