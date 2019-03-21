ເກືອບ​ນຶ່ງອາ​ທິດ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ 50 ຄົນ ທີ່​ພາ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ສູດ​ມົນ​ພາ​ວະ​ນາ​ຢູ່​ເມືອງ Christchurch ປະ​ເທດ​ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຕາຍ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ຈາ​ຊິນ​ດາ ອາ​ເດີ​ຣ໌ນ (Jacinda Ardern) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປືນເຄິ່ງ​ອັດ​ຕະ​ໂນ​ມັດ​ແບບ​ທະ​ຫານ ແລະ​ປືນ​ຍາວໂຈມ​ຕີອັດ​ຕະ​ໂນ​ມັດ​ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຫ້າມ.

ການ​ຫ້າມ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອາ​ເດີ​ຣ໌ນ ໄດ້​ປ​ະ​ກາ​ດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນແວ​ລ​ລິງ​ຕັນ ຍັງ​ຮວມ​ທັງເຄື່ອງ​ບັນ​ຈຸລູກ​ປືນ​ ຊຶ່ງສາ​ມາດ​ໃສ່​ລູກ​ປືນ​ໄດ້​ຫຼາຍ​ລູກ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງ​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ດັດ​ແປງ​ປືນ​ຍາວ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ ໃຫ້​ເຍິງ​ໄດ້ໄວ​ຂຶ້ນ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອາ​ເດີ​ຣ໌ນ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ຊື້​ປືນ​ຄືນ ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອ​ຊັກ​ຊວນໃຫ້​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ປືນ​ ຍອມ​ມອບໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່.

ສະ​ພາ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ຕໍ່ການ​ຫ້າມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ເວ​ລາ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້​າ​ເປີດ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ໃນ​ກາງ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້​າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ທ້າວ​ເບ​ຣັນ​ທັນ ແຮ​ຣິ​ສ ແທແຣນ​ທ໌ ອ​າ​ຍຸ 28 ປີທີ່​ເປັນຊາວ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ດ້ວຍ​ການສັງ​ຫານ ​ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 15 ມີ​ນາ ຢູ່​ວັດ​ ອາ​ລ-ນໍ​ ແລະ​ວັດ​ລິນ​ວູດຂອງ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ. ຜູ້​ທີ່​ປະ​ກາດ​ຕົນ​ເອງວ່າ​ເປັນຄົນ​ຜິວ​ຂາວ​ຫົວຊາດ​ນິ​ຍົມ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສ​າ​ລະ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ການ​ປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ​ຕໍ່​ສານ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ນຶ່ງ​ມື້​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ. ການ​ປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ຕໍ່​ສາ​ນ ຄັ້ງຕໍ່​ໄປ ແມ່ນ​ວັນ​ທີ 5 ເມສາ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ການ​ຝັງ​ສົບ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕື່ມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ 50 ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານ ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ສອງ​ຄັ້ງ. ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະຮ້າຍ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 50 ຄົນ​ບັດ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັນ​ລະ​ສູດ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ທີ່ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ສົບ​ໄດ້​ມອບ​ສົບໃຫ້​ທາງ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ໄປ​ຝັງ. ການ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ນານ​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຕຶງ​ຄຽດ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາຄອບ​ຄົວທີ່ເສົ້າ​ໂສກ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເພີ​ນີ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ອ​າດ​ສົບແລະ​ຝັງໂດຍໄວ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ພາຍ​ໃນ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ.

​ຄາດ​ກັນ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໄປ​ຮ່ວມ​ພິ​ທີ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ ​ເວ​ລາວັດ​ອາ​ລ-ນໍ​ ​ຈະ​ເປີດ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ ​ເພື່ອພິ​ທີ​ສູດ​ມົນ​ພາ​ວັນ​ນາ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ອື່ນ​ນີ້.



Nearly one week after 50 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand, were gunned down, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says all military-style semi-automatic and automatic assault rifles will be banned.



The ban, which Prime Minister Ardern announced Thursday in Wellington, also includes high-capacity magazines, which can hold multiple rounds of ammunition, and accessories that can convert ordinary rifles into fast-acting assault rifles. Ardern also announced a large-scale buyback scheme to encourage owners of such weapons to surrender them to authorities.



Parliament is expected to approve the ban when it reconvenes in mid-April.



Authorities have charged 28-year-old Australian Brenton Harris Tarrant with murder in connection with the March 15 attacks on the al-Noor and Linwood mosques. The self-proclaimed white nationalist did not enter a plea in his initial court appearance the day after the attack. His next court appearance is April 5.



Meanwhile, burials were held Thursday for more of the 50 victims killed in the twin attacks. Police say all 50 victims have been now been formally identified, with more than 20 bodies released for burial. The long wait has added an extra element of anguish to their grieving families, as Islamic custom calls for bodies to be cleaned and buried as soon as possible after death, ideally within 24 hours.



Thousands of worshippers are expected to be in attendance when the al-Noor mosque is expected to reopen for Friday's call to prayers.

