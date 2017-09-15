museum ແປວ່າ ພິພິດທະພັນ

Copy and paste the embed code below. The code changes based on your selection.
Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.
Here is a word that has to do with art and sometimes history too:
Museums 7
“National Gallery of Art associate curator Charles Brock says another goal is to encourage people to visit museums. “Museums, of course, are dedicated to preserving culture for future generations, and so we have to make sure the future generations are interested.” (18)
A museum is a building where interesting and beautiful things are kept. The objects are put out for the public to see. Museums can be about art, culture or history. They can be privately owned, or operated by a government.
Now, the next time you hear the word, museums,
You will know what this News Word means!
Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words. ບັດນີ້ເຖິງເວລາເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ບົດຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວແລ້ວທ່ານ.
Here is a word that has to do with art and sometimes history too:
Museums ຄຳທີ່ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຮຽນໃນມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນຄຳວ່າ Museums ຊຶ່ງມີສ່ວນພົວພັນກັບສິນລະປະກຳ ແລະບາງເທື່ອກໍກ່ຽວກັບປະວັດສາດນຳ.
“National Gallery of Art associate curator Charles Brock says another goal is to encourage people to visit museums. ທ່ານ Charles Brock ຜູ້ຊ່ອຍຫົວໜ້າພິພິດທະພັນສິນລະປະກຳແຫ່ງຊາດ National Gallery of Art ເວົ້າວ່າ ເປົ້າໝາຍອັນນຶ່ງກໍຄື ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມຜູ້ຄົນ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າເບິ່ງເຂົ້າຊົມຫໍພິພິດທະພັນຕ່າງໆ. “Museums, of course, are dedicated to preserving culture for future generations, and so we have to make sure the future generations are interested.” (18) ແນ່ນອນ ຫໍພິພິດທະພັນ ແມ່ນອຸທິດຕົນ ເພື່ອຮັກສາວັດທະນະທຳໄວ້ ໃຫ້ແກ່ອະນຸຊົນລຸ້ນຫຼັງ ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ເຮັດແນວໃດ ພວກຜູ້ຄົນລຸ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ ຈຶ່ງຈະເກີດຄວາມສົນໃຈ.
A museum is a building where interesting and beautiful things are kept. ພິພິດທະພັນ ແມ່ນເປັນຕຶກ ຫຼືອາຄານ ທີ່ເກັບຮັກສາໄວ້ ຊຶ່ງສິ່ງຂອງໜ້າສົນໃຈ ແລະຈົບໆງາມໆ. The objects are put out for the public to see. ສິ່ງຂອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນມີໄວ້ໃຫ້ມະຫາຊົນເຂົ້າເບິ່ງເຂົ້າຊົມ. Museums can be about art, culture or history. ຫໍພິພິດທະພັນ ອາດເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສິນລະປະກຳ ກ່ຽວກັບວັດທະນະທຳ ຫຼືປະວັດສາດກໍເປັນໄດ້. They can be privately owned, or operated by a government. ຫໍພິພິດທະພັນບາງແຫ່ງອາດຈະເປັນຂອງເອກະຊົນ ແລະອີກບາງແຫ່ງ ກໍອາດຈະດຳເນີນງານໂດຍລັດຖະບານ.
Now, the next time you hear the word, museums,
You will know what this News Word means! ບັດນີ້ ເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາ ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ museums, ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ໂລດວ່າ ມັນໝາຍເຖິງ ຫໍພິພິດທະພັນ.
