ລາຍງານໃໝ່ ສປຊ ເຕືອນວ່າ ສາຍພັນພືດ ທີ່ຄຸກຄາມ ເປັນສາເຫດ ພາໃຫ້ ສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ທົດຖອຍລົງ

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເປີດເຜີຍລາຍງານສະບັບໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງສະພາບແວດ

ລ້ອມຂອງໂລກ ໃນສັບປະດານີ້. ລາຍງານນີ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະ​ພາບ​ຖົດຖອຍຂອງ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ

ແມ່ນບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ກ່ອນ ແລະຊີວະນາໆພັນພວມສູນພັນໄວຂຶ້ນນັບມື້. ລາຍງານການສຶກສານີ້

ເຕືອນວ່າ ມີປັດໄຈຫຼາຍໆປະການ ທີ່ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງໜັກ ຕໍ່ສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງ

ປະກອບດ້ວຍການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ, ມົນລະພິດທາງອາກາດ, ການຕັດໄມ້

ທຳລາຍປ່າ ແລະພວກສາຍພັນໄມ້ ແລະ ສັດ ທີ່ຄຸກ​ຄາມພືດພັນໄມ້ ແລະສັດປະ​ເພດອື່ນ.

ສວນອຸທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດ ຕາມເສັ້ນທາງຫຼວງໃນປະເທດອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ແມ່ນຢູ່ເລາະຕາມ

ແຄມຝັ່ງທະ​ເລອັນຍາວຢຽດ ທີ່ງາມທີ່ສຸດຂອງປະເທດ. ມັນຍັງເປັນສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ພວກ

ສາຍພັນໄມ້ຄຸກຄາມຈຳນວນຫລວງຫຼາຍ ແພ່ລາມເຂົ້າປົກຄຸມເອົາພື້ນທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ.

ເດໂບຣາ ບລັອກ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຈະນຳພາພວກເຮົາໄປຍັງສະ​ຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອ

ຊອກຫາຄຳຕອບວ່າ ບັນດາ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ເຮັດແນວໃດຈຶ່ງສາ​ມາດຢັບຢັ້ງມັນ

ໄວ້ໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ສວນອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດຕາມເສັ້ນທາງຫຼວງ ຫຼື Garden Route National Park

ຂອງ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້​ ແມ່ນມີ​ປ່າໄມ້ທີ່ຂຽວອຸ່ມທຸ່ມ ແລະ ຝັ່ງທະເລທີ່ສວຍ ງາມໜ້າປະທັບ

ໃຈ ໄວ້ໃຫ້ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ຊື່ນຊົມ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ຊີວະນາໆພັນຂອງສວນອຸດທະຍານ

ທີ່ມີພື້ນທີ່ 650 ຕາ​ລາງກິໂລແມັດ ແຫ່ງນີ້ກຳລັງຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ໄພຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ຂອງສາຍ​ພັນພືດ

ທີ່ຄຸກ​ຄາມພືດຊະ​ນິດອື່ນ.

ທ່ານໂຈຮານ ບາຣດ໌ ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານນິເວດວິທະຍາໃນດ້ານພືດຜັກ ຢູ່ທີ່ສວນອຸດ

ທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດຕາມທາງຫຼວງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ອັນດັບນຶ່ງ ໃນສວນອຸດທະຍານ

ແຫ່ງຊາດຕໍ່ຊີວະນາໆພັນ ໃນເວລານີ້ກໍ​ຄືສາຍພັນພືດທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກຕ່າງຖິ່ນ, ສາຍພັນ

ໄມ້ຕ່າງຖິ່ນຊະນິດຕ່າງໆ. ພວກເຮົາພືດທີ່ຫຼາກ ຫຼາຍ ສາຍພັນ, ປະມານ 200 ສາຍ

ພັນຕ່າງຖິ່ນ ແຕ່ວ່າ ມີ​ແຕ່ສິບ ຫາສິບຫ້າ ຊະນິດເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ບາງເທື່ອ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ 20 ຊະນິດ

ທີ່​ເປັນສາຍພັນເປັນ​ຕົວພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການປ່ຽນແປງ ຊຶ່ງມັນສາມາດປ່ຽນສະພາບພື້ນທີ່

ຂອງເຈົ້າໄດ້ອີ່​ຫລີ.”



ພວກຕົ້ນໄມ້ທີ່​ເປັນສາຍພັນຄຸກ​ຄາມ ຈະແຍ່ງເນື້​ອ​ທີ່ກັບພຸ່ມໄມ້ ແລະຕົ້ນໄມ້ ທີ່ເກີດຢູ່ໃນ

ສະເພາະຖິ່ນນັ້ນຢູ່​ແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນໄຟປ່າໃນປີ 2017 ແລະ 2018 ໄດ້ທຳລາຍເນື້ອທີ່ສ່ວນ

ໃຫຍ່ ຂອງປ່າດັ່ງກ່າວ ແຕ່ການເຜົາໄໝ້ປ່າໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ພວກ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດປ່າໄມ້

ຊອກ​ຫາ ແລະກຳຈັດພວກສາຍພັນໄມ້ຊະນິດຄຸກ​ຄາມທັງຫຼາຍໃຫ້ໝົດໄປໄດ້ງ່າຍຂຶ້ນ

ກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານ ບາຣດ໌ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ໄຟປ່າຍັງອຳນວຍໃຫ້ມີໂອກາດອັນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຈະຍ່າງ ເຂົ້າໄປ

ໃນພື້ນທີ່ໄດ້ງ່າຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ເພາະວ່າມັນ​ມີພືດພັນທ້ອງຖິ່ນບັງ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ໆ​ມັນ​ນັ້ນ ໜ້ອຍລົງ. ພວກ

ຕົ້ນໄມ້ຕ່າງຖິ່ນຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນເຕີບໃຫຍ່ໄວກວ່າ ພວກພືດ ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ສະນັ້ນແລ້ວ ທ່ານ

ກໍຈະ ເຫັນມັນໄດ້ພາຍໃນປີທີສອງ ຫຼືປີທີສາມ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ທ່ານກໍຈະມີໂອກາດ ໃນຊ່ວງ

ໄລຍະເວລາອັນນັ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ຈະກຳຈັດ ພວກມັນຖິ້ມ ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກມັນຈະມີ​ແກ່ນ. ຖ້າທ່ານ

ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ ກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະ​ໂຫຍດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຈາກ

ການ​ທີ່​ມີໄຟປ່າ.”

ສ່ວນທ່ານລູທັນໂດ ດີຊີບາ ຫົວໜ້າຮັບຜິດຊອບດ້ານການອະນຸລັກທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ ປະຈຳ

ສວນອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນຂະນະນີ້ ກໍ

ແມ່ນການຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ໄດ້ມີມາດຕະການຄວບຄຸມ ຕິດຕາມໄວ້ຮອງ​ຮັບ ເພື່ອວ່າ

ຖ້າຫາກເກີດໄຟປ່າ ທ່ານກໍຈະໄດ້ທຳການຄວບ ຄຸມບໍ່ໃຫ້ພືດສາຍພັນຊະນິດຄຸກ​ຄາມ

ເກີດມາໄດ້ອີກຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ຫຼັງຈາກ​ມີ ໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າແລ້ວ.”



ພືດທ້ອງຖິ່ນສາຍພັນໃໝ່ຕ່າງໆ ຍັງໄດ້ພົບວ່າມີ​ຢູ່ໃນສວນອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງນີ້ຢູ່.

ທ່ານນາງ ສແຕັຟ ຟຣີແທກ-ຣອນໂນລສັນ ຫົວໜ້າຮັບຜິດຊອບດ້ານການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ

ປະຈຳສວນອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດຕາມເສັ້ນທາງຫຼວງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນກໍ​ຍັງມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ

ແບບບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອ ແລະມະຫັດສະຈັນຢູ່​ໃນຫຼາຍໆແຫ່ງທີ່ຫຼົງເຫຼືອຢູ່ ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​. ແລະໃນ

ຂະ​ນະດຽວກັນ ກໍມີພວກຕົ້ນໄມ້ສາຍພັນຊະນິດຕ່າງໆ ຊຶ່ງ ປາກົດວ່າ ໄດ້ສູນຫາຍໄປ

ເປັນເວລາຍາວນານ ແລະຖືວ່າໄດ້ສູນພັນໄປແລ້ວ. ແລະພາຍຫຼັງຈາກເກີດເຫດການ

ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ພວກຕົ້ນໄມ້ດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍໄດ້ເກີດຄືນມາອີກ.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສວນອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດຕາມເສັ້ນທາງຫຼວງ ຂອງອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ຈຶ່ງ

ໄດ້ຮັກສາຊີວະນາໆພັນໄວ້ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນດານັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວທັງຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ຊື່ນຊົມກັນເປັນເວລາ

ຫຼາຍປີຕໍ່ໄປ.

The United Nations released a new global report on the environment this week. It says the decline of nature is unprecedented and species extinction is accelerating. The study warns that many factors are having a severe impact, including climate change, pollution, deforestation, and invasive plants and animals. In South Africa, the Garden Route National Park is located along one of the country's most beautiful stretches of coastline. It is also a place where a large number of invasive plants have taken over. VOA's Deborah Block takes us there to find out how officials are working to keep them at bay.



South Africa's Garden Route National Park offers visitors lush forests and a dramatic coastline. But the biodiversity of this 650 square kilometer park is under threat from invasive species.



(Johan Baard, Vegetation Ecologist, Garden Route National Park)

"The number one threat in the Garden Route National Park for biodiversity at this point is alien species, alien plant species. We have a diversity of species, about 200 alien species, but only about ten to fifteen, maybe twenty, are transformer species that really can change your area. "



The invasive plants compete with the scrub and trees that are endemic to the area.Wildfires in 2017 and 18 damaged much of the forest. But the destruction made it easier for park rangers to identify and eradicate invasive species.



(Johan Baard, Vegetation Ecologist, Garden Route National Park)

"Fire also affords one the opportunity to walk into the area because there are less indigenous vegetation immediately behind it. Your alien plants grow faster than indigenous, so you see them in the first two or three years. So you have that window of opportunity where you have to kill them before they make seed.If you can do that, then you have gained a lot from having the fire."



(Luthando Dziba, Head of Conservation, South African National Parks)

"What is key here is to ensure that there are follow up control measures that are put in place, so that if there has been a fire then you actually control the re-growth of invasive alien species after the fire."



New indigenous species are still being found in the park.



(Stef Freitag-Ronaldson, Head of Research, Garden Route National Park)

"There is a sense of awe and wonder still in a lot of these tucked away places.And at the same time there are species of plants which seem to disappear for long periods of time and are considered extinct.And after extreme events they re-surface."

Keeping the biodiversity for visitors to enjoy for years to come.