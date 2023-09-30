ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Extinction

NEWS WORDS: EXTINCTION
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.
This news word is about our environment.
ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມຂອງພວກເຮົາ
EXTINCTION
EXTINCTION: ເອັກສະຕິງເສິນ
A report by the Royal Botanic Gardens in London says there are about 391,000 plants known to science. Of those more than 80,000 are in danger of extinction. The researchers say land development and climate change are to blame.
ລາຍງານສະບັບນຶ່ງໂດຍສວນພຶກສາສາດພະລາດຊະວັງ ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງ ລອນດອນ ກ່າວວ່າມີພືດປະມານ 391,000 ຊະນິດທີ່ຖືກຮັບຮູ້ໂດຍວິທະຍາ ສາດ. ໃນຈຳນວນນັ້ນ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 80,000 ຊະນິດແມ່ນມີອັນຕະລາຍໃນການສູນພັນ. ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່າວວ່າ ການພັດທະນາທີ່ດິນ ແລະ ສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງແມ່ນສາເຫດ.
Extinction means the permanent disappearance of organism from the planet.
Extinction ໝາຍເຖິງການຫາຍໄປຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ມີຊີວິດຈາກໂລກ ຢ່າງຖາວອນ ຫຼື ສູນພັນ.
Some plants are extinct or in danger of extinction.
ພືດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງພາກັນສາບສູນພັນ ຫລືເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຂອງການສາບສູນພັນ.
Human are developing the land plants once grew on. That an extreme weather are causing the extinction of some plants.
ມະນຸດກຳລັງພັດທະນາດິນດອນທີ່ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງພືດໄດ້ເກີດໃສ່. ອາກາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຫາຍສາບສູນຂອງພືດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ.