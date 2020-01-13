ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ສົນ​ໃຈພໍປານ​ໃດ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຄາດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາກັບ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ມີ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ໄປ​ກັບມາ​ ໄດ້​ສອງ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາແລ້ວ ແລະ​ການ​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຊຸດ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເສ​ດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

​ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ເບີດ ໂອບ​ຣາຍ​ແອນ ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ລາ​ຍ​ການ Face the Nation ຂອງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ CBS ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້​າ​ວານນີ້ ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ “ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກຕັດ​ລົມ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ” ແລະ​ວ່າ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແນມ​ເຫັນ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ທະ​ວີ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຂົາບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ ​ແຕ່​ຕ້ອງ​ເຈລະ​ຈາ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ້ ເມື່ອ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ “ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ກໍ​ບໍ່​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ດອກ ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ. ຈະ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້​ມີ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ແລະ ຢ່າ​ເຂັ່ນ​ຂ້າ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ.’”

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຂຶນ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ​ສອງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານກອງ​ທັບ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ເບື້ອງ​ຕົ້ນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ຈາກນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ພາດ ໃນ​ການ​ຍິງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຕົກ ເມື່ອ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝົດ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ 176 ຄົນ.

“ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຂີ້​ຕົວະ ວ່າ ສັດ​ຕູ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແມ່ນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ສັດ​ຕູ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ທີ່​ນີ້” ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂຮ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່​ດ້ານນອກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ.

ພາບ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ ຢູ່​ໃນແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ແລະຢູ່​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໃນຊຸດ​ດຳ ໃສ່ໝວກ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຈະ​ລາ​ຈົນ ​ໄດ້​ໂຮມ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈະ​ຕຸ​ລັດ ອາ​ຊາ​ດີ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກໂດດ​ເດັ່ນ ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ທາງ​ກ້ຳ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ໃຈ​ກາງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ໆສຳ​ຄັນ​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳຫຼວດ ​ມີ​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ເປັນ​ລົດ​ສີດ​ນ້ຳ ແລະ​ໄມ້​ຄ້ອນ ແລະ​ປືນ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສີ ເພື່ອ​ໝາຍ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃຫ້​ທາງ​ການຮັບ​ຮູ້. ​ແຕ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ທັນ​ໃດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ປາບ​ປາມຕໍ່​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງທັງຫຼາຍ.

ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໃສ​ທີ່​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ອາ​ລົມ ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດນັ້ນ ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ອະ​ໄພ​ໂທດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຍິງ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ຕໍ່​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ອາຍ​ພົ່ນ​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ​ສາ​ກົນ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ພາດ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ໂສກ​ເສົ້າ.

ນາຍ​ພົນ ໂຮ​ເຊນ ຊາ​ລາ​ມີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ບານ​ຕໍ່​ພະ​ຜູ້​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ ວ່າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ຂໍປາ​ຖະ​ໜາ​ວ່າ ​ໃຫ້ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລຳ​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ​ເຜົາ​ໃໝ້​ໄປ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ມັນ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ໂສກ​ເສົ້າ​ນີ້.” ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ບໍ່​ເຄີ​ຍມີ​ຄວາມ​ລະ​ອາຍ​ໃຈແບບນີ້​ເລີຍ ໃນຊົ່ວຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ເລີຍ.”

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is indifferent about the prospect of talks with Iran after two weeks of back-and-forth attacks and his imposition of fresh sanctions targeting the Iranian economy.



His national security adviser Robert O'Brien told CBS' Face the Nation Sunday morning that Iran is "being choked off," and that U.S. officials see an opportunity to further intensify pressure on the country's leaders and leave them with no choice but to negotiate.



"Actually, I couldn't care less if they negotiate," Trump said in a tweet late Sunday."Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and 'don't kill your protesters.'"



Anti-government protests erupted again Sunday night in Iran for a second day of demonstrations against the military, which first denied and then admitted it mistakenly shot down a civilian Ukrainian plane last week, killing all 176 on board.



"They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here," one group of protesters chanted outside a university in Tehran.



Videos showed protesters at other locations in the capital and in other Iranian cities.



Black-clad police, wearing protective riot helmets, massed in iconic Azadi Square south of the city center and at other landmarks. The police were equipped with water cannons and batons and brandished paintball guns, potentially to mark protesters to authorities. But there were no immediate reports of any crackdown on the protests.



In an emotional speech before parliament, the head of the Revolutionary Guard apologized for the missile attack on the Ukraine International Airlines jet and insisted it was a tragic mistake.



"I swear to almighty God that I wished I was on that plane and had crashed with them and burned, but had not witnessed this tragic incident," said Gen. Hossein Salami. "I have never been this embarrassed in my entire life. Never."