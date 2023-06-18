ວິທະຍຸລັດຖະບານ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ຈະກວດສອບລາຍງານຂ່າວທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຣັດເຊຍ

ວິທະຍຸ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍລາຍລະອຽດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການທົບທວນອິດສະຫຼະໃນວິທີທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອົາທັດສະນະຄະຕິຂອງຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຣັດເຊຍ ເຂົ້າໃນຂ່າວອອນໄລນ໌ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເມື່ອວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຫົວໜ້າຂອງວິທະຍຸ ນິວຊີແລນ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຈາກລັດຖະບານ, ໄດ້ອອກມາຂໍໂທດສຳລັບການອອກອາກາດໃນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ “ພວກຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອສະໜັບສະໜູນວັງ ເຄຣັມລິນ.” ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຟິລ ເມີເຊີ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນ ຊິດນີ, ປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ນັກຂ່າວ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ຄົນນຶ່ງຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າໄດ້ເອົາທັດສະນະຄະຕິຂອງຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຣັດເຊຍ ເຂົ້າໃນລາຍງານຂ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ໄດ້ແກ້ໄຂລາຍງານຕ່າງໆ ໃນວິທີນັ້ນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີໂດຍບໍ່ຖືກຄັດຄ້ານ.
ບັນນາທິການທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸຕົວໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ລາຍການ Checkpoint ຂອງວິທະຍຸ ນິວຊີແລນ ວ່າລາວໄດ້ເອົາຄຳເຫັນທີ່ລຳອຽງຂອງຊາວ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃສ່ໃນລາຍງານຂ່າວເປັນເວລາ 5 ປີ ແລະ ວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້ມີໃຜ “ຕົບບ່າຂອງຂ້ອຍ ແລະ ບອກວ່າລາວໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງຜິດ.”
ມັນຖືກເປີດເຜີຍອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າຂ່າວອອນໄລນ໌ຈາກການບໍລິການຂ່າວທາງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກທີ່ຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ໂດຍວິທະຍຸ ນິວຊີແລນ ໄດ້ຖືກດັດແປງໃຫ້ລວມມີຄວາມຄິດເຫັນສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຣັດເຊຍ.
ຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານຂອງບໍລິສັດສື່ມວນຊົນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເປີດການສືບສວນສອບສວນເພື່ອລະບຸວ່າ “ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະ ຫຼອກລວງຖືກເອົາໃສ່ບ່ອນໃດໃນຂ່າວທາງອອນໄລນ໌.” ຄະນະກຳມະການທົບທວນຈະລວມມີຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານກົດໝາຍສື່ມວນຊົນ ແລະ ອະດີດນັກຂ່າວຄົນນຶ່ງ. ລາຍງານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໃຊ້ເວລາປະມານສີ່ອາທິດຈຶ່ງສຳເລັດ.
ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ຫົວໜ້າບັນນາທິການ ທ່ານ ພອລ ທອມສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຂ່າວທີ່ຖືກແກ້ໄຂດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນ “ສະໜັບສະໜູນວັງ ເຄຣັມລິນ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີປະໂຫຍດ.”
ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, 250 ຂ່າວໄດ້ຖືກທົບທວນ ແລະ 22 ຂ່າວຖືກແກ້ໄຂ.
ພະນັກງານວິທະຍຸ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ທີ່ເປັນຕົ້ນເຫດຂອງບັນຫາແມ່ນຖືກສັ່ງໃຫ້ພັກວຽກ.
ທ່ານ ຊານຈານາ ຮັດໂຕຕູວາ ແມ່ນນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຈາກໂຄງການບິດເບືອນຂໍ້ມູນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າອິດສະຫຼະຂອງ ນິວຊີແລນ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບໍລິສັດກະຈາຍສຽງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ວ່າທິດສະດີສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດທີ່ເກີດມາຈາກໂຣກລະບາດ ໂຄວິດ-19 ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ແຜ່ກະຈາຍຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ທ່ານ ຮັດໂຕຕູວາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີລະບົບນິເວດການບິດເບືອນຂໍ້ມູນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ປະຊາຊົນບາງຄັ້ງຖືກດຶງເຂົ້າໄປ ແລະ ອຽງເຂົ້າໄປຫາມັນໂດຍສະເພາະຫຼັງຈາກໂຮກລະບາດ. ສະນັ້ນ, ການສືບສວນສອບສວນແມ່ນກຳລັງດຳເນີນການຢູ່ ແຕ່ມັນອາດເປັນພຽງກໍລະນີຂອງບຸກຄົນນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຫຼົງທິດທາງຍ້ອນເນື້ອຫາສາລະທີ່ລາວໄດ້ຜູກມັດໃນສອງສາມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ດັ່ງກັບຜົນສະທ້ອນຂອງໂຣກລະບາດ ແລະ ຜົນກະທົບທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນຂອງການບິດເບືອນຂໍ້ມູນ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນປະເທດເກາະ ນິວຊີແລນ ໂດຍສະເພາະຫຼັງຈາກເດືອນ ກຸມພາ 2022.”
ລາຍງານຂ່າວທີ່ຖືກດັດແປງໄດ້ອ້າງເຖິງ “ກຸ່ມທະຫານນາຊີໃໝ່” ທີ່ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານການບຸກລຸກ ຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ. ໃນຕອນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງການບຸກລຸກໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ 2022 ນັ້ນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ ວລດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່ານຶ່ງໃນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນເພື່ອ “ກຳຈັດນາຊີ” ຢູເຄຣນ.
ວິທະຍຸ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ແມ່ນຜູ້ສະໜອງຂ່າວທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືໃນປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້ມະຫາສະໝຸກປາຊີຟິກທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 5 ລ້ານຄົນ. ເວັບໄຊ້ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນເວັບໄຊ້ທີ່ຖືກເຂົ້າຊົມຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນປະເທດ.
A New Zealand journalist who allegedly inserted pro-Russian views into news stories claims to have amended reports in that way for several years without being challenged.
The unidentified editor has told Radio New Zealand’s Checkpoint program that he had inserted Russian bias into news reports for five years and that no one “tapped me on the shoulder and told..that (he) was doing anything wrong.”
It was revealed last week that online stories from news wire services published by Radio New Zealand had been altered to include pro-Russian sentiment.
The media company’s management is launching an investigation to identify “where incorrect and misleading information was inserted into wire copy.” The review panel will include a media law expert and a former journalist. Its report will take about four weeks to complete.
Chief executive and editor-in-chief Paul Thompson said the amended stories were “pro-Kremlin garbage.”
So far, 250 stories have been reviewed and 22 have been corrected.
The Radio New Zealand employee at the center of the controversy has been placed on leave.
Sanjana Hattotuwa is a researcher with The Disinformation Project, an independent New Zealand research organization.
He told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that conspiracy theories borne out of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to spread false information.
“There is a growing disinformation ecology that people are sometimes taken in by and gravitate towards particularly after the pandemic. So, the investigation is pending but it may just be the case of an individual who has fallen down the rabbit hole because of content he engaged with over the past couple of years as a consequence of the pandemic and the growing imprint of Russian disinformation in Aotearoa New Zealand particularly after February 2022.”
The doctored news stories referred to "neo-Nazi military groups" that were fighting against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the start of Moscow's invasion in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said one of his aims was to "denazify" Ukraine.
Radio New Zealand is a trusted provider of news in the South Pacific nation of more than five million people. Its website is one of the most viewed news sources in the country.