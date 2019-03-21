ເກືອບນຶ່ງອາທິດ ຫຼັງຈາກຊາວມຸສລິມ 50 ຄົນ ທີ່ພາກັນໄປສູດມົນພາວະນາຢູ່ເມືອງ Christchurch ປະເທດນິວຊີແລນ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຈາຊິນດາ ອາເດີຣ໌ນ (Jacinda Ardern) ກ່າວວ່າ ປືນເຄິ່ງອັດຕະໂນມັດແບບທະຫານ ແລະປືນຍາວໂຈມຕີອັດຕະໂນມັດ ຈະຖືກຫ້າມ.
ການຫ້າມທີ່ທ່ານນາງອາເດີຣ໌ນ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທີ່ນະຄອນແວລລິງຕັນ ຍັງຮວມທັງເຄື່ອງບັນຈຸລູກປືນ ຊຶ່ງສາມາດໃສ່ລູກປືນໄດ້ຫຼາຍລູກ ແລະເຄື່ອງອຸປະກອນທີ່ສາມາດດັດແປງປືນຍາວທຳມະດາ ໃຫ້ເຍິງໄດ້ໄວຂຶ້ນ. ທ່ານນາງອາເດີຣ໌ນ ຍັງໄດ້ປະກາດການຊື້ປືນຄືນ ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ເຈົ້າຂອງປືນ ຍອມມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່.
ສະພາຄາດວ່າຈະໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດຕໍ່ການຫ້າມດັ່ງກ່າວ ເວລາເຂົາເຈົ້າເປີດປະຊຸມຄືນໃໝ່ ໃນກາງເດືອນເມສາ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ທ້າວເບຣັນທັນ ແຮຣິສ ແທແຣນທ໌ ອາຍຸ 28 ປີທີ່ເປັນຊາວອອສເຕຣເລຍ ດ້ວຍການສັງຫານ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບການໂຈມຕີ ໃນວັນທີ 15 ມີນາ ຢູ່ວັດ ອາລ-ນໍ ແລະວັດລິນວູດຂອງສາສະໜາອິສລາມ. ຜູ້ທີ່ປະກາດຕົນເອງວ່າເປັນຄົນຜິວຂາວຫົວຊາດນິຍົມ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບສາລະພາບໃນການປາກົດໂຕຕໍ່ສານເທື່ອທຳອິດ ນຶ່ງມື້ຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີ. ການປາກົດໂຕຂອງລາວຕໍ່ສານ ຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ ແມ່ນວັນທີ 5 ເມສາ.
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ການຝັງສົບໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນຂຶ້ນຕື່ມໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ 50 ຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກສັງຫານ ໃນການໂຈມຕີສອງຄັ້ງ. ຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍທັງໝົດ 50 ຄົນບັດນີ້ໄດ້ຖືກສັນລະສູດຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ທີ່ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ສົບໄດ້ມອບສົບໃຫ້ທາງຄອບຄົວໄປຝັງ. ການລໍຖ້ານານໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຕຶງຄຽດຕໍ່ບັນດາຄອບຄົວທີ່ເສົ້າໂສກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ດັ່ງທີ່ປະເພີນີອິສລາມຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທຳຄວາມສະອາດສົບແລະຝັງໂດຍໄວເທົ່າທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ຫຼັງຈາກການເສຍຊີວິດ ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວພາຍໃນ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ.
ຄາດກັນວ່າຈະມີຜູ້ໄປຮ່ວມພິທີຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ເວລາວັດອາລ-ນໍ ຈະເປີດຄືນໃໝ່ ເພື່ອພິທີສູດມົນພາວັນນາ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ອື່ນນີ້.
Nearly one week after 50 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand, were gunned down, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says all military-style semi-automatic and automatic assault rifles will be banned.
The ban, which Prime Minister Ardern announced Thursday in Wellington, also includes high-capacity magazines, which can hold multiple rounds of ammunition, and accessories that can convert ordinary rifles into fast-acting assault rifles. Ardern also announced a large-scale buyback scheme to encourage owners of such weapons to surrender them to authorities.
Parliament is expected to approve the ban when it reconvenes in mid-April.
Authorities have charged 28-year-old Australian Brenton Harris Tarrant with murder in connection with the March 15 attacks on the al-Noor and Linwood mosques. The self-proclaimed white nationalist did not enter a plea in his initial court appearance the day after the attack. His next court appearance is April 5.
Meanwhile, burials were held Thursday for more of the 50 victims killed in the twin attacks. Police say all 50 victims have been now been formally identified, with more than 20 bodies released for burial. The long wait has added an extra element of anguish to their grieving families, as Islamic custom calls for bodies to be cleaned and buried as soon as possible after death, ideally within 24 hours.
Thousands of worshippers are expected to be in attendance when the al-Noor mosque is expected to reopen for Friday's call to prayers.
