ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Entrepreneur

NEWS WORDS: ENTREPRENEUR

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This news word is about business.

ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບທຸລະກິດ

ENTREPRENEUR

ENTREPRENEUR: ອັນເຕີເປີຣນົວ

It was a day of celebration at the start-up Clout of Goods as it earned its first $500 in revenue. The site links local residents to visitors who need to rent things.

ມັນໄດ້ເປັນວັນ​ແຫ່ງ​ການ​ສະເຫຼີມສະຫລອງຢູ່​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ້ Cloud of Goods, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສ້າງ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້ 500 ໂດລາເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ. ແວັບໄຊ້ ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ມາຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເຊົ່າ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງຕ່າງໆ.

There’s a lot of resources that we all accumulate in our homes that’s sitting idle. And how can we use this to make it better for everyone?

ມັນມີແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາທຸກ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້ສະສົມໄວ້ ຢູ່ໃນບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ປະຖີ້ມໄວ້ລ້າໆ. ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດ ໃຊ້ສິ່ງນີ້​ຈັ່ງ​ໃດເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ດີ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ?

An entrepreneur is a person who creates and operate business.

An Entrepreneur ແມ່ນຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ສ້າງ ແລະບໍລິຫານທຸລະກິດ

Entrepreneur ແມ່ນຄົນທີ່ສ້າງ ແລະ ດຳ​ເນີນທຸລະກິດ.

In the beginning, entrepreneurs are willing to risk their financial investment. The hope for entrepreneurs is that their business will become successful in the future.

ໃນຕອນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ປະ​ກອບ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຍິນ​ດີ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ່ຽງ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ກອບ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ກາຍ​ມາປະ​ສົບ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ.