ນິວ ຊີແລນ ສິ້ນສຸດ ການຄວບຄຸມ ໂຄວິດ-19 ແຕ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ຍັງປິດຢູ່ຄືເກົ່າ

ປະເທດ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກຂໍ້ຫ້າມ ໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອເກືອບ ໝົດທຸກອັນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້. ລັດຖະບານເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ມີກໍລະນີໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣ ນາໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ໃນການຮັບມືຢ່າງວ່ອງ ໄວຕໍ່ໂຣກລະບາດນັ້ນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ກຳນົດຂໍຫ້າມທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກເມື່ອເດືອນມີນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ນັກຂ່າວວີ ໂອເອ ຟິລ ເມີເຊີ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນ ຊິດນີ ປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ພາຍໃຕ້ການເຕືອນໄພລະດັບນຶ່ງ, ການໃຊ້ຊີວິດໃນປະເທດ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ສ່ວນ ໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນຈະກັບຄືນໄປສູ່ຈຸດທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນກ່ອນເກີດໂຣກລະບາດ. ການຢູ່ຫ່າງ ກັນແມ່ນຈະຍັງຖືກ “ໃຊ້ຢູ່” ແຕ່ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີການຫ້າມຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ທຸລະກິດ ຫຼືຈຳນວນ ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ.

ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ເຂດຊາຍແດນຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນຈະຖືກປິດຢູ່ ຄືເກົ່າ. ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ມີກໍລະນີໃໝ່ຂອງການຕິດໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນປະເທດ ນິວ ຊີແລນ 17 ວັນແລ້ວ. 40,000 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກກວດໂຣກໃນຊ່ວງເວລານັ້ນ ເຊິ່ງການກວດ ທັງໝົດແມ່ນໄດ້ອອກມາເປັນຜົນລົບ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກເຊື່ອວ່າ ການຕິດຕໍ່ໄວຣັສໃນຊຸມຊົນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ ຖືກລົບລ້າງອອກໄປແລ້ວ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານນາງ ຈາຊິນດາ ອາເດີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປະເທດທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນ 5 ລ້ານຄົນນັ້ນໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນເພື່ອເອົາຊະນະໂຣກດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຈາຊິນດາ ອາເດີນ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ກໍໄດ້ເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າປະທັບໃຈຫຼາຍໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອເອົາຊະນະ ໂຄວິດ-19. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສາມັກຄີກັນໃນວິທີທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນເພື່ອ ປາບໄວຣັສນັ້ນ. ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ຜູ້ທີ່ເຮົາໄດ້ສູນເສຍໃນ ລະຫວ່າງ ການຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາກັບ ໂຄວິດ-19, ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມ ກັນດີເທົ່າທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດໄດ້ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງແຍງປະຊາຊົນ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ໃຫ້ຫຼາຍເທົ່າທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄດ້.”

ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບລັດຖະບານກໍແມ່ນ ການກອບກູ້ເອົາເສດຖະກິດຄືນມາ ຫຼັງຈາກການກັກບໍລິເວນຫຼາຍອາທິດ.

ນັກການເມືອງຝ່າຍຄ້ານໃນ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີແມ່ນຊັກຊ້າໂພດທີ່ຈະຍົກ ເລີກການຫ້າມສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່, ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍອມຮັບວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນ “ວັນແຫ່ງການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ.”

ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກເວົ້າວ່າ ມີ 1,504 ກໍລະນີທີ່ຖືກຢືນຢັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີ ທີ່ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງ ໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນ ນິວ ຊີແລນ. 22 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກໄວຮັສດັ່ງກ່າວ. ການກວດພົບກໍລະນີທຳອິດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກໃນທ້າຍເດືອນກັນຍາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ລະວັງຕົວຄືເກົ່າ, ໂດຍກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ ໂຣກລະບາດລະດັບໂລກດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງຈະມີຢູ່, ດ້ວຍຄື້ນທີສອງຍັງຄົງອາດຈະເປັນຄວາມຈິງ.

New Zealand is to lift most of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions at 1200 GMT (Mon). The government says there are no active coronavirus cases in the country. In a swift response to the pandemic, it brought in some of the toughest restrictions in the world in March. From Sydney, Phil Mercer reports.

Under alert level one life in New Zealand will mostly return to what it was before the pandemic. Physical distancing will still be “encouraged” but there will be no restrictions on businesses or the number of people allowed at gatherings.

Its international borders, however, will stay closed. There have been no new Covid-19 infections in New Zealand for 17 days. 40,000 people have been tested during that time. All returned negative results.

Health officials believe that community transmission of the virus has been eliminated.

The prime minister Jacinda Ardern said the country of five million people had worked together to defeat the disease.

“Then New Zealanders did something remarkable in our fight to beat COVID-19. We united in unprecedented ways to crush the virus. We acknowledge those, however, that we have lost during the course of our battle against COVID-19, but we have worked together as well as we could to look after as many New Zealanders as possible.”

The key challenge for government is to revive the economy after weeks of lockdown.

Opposition politicians in New Zealand said the prime minister had been too slow to remove most of the last remaining restrictions, but they conceded that it was a “day of celebration.”

The Ministry of Health says there have been 1504 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand. 22 people have died from the virus. The first positive diagnosis was recorded in late February.

Authorities have urged New Zealanders to remain vigilant, stressing that ‘the global pandemic will linger, with second waves a constant reality.”