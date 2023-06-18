ວິທະຍຸລັດຖະບານ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ຈະກວດສອບລາຍງານຂ່າວທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຣັດເຊຍ

ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ ນິວ ​ຊີ​ແລນ ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ທົບ​ທວນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະໃນວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອົາທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄະ​ຕິຂອງ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​ອອນ​ໄລ​ນ໌​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ທຶນ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ, ໄດ້​ອອກ​ມາ​ຂໍ​ໂທດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ອອ​ກອ​າ​ກາດໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ຂີ້​ເຫຍື້ອ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ວັງ ເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນ.” ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຟິ​ລ ເມີ​ເຊີ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ ຊິດ​ນີ, ປະ​ເທດ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທ​ະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ນິວ ​ຊີ​ແລນ ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄະ​ຕິ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຕ່າງໆ ໃນ​ວິ​ທີ​ນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາຫຼາຍ​ປີ​ໂດຍບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ.

ບັນ​ນາ​ທິ​ການ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຸ​ຕົວ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ລາຍ​ການ Checkpoint ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລນ ວ່າ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ທີ່​ລຳ​ອຽງ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃສ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 5 ປີ ແລະ ວ່າບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ໃຜ “ຕົບ​ບ່າ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ ແລະ ບອກວ່າ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ຜິດ.”

ມັນ​ຖືກ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້​ວ່າ​ຂ່າວອອ​ນ​ໄລ​ນ໌​ຈາກ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ທາງ​ອີ​ເລັກ​ໂທ​ຣ​ນິກ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໂດຍ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລ​ນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ດັດ​ແປງ​ໃຫ້​ລວມ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ເຫັນ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ຝ່າຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ເພື່ອ​ລະ​ບຸວ່າ “ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ແລະ ຫຼອກ​ລວງ​ຖືກ​ເອົາ​ໃສ່​ບ່ອນ​ໃດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​ທາງ​ອອນ​ໄລ​ນ໌.” ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ທົບ​ທວ​ນ​ຈະ​ລວມ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສື່ມວ​ນ​ຊົນ ແລະ ອະ​ດີດ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ. ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ປະ​ມານ​ສີ່​ອາ​ທິດ​ຈຶ່ງ​ສຳ​ເລັດ.

ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ໃຫຍ່​ ແລະ ຫົວ​ໜ້າບັນ​ນາ​ທິ​ການ ທ່ານ ພອ​ລ ທອມ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ “​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນວັງ ເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ.”

ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້, 250 ຂ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທົບ​ທວນ ແລະ 22 ຂ່າວ​ຖືກ​ແກ້​ໄຂ.

ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ ນິວ ​ຊີ​ແລນ ທີ່​ເປັນຕົ້ນ​ເຫດ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ພັກ​ວຽກ.

ທ່ານ​ ຊານ​ຈາ​ນາ ຮັດ​ໂຕ​ຕູ​ວາ ແມ່ນ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ຈາກ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ບິດ​ເບືອນ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ອົງ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ອິດ​ສະຫຼະ​ຂອງ ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລນ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ກະ​ຈ​າຍ​ສຽງ​ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ວ່າ​ທິດ​ສະ​ດີ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດ ໂຄວິດ-19 ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ແຜ່​ກະ​ຈາຍ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ.

ທ່ານ ຮັດ​ໂຕ​ຕູ​ວາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ມີ​ລະ​ບົບ​ນິ​ເວດ​ການ​ບິດ​ເບືອນ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ທີ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ຖືກ​ດຶງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ ແລະ ອຽງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ມັນ​ໂດ​ຍ​ສະ​ເພາະຫຼັງຈາກ​ໂຮກ​ລະ​ບາດ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ, ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຢູ່​ ແຕ່​ມັນ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ພຽງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຂອງ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຫຼົງ​ທິດ​ທາງ​ຍ້ອນ​ເນື້ອ​ຫາ​ສາ​ລະ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຜູກ​ມັດ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ດັ່ງ​ກັບ​ຜົນ​ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ຂອງ​ໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດ ແລະ ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ບິດ​ເບືອນ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເກາະ ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລນ ​ໂດ​ຍ​ສະ​ເພາະຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເດືອນ ກຸມ​ພາ 2022.”

ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ດັດ​ແປງ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ “ກຸ່ມ​ທະ​ຫານ​ນາ​ຊີ​ໃໝ່” ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາ 2022 ນັ້ນ, ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວ​ລ​ດິ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ “ກຳ​ຈັດ​ນາ​ຊີ” ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ ນິວ​ ຊີ​ແລນ ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜອງ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸກ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກທີ່​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາກອນ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 5 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ. ເວັບ​ໄຊ້​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເຂົ້າ​ຊົມຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ.

A New Zealand journalist who allegedly inserted pro-Russian views into news stories claims to have amended reports in that way for several years without being challenged.

The unidentified editor has told Radio New Zealand’s Checkpoint program that he had inserted Russian bias into news reports for five years and that no one “tapped me on the shoulder and told..that (he) was doing anything wrong.”

It was revealed last week that online stories from news wire services published by Radio New Zealand had been altered to include pro-Russian sentiment.

The media company’s management is launching an investigation to identify “where incorrect and misleading information was inserted into wire copy.” The review panel will include a media law expert and a former journalist. Its report will take about four weeks to complete.

Chief executive and editor-in-chief Paul Thompson said the amended stories were “pro-Kremlin garbage.”

So far, 250 stories have been reviewed and 22 have been corrected.

The Radio New Zealand employee at the center of the controversy has been placed on leave.

Sanjana Hattotuwa is a researcher with The Disinformation Project, an independent New Zealand research organization.

He told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that conspiracy theories borne out of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to spread false information.

“There is a growing disinformation ecology that people are sometimes taken in by and gravitate towards particularly after the pandemic. So, the investigation is pending but it may just be the case of an individual who has fallen down the rabbit hole because of content he engaged with over the past couple of years as a consequence of the pandemic and the growing imprint of Russian disinformation in Aotearoa New Zealand particularly after February 2022.”

The doctored news stories referred to "neo-Nazi military groups" that were fighting against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the start of Moscow's invasion in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said one of his aims was to "denazify" Ukraine.

Radio New Zealand is a trusted provider of news in the South Pacific nation of more than five million people. Its website is one of the most viewed news sources in the country.