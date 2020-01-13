ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ຄ່ອຍສົນໃຈພໍປານໃດ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຄາດໝາຍຂອງການເຈລະຈາກັບອີຣ່ານ ຫຼັງຈາກມີການໂຈມຕີກັນກັບໄປກັບມາ ໄດ້ສອງສັບປະດາແລ້ວ ແລະການວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຊຸດໃໝ່ຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ເສດຖະກິດຂອງອີຣ່ານ.
ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ໂອບຣາຍແອນ ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ລາຍການ Face the Nation ຂອງໂທລະພາບ CBS ໃນວັນອາທິດຕອນເຊົ້າວານນີ້ ວ່າ ອີຣ່ານ “ກຳລັງຖືກຕັດລົມຫາຍໃຈ” ແລະວ່າ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ແນມເຫັນໂອກາດທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ທະວີຄວາມກົດດັນ ຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງປະເທດ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກ ແຕ່ຕ້ອງເຈລະຈາ.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນທວີດເຕີ້ ເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ກໍບໍ່ສົນໃຈດອກ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເຈລະຈາ. ຈະຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ແລະ ຢ່າເຂັ່ນຂ້າພວກປະທ້ວງຂອງເຈົ້າ.’”
ການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ລະເບີດຂຶນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ຢູ່ໃນອີຣ່ານ ເປັນມື້ທີສອງຂອງການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານກອງທັບຂອງອີຣ່ານ ຊຶ່ງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ແລະຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຍອມຮັບວ່າ ມັນເປັນຄວາມຜິດພາດ ໃນການຍິງເຮືອບິນໂດຍສານຂອງຢູເຄຣນຕົກ ເມື່ອສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານໝົດທຸກຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຮືອບິນ 176 ຄົນ.
“ພວກເຂົາຂີ້ຕົວະ ວ່າ ສັດຕູຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນອາເມຣິກາ ສັດຕູຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນຢູ່ນະທີ່ນີ້” ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳຮ້ອງໂຮຂອງກຸ່ມພວກປະທ້ວງກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ດ້ານນອກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງເຕຫະຣ່ານ.
ພາບວີດີໂອ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມີການປະທ້ວງ ຢູ່ໃນແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແລະຢູ່ຕົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆຂອງອີຣ່ານ.
ຕຳຫຼວດໃນຊຸດດຳ ໃສ່ໝວກປ້ອງກັນຈະລາຈົນ ໄດ້ໂຮມກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນຈະຕຸລັດ ອາຊາດີ ທີ່ເປັນສັນຍາລັກໂດດເດັ່ນ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງກ້ຳໃຕ້ຂອງໃຈກາງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແລະຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ໆສຳຄັນແຫ່ງອື່ນໆນຳດ້ວຍ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ມີອຸປະກອນເປັນລົດສີດນ້ຳ ແລະໄມ້ຄ້ອນ ແລະປືນຍິງລູກສີ ເພື່ອໝາຍພວກປະທ້ວງໃຫ້ທາງການຮັບຮູ້. ແຕ່ບໍ່ມີລາຍງານໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປາບປາມຕໍ່ການປະທ້ວງທັງຫຼາຍ.
ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໃສທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍອາລົມ ຕໍ່ໜ້າສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດນັ້ນ ກອງກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດ ອິສລາມ ໄດ້ຂໍອະໄພໂທດສຳລັບການຍິງໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລູກສອນໄຟ ຕໍ່ເຮືອບິນອາຍພົ່ນສາຍການບິນສາກົນຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ແລະໄດ້ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ທຳຄວາມຜິດພາດທີ່ໜ້າໂສກເສົ້າ.
ນາຍພົນ ໂຮເຊນ ຊາລາມີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາບານຕໍ່ພະຜູ້ເປັນເຈົ້າ ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຂໍປາຖະໜາວ່າ ໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອບິນລຳນັ້ນ ແລະຕົກລົງມາແລ້ວເຜົາໃໝ້ໄປພ້ອມກັບມັນ ແຕ່ກໍຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນເຫດການທີ່ໜ້າໂສກເສົ້ານີ້.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີຄວາມລະອາຍໃຈແບບນີ້ເລີຍ ໃນຊົ່ວຊີວິດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ເຄີຍເລີຍ.”
U.S. President Donald Trump says he is indifferent about the prospect of talks with Iran after two weeks of back-and-forth attacks and his imposition of fresh sanctions targeting the Iranian economy.
His national security adviser Robert O'Brien told CBS' Face the Nation Sunday morning that Iran is "being choked off," and that U.S. officials see an opportunity to further intensify pressure on the country's leaders and leave them with no choice but to negotiate.
"Actually, I couldn't care less if they negotiate," Trump said in a tweet late Sunday."Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and 'don't kill your protesters.'"
Anti-government protests erupted again Sunday night in Iran for a second day of demonstrations against the military, which first denied and then admitted it mistakenly shot down a civilian Ukrainian plane last week, killing all 176 on board.
"They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here," one group of protesters chanted outside a university in Tehran.
Videos showed protesters at other locations in the capital and in other Iranian cities.
Black-clad police, wearing protective riot helmets, massed in iconic Azadi Square south of the city center and at other landmarks. The police were equipped with water cannons and batons and brandished paintball guns, potentially to mark protesters to authorities. But there were no immediate reports of any crackdown on the protests.
In an emotional speech before parliament, the head of the Revolutionary Guard apologized for the missile attack on the Ukraine International Airlines jet and insisted it was a tragic mistake.
"I swear to almighty God that I wished I was on that plane and had crashed with them and burned, but had not witnessed this tragic incident," said Gen. Hossein Salami. "I have never been this embarrassed in my entire life. Never."
