ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Entrepreneur

NEWS WORDS: ENTREPRENEUR
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.
This news word is about business.
ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບທຸລະກິດ
ENTREPRENEUR
ENTREPRENEUR: ອັນເຕີເປີຣນົວ
It was a day of celebration at the start-up Clout of Goods as it earned its first $500 in revenue. The site links local residents to visitors who need to rent things.
ມັນໄດ້ເປັນວັນແຫ່ງການສະເຫຼີມສະຫລອງຢູ່ຫ້ອງການຂອງເວັບໄຊ້ Cloud of Goods, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນບໍລິສັດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ 500 ໂດລາເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ. ແວັບໄຊ້ ດັ່ງກ່າວຈະເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນໃຫ້ຜູ້ມາຢ້ຽມຢາມທີ່ຕ້ອງການເຊົ່າສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆ.
There’s a lot of resources that we all accumulate in our homes that’s sitting idle. And how can we use this to make it better for everyone?
ມັນມີແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນໄດ້ສະສົມໄວ້ ຢູ່ໃນບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ປະຖີ້ມໄວ້ລ້າໆ. ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດ ໃຊ້ສິ່ງນີ້ຈັ່ງໃດເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນດີກວ່າເກົ່າສຳລັບທຸກຄົນ?
An entrepreneur is a person who creates and operate business.
An Entrepreneur ແມ່ນຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ສ້າງ ແລະບໍລິຫານທຸລະກິດ
Entrepreneur ແມ່ນຄົນທີ່ສ້າງ ແລະ ດຳເນີນທຸລະກິດ.
In the beginning, entrepreneurs are willing to risk their financial investment. The hope for entrepreneurs is that their business will become successful in the future.
ໃນຕອນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ປະກອບກິດຈະການແມ່ນມີຄວາມຍິນດີທີ່ຈະສ່ຽງການລົງທຶນດ້ານການເງິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຄວາມຫວັງສຳລັບບັນດາຜູ້ປະກອບກິດຈະການກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ທຸລະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະກາຍມາປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດໃນອະນາຄົດ.