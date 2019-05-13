ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ confidential

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words. ບັດນີ້​ມາ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນ

ຂ່າວ​ກັນ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ຈັກ​ຄຳ​ເໜາະ​ທ່ານ.

Here is a story about journalists keeping secret the names of people

who give them information.

Confidential(6) ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ເກັບ​ຮັກສາ​ຊື່​ຄົນ ຜູ້​ທີ່ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​

ມູນ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ໄວ້​ເປັນຄວາມ​ລັບ ​ແລະ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຮຽນ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ມັນ

​ກໍ​ແມ່ນຄຳ​ວ່າ Confidential.

“The ability to keep sources confidential is essential to the practice of journalism, and it’s very difficult for journalists to be able to do their job,

which is upholding democracy and ensuring that the government is transparent and accountable if they’re not allowed to keep their sources confidential.”

ລອງຟັງ​ຄຳ​ອະທິບາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນເບິ່ງ “ຄວາມ​ສາມາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮັກສາ​ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ​ໄວ້​ເປັນຄວາມ​ລັບ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ ​ສຳລັບການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​

ຂອງ​ວົງ​ການ​ການ​ຂ່າວສານ ​ແລະ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຍາກ​ຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບ​ນັກ​ສື່​ຂ່າວ ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​

ເຈົ້າ​ສາມາດ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ ​ໃນ​ການ​ຍົກ​ສູງ​ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ​ແລະ​ເພື່ອ

​ໃຫ້​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະບານ ​ເປັນ​ລັດຖະບານ​ທີ່​ໂປ່​ງ​ໄສ​ແລະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຖ້າ​ພວກ

​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະນຸຍາດ​ເກັບ​ກຳຄວາມ​ລັບ​ຂອງ​ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໄວ້.” ​

Confidential means to keep a secret. ຄຳ​ວ່າ confidential ແປ​ວ່າ ​ເກັບ​ຮັກສາ​

ຄວາມ​ລັບ​ໄວ້. Sometimes journalists keep secret the names of their sources

to prevent them from getting into trouble ລາງ​ເທື່ອ ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶ່ຂ່າວ ກໍ​ຮັກສາຄວາມ

​ລັບ​ຂອງ​ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄວ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າ​ວມີ​ບັນຫາ. Friends also

keep information confidential. ນອກຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ໝູ່ຄູ່​ເພື່ອນ​ຝູງ​ດ້ວຍ​ກັນ ກໍ​ຈະ

​ເກັບ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ​ຂອງ​ກັນ​ແລະ​ກັນ​ໄວ້​ຄື​ກັນ. ​

Now, when you hear the word confidential,

you will know what this News Word means. ເທື່ອໜ້າ ເວລາ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ confidential ​ອີກ​ ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ຮູ້ດີ ວ່າ​ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ແນວ​ໃດ.

