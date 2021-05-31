ເກີດນໍ້າຖ້ວມຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ນິວຊີແລນ

ຝົນຕົກໜັກຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ ແຄນເຕີບູຣີ ຂອງ ນິວຊີແລນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດນໍ້າຖ້ວມຢ່າງ

ກວ້າງຂວາງ ແລະ ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນຕ້ອງຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ນໍ້າຖ້ວມຈາກແມ່ນໍ້າໃນທົ່ວພາກພື້ນໄດ້ສູງຮອດລະດັບທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນຢູ່ປະເທດໃນຫຼາຍປີ,

ດ້ວຍປະລິມານນໍ້າຝົນສູງເຖິງ 40 ຊັງຕີແມັດໃນບາງຂົງເຂດເມື່ອທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ລາຍງານຂ່່າວທ້ອງຖິ່ນໄດ້ອະທິບາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ວ່າ

ເປັນ “ນໍ້າຖ້ວມໃຫຍ່ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃນ 100 ຮ້ອຍປຮີ.” ໂຮງຮຽນ, ທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ທາງຫຼາຍ

ຫຼາຍສາຍແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກປິດຍ້ອນຜົນກະທົບ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນສຳລັບພາກພື້ນ ແຄນເຕີບູຣີ ທັງໝົດ. ກຳລັງ

ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງ ນິວຊີແລນ ໄດ້ສົ່ງເຮືອບິນເຮລິຄັອບເຕີ ອອກໄປຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອປະຊາ

ຊົນທີ່ຕິດຄ້າງໃນນໍ້າຖ້ວມ.

ຝົນແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະຕົກເພີ່ມເຕີມຕະຫຼອດຕອນແລງວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ກ່ອນທີ່ສະພາບອາກາດ

ຈະດີຂຶ້ນ, ອີງຕາມຫ້ອງການພະຍາກອນອາກາດຂອງນິວຊີແລນ.

Heavy rains in New Zealand’s Canterbury region have caused widespread floods and forced several hundred people to evacuate their homes.

River flooding across the region reached levels not seen in the country in years, with up to 40 centimeters of precipitation in some areas over the weekend.

Local news reports described the situation on Monday as a “one-in-100-year deluge.” Schools, business and several highways were closed in the aftermath.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency for the entire Canterbury region. New Zealand’s Defense Forces deployed helicopters to rescue people stranded in floods.

More rain is expected through Monday evening before weather improves, according to New Zealand’s Meteorological Service.