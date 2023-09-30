ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Extinction

NEWS WORDS: EXTINCTION

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This news word is about our environment.

ຄຳສັບໃນ​ຂ່າວນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມຂອງພວກເຮົາ

EXTINCTION

EXTINCTION: ເອັກສະຕິງເສິນ

A report by the Royal Botanic Gardens in London says there are about 391,000 plants known to science. Of those more than 80,000 are in danger of extinction. The researchers say land development and climate change are to blame.

ລາຍງານສະບັບນຶ່ງໂດຍສວນພຶ​ກ​ສາ​ສາດພະລາດຊະວັງ ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງ ລອນດອນ ກ່າວວ່າມີພືດປະມານ 391,000 ຊະ​ນິດທີ່ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ໂດຍວິທະຍາ ສາດ. ໃນຈຳນວນນັ້ນ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 80,000 ຊະ​ນິດແມ່ນ​ມີອັນຕະລາຍໃນ​ການສູນພັນ. ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່າວວ່າ ການພັດທະນາທີ່ດິນ ແລະ ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງແມ່ນ​ສາ​ເຫດ.

Extinction means the permanent disappearance of organism from the planet.

Extinction ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຫາຍ​ໄປ​ຂອງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ໂລກ ຢ່າງຖາວອນ ຫຼື ສູນ​ພັນ.

Some plants are extinct or in danger of extinction.

ພືດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງພາກັນສາບສູນພັນ ຫລືເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຂອງການສາບສູນພັນ.

Human are developing the land plants once grew on. That an extreme weather are causing the extinction of some plants.

ມະນຸດກຳລັງພັດທະນາດິນດອນທີ່ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງພືດໄດ້ເກີດໃສ່. ອາກາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຫາຍສາບສູນຂອງພືດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ.