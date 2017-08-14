ຮຽນຄວາມໝາຍຂອງ significant

Copy and paste the embed code below. The code changes based on your selection.
News Words(4): Significant
Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.
This word is taken from a story about a recent climate deal reached between the U. S. and China:
Significant
“Chinese smokestacks put out more carbon dioxide than any other country’s, more even than the world’s largest economy, the United States. So Wednesday’s announcement by U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping was significant (16) says
Duke University climate policy expert Tim Profeta.” (20)
When you say something is significant, you mean it is important. Something significant is special, and worth noting.
Now, the next time you hear significant,
you will know what this News Word means!
Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.
ພົບກັນອີກທ່ານ ໃນບົດຮຽນທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ News Words ຫຼືຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ.
This word is taken from a story about a recent climate deal reached between the U. S. and China:
Significant
ຄຳທີ່ເຮົາຈະຮຽນກັນໃນມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນ Significant. ຄຳນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ມາຈາກ ເລື້ອງກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕົກລົງກັນເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ລະຫວ່າງ ສຫລ ກັບ ຈີນ: Significant
“Chinese smokestacks put out more carbon dioxide than any other country’s, more even than the world’s largest economy, the United States. So Wednesday’s announcement by U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping was significant (16) says Duke University climate policy expert Tim Profeta.” (20) “ທ່ານ ທິມ ໂປຣເຟຕາ ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍ ເລື້ອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ປະຈຳມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ດຸກ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳພວກຄວັນທັງໝົດລວມເຂົ້າກັນຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ສົ່ງ ທາດ ຄາບອນ ໄດອັອກໄຊດ໌ ອອກມາ ແມ່ນມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ ຂອງປະເທດອື່ນໆ
ຫຼາຍກວ່າຂອງ ສຫລ ຊຶ່ງມີເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຽ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກນັ້ນຊ້ຳ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນຈຶ່ງວ່າ ຄຳປະກາດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ແຫ່ງ ສຫລ ກັບຂອງປະທານປະເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິງຜິງ ຈຶ່ງມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ.”
When you say something is significant, you mean it is important. Something significant is special, and worth noting. ເວລາ ເຮົາເວົ້າວ່າ ອັນໃດອັນນ່ຶງ significant ເຮົາໝາຍຄວາມວ່າອັນນັ້ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ມັນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນເປັນພິເສດ ທັງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າຈົດໄວ້ດ້ວຍ.
Now, the next time you hear significant, you will know what this News Word means! ເທື່ອໜ້າ ເວລາມທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ significant, significant, ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ຄວາມໝາຍ ຂອງຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວຄຳນີ້.
ຢ່າລືມ ເຂົ້າໄປເບິ່ງແລະຟັງບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ ຢູ່ໃນເວັບໄຊຕ໌ ຂອງເຮົາອີກ.