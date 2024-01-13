ບັນດາຜູ້ຮັບເໝົາໃນໄນຈີເຣຍ ປະນາມຕໍ່ການຄອບງໍາໃນດ້ານການກໍ່ສ້າງຂອງບໍລິສັດຈີນ

ຈີນ ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ໃນດ້ານ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ການ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງ ​ໃນປະເທດ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ຈີນ​ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງອາບູຈາ. ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ຜູ້ຮັບເໝົາ ແລະວິສະວະກອນໄນຈີເຣຍກ່າວວ່າ ບໍລິສັດຈີນກົດດັນພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກຈາກໂຄງ ການໃຫຍ່ໆຫຼາຍໂຄງການ. ອາລຮັສຊານ ບາລາ (Alhassan Bala) ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງອາບູຈາ, ໄນຈີເລຍ, ​ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມະສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານຊາອີດ ມາກາຣີ (Saeed Maigari), ເປັນນັກວິສະວະກອນຜູ້ຮັບເໝົາຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ເຊິ່ງເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນພາກອຸດສາຫະກໍາການກໍ່ສ້າງທີ່ກໍາລັງຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງອາບູຈາ. ແຕ່ທ່ານມາກາຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ ການປາກົດຕົວຂອງບໍລິສັດກໍ່ສ້າງຂະຫນາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງຈີນ ໃນປະເທດໄນຈີເຣຍ ໄດ້ຈໍາກັດຜູ້ກໍ່ສ້າງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຄືກັນ​ກັບລາວ ສຳ​ລັບໂຄງການທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ທີ່ມີຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍກວ່າ.

ທ່ານຊາອີດ ມາກາຣີ, ນັກວິສະວະກອນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ຜູ້ຮັບເໝົາຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ ບໍ່ມີຄວາມອາດສາມາດແຂ່ງຂັນ ກັບຜູ້ຮັບເໝົາຕ່າງປະເທດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້ ເພາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຊຳນານກວ່າ, ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າມີປະສົບການຫຼາຍກວ່າ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີອຸປະກອນດ້ານວິຊາການເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບດ້ານການເງິນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ຮັບເໝົາຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນເຫດຜົນທີ່ຜູ້ຮັບເໝົາຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກໍາລັງຊອກຫາໂຄງການເອກະຊົນກ່ຽວກັບບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສທີ່ມີຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍກວ່າ.”

ບໍລິສັດຈີນຫຼາຍບໍລິສັດ ໄດ້ຍ້າຍເຂົ້າມາຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ນັບແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ກັນຍາ ປີ 2021 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ໜີ້​ສິນ​ຂອງ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ​ຕໍ່​ຈີນ​ມີຈໍານວນ 4,1 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ, ຫຼັກໆ​ແມ່ນ​ໂຄງການ​ພື້ນຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງຕ່າງໆ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສຳນັກງານ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ໜີ້​ສິນ​ຂອງ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ.

ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານການພັດທະນາ ທ່ານຈາຍເດ ໂອໂຈ (Jide Ojo) ເຊື່ອວ່າ ເງິນກູ້ຂອງຈີນ ເປັນປັດໄຈບັງຄັບໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານມອບໂຄງການກໍ່ສ້າງຕ່າງໆໃຫ້ແກ່ບໍລິສັດຈີນ.

ທ່ານ ຈາຍເດ ໂອໂຈ, ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານການພັດທະນາ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

"ຈີນ​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ເງິນ​ກູ້​ຢືມ​ແກ່ພວກ​ທ່ານ ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ເນັ້ນໜັກໃນ​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ ແລະ ​ສະ ພາບການ​ຂອງ​ການ​ກູ້​ຢືມ​ເງິນ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈໍາ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ນໍາ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມຮູ້ຄວາມ​ຊໍາ​ນານ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ແລະບັນດາພື້ນ​ຖານໂຄງລ່າງຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ພວກເຂົາເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ໂຄງ​ການ, ຄວາມ​ກັງວົນ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາຫາກ​ບໍ່​ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດໃນການຈັດການ​ຫນີ້​ສິນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ, ລັດຖະບານໃນອະນາຄົດ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບຫຼາຍບັນຫາ ແລະຖືກຍຶດຊັບສິນຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້."

ປະທານສະມາຄົມວິສະວະກອນໄນຈີເຣຍ ທ່ານຕາຊີອູ ຊາອາດ ກີດດາຣີ-ວູດີລ (Tasiu Sa'ad Gidari-Wudil) ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານໄນຈີເຣຍ ຄວນສ້າງສະ ພາບແວດລ້ອມ ເພື່ອສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນຜູ້ຮັບເໝົາຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ທ່ານກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ລັດຖະບານຄວນເອົາໃຈລົງທຶນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຮັບເໝົາຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງພວກເຮົາຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າລົງທຶນກັນແນວໃດ? ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາມີວຽກ ແລະສ້າງຄວາມທ້າທາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຮົາ​.”

VOA ຕິດຕໍ່​ຫາ​ສະຖານທູດ​ຈີນ​ປະ​ຈໍາ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ບໍລິສັດ CCECC ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ບໍລິສັດ​ກໍ່ສ້າງ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ເພື່ອ​ຂໍ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ເຫັນ, ແຕ່​ການ​ສອບ​ຖາມ ແລະ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ສຳພາດ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄຳຕອບໃດໆເລີຍ. ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ຈີນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ທ່ານຊະເຫວ ຈຽນສວນ (Cui Jianchun) ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດຂອງ​ທ່ານແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນທີ່​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ໃນດ້ານ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ພື້ນ​ ຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດແຫ່ງນີ້.

ແຕ່ ສໍາລັບວິສະວະກອນດັ່ງ ທ່ານມາກາຣີ, ການຄອບງໍາ ຈາກບໍລິສັດກໍ່ສ້າງຂອງຈີນ ກໍາລັງຜັກດັນພອນສະຫວັນຂອງຊາວໄນຈີເຣຍອອກໄປ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ຜູ້ຮັບເໝົາຈໍານວນນຶ່ງໄດ້ອອກໄປຊອກຫາໂອກາດທີ່ດີກວ່າຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນໃນຂະນະ ທີ່ຄົນອື່ນໆກໍເຮັດວຽກໃນພາກສ່ວນຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານຊາອີດ ມາກາຣີ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄວາມທ້າທາຍທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ໂອກາດໃດໆ ເຊັ່ນ ໂອກາດໃນການຝຶກອົບຮົມຕ່າງ, ການໃຫ້ຄໍາປຶກສາ, ການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມກັບປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະໄວຫນຸ່ມຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ກໍາລັງເຕີບໃຫຍ່.”

ທ່ານມາກາຣີກ່າວວ່າ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ລາວ ແລະເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຂອງລາວ ຈໍາເປັນຈະຕ້ອງສຸມໃສ່ ການກໍ່ສ້າງເຮືອນເປັນດ້ານຫຼັກ.

China is the leading player in Nigeria’s construction industry, according to the Chinese embassy in Abuja. However, Nigerian contractors and engineers say Chinese firms force them out of major projects. Alhassan Bala reports from Abuja, Nigeria, in this story narrated by Steve Baragona.

Engineer Saeed Maigari ((pron. sah-EED MAH-gah-ree)) is a local contractor working on site in Abuja’s booming construction industry. But Maigari says the presence of large Chinese construction companies in Nigeria has limited local builders like him to smaller, residential housing projects.

Saeed Maigari, Engineer, Male, in English.

“A lot of local contractors don’t have that capacity to compete with those foreign contractors because they have the expertise, they have the experience; they have the technical equipment as well as the financial aspect. So, these are threats to our local contractors. That is why our local contractors are looking at small residential private projects.”

Chinese companies have moved in to fill the gap. As of September 2021, Nigeria’s debt to China is $4.1 billion, mainly for infrastructure projects, according to Nigeria’s Debt Management Office.

Development consultant Jide Ojo believes Chinese loans are a contributing factor forcing the government to give Chinese companies construction projects.

Jide Ojo, Development Consultant, Male, in English.

“China will give you the loan but will also state in terms and conditions of the loan that they need to bring in their own expertise and their infrastructure to execute the project, // The fear is that, if we fail to service the debt, a future government will run into problems and have some of those assets seized.”

President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil ((pron. TAH-syoo sa-AD GID-dar-ee WOO-dil)) says the Nigerian government should create an environment to support local contractors.

Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, Nigerian Society of Engineers President, Male, English.

“The government should deliberately invest in our own local contractors. How do they invest? Just give us jobs and challenge us.

VOA reached out to the Chinese embassy in Nigeria and CCECC, the Chinese-owned construction company for comments but inquiries and interview requests went unanswered. The Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, ((pron. CHWAY JYEN-chwun)) said in a statement that his country is the leading contributor to the country’s infrastructure development.

But for engineers like Maigari, the dominance of Chinese construction companies is pushing away Nigerian talent as some contractors leave looking for better opportunities elsewhere while others work in other sectors.

Saeed Maigari, Engineer, Male, in English.

“Now the challenge we have is that you are not giving chances, opportunities for training, mentorship, participation to our local and young growing people.

For now, Maigari says, he and his colleagues will have to focus on building homes.