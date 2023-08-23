ສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງແຜນການ 5 ປີ ເພື່ອພັດທະນາກ້ຳຕາເວັນອອກຂອງນະ ຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ, ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ເປີດສູນກາງທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີລະດັບສູງ ໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍແນ​ໃສ່ການຈ້າງງານຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ. ນີ້ແມ່ນບາດກ້າວທໍາອິດ ໃນໂຄງການຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນ​ແປ​ງ​ກ້ຳຕາເວັນອອກຂອງນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມໃຫ້​ກາຍເປັນແບບ​ສະ​ບັບ​ຂອງ​ເຂດຮ່ອມ​ພູ Silicon Valley ​ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ. ລິນດາ ແກຣດສຕີນ (Linda Gradstein) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາລາຍລະ ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານມາມູດ ຄເວດສ໌ (Mahmoud Kweis), ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ Software Techlinic, ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ເຊົ່າທໍາອິດ ຢູ່ທີ່ບໍລິສັດ EasTech ໃນກ້ຳເວັນອອກຂອງນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສູນກາງລະດັບສູງທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ໃນອິສຣາແອລ ສໍາລັບການປະມູນເພື່ອເພີ້ມການຈ້າງງານໃນກຸ່ມຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌. ພະນັກງານທັງໝົດ 10 ຄົນຂອງລາວ ແມ່ນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ໃນນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການສຶກສາໃນໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະວິທະ ຍາໄລຂອງຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌, ເຊິ່ງລາວກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບຄວາມທ້າທາຍທີ່ມີລັກສະນະຈໍາເພາະ ໃນການລວມເຂົ້າກັບ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂັ້ນສູງລະດັບໂລກຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການພັດທະນາມາດີສົມຄວນ.

ທ່ານມາມູດ ຄເວດສ໌, ນັກທຸລະກິດທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ກໍ້າຕາເວັນອອກຂອງນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ມີໜ້າທີ່ຈໍາເພາະຂອງພວກເຂົາຢູ່ແລ້ວ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ຕະຫຼາດຂອງພວກເຮົາຍັງຈໍາກັດ. ຖ້າພວກເຮົາຫາກຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍ ສູ່​ກ້ຳຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ຫຼື ໄປສູ່ອິສຣາແອລ, ພວກເຮົາຈໍາເປັນຈະຕ້ອງສ້າງຄວາມສາມາດ ທີ່ຫຼາກຫຼາຍເຊັ່ນວ່າ ໃນດ້ານພາສາຮິບຣູ (Hebrew), ຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ, ແລະດ້ານວັດ ທະນະທໍາ. ພວກເຮົາຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງຮູ້ໝົດທຸກຢ່າງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໃຫ້ຢູ່ເໜືອທັກສະທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໃຫ້ມັນຄຽງຄູ່ກັນ.”

ບໍລິສັດ Eastech ຫາກໍເປີດຂຶ້ນພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍ​ມີພະນັກ ງານຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ 20 ຄົນຈາກ 5 ບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂັ້ນສູງ. ມັນເປັນໂຄງການທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ແລະດໍາເນີນງານໂດຍເທດສະບານຂອງນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ແລະລັດຖະບານອິສຣາແອລ, ໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ຈະນໍາເອົາຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສູງທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ເຂົ້າມາ 150 ຄົນ.

ບໍລິສັດ EasTech ຍັງເປັນເຈົ້າພາບ ຈັດການປະຊຸມສົນທະນາທາງວິຊາການໃນພາສາອາຫຼັບ ດໍາເນີນງານໂດຍອົງການ Moona ເຊິ່ງເປັນອົງການທີ່ບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະບານ, ໂດຍສະເໜີການສຶກສາທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກຄົນໜຸ່ມທີ່ດ້ອຍໂອກາດ.

ທ່ານນາງເອນາດທ໌ ເມສເຕີແມນ (Einat Mesterman), ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຂອງໂຄງການ ​ໃນເທດສະບານກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງນະ​ຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງສະເໜີໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນໂຄງການທີ່ເຕັມຮູບແບບຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ສິ່ງທໍາອິດ, ກ່ອນອື່ນໝົດ ພວກເຮົາສະເໜີໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມານັ່ງຢູ່ໃນຕຶກອາຄານແຫ່ງນີ້, ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ເສຍຄ່າເຊົ່າ ຫຼື ເສຍພາສີຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ຈ່າຍ. ສະຖານທີ່ແມ່ນຟຣີ ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງຈ້າງຜູ້​ຄົນຈາກ​ກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມແລະຕ້ອງຢູ່ໃນໜ້າທີ່ວິຊາຊີບເທັກໂນ ໂລຈີ ແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂັ້ນສູງ.”

ມີປະຊາຊົນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 350,000 ຄົນອາໄສຢູ່ໃນກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກອິສຣາແອລຢຶດເອົາໃນປີ 1967 ໂດຍເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຮັບ​ຮູ້ຈາກປະຊາຄົມສາກົນ.

ໃນຫຼາຍໆທາງ, ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ໃນກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ​ແມ່ນ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນລະຫວ່າງ​ກາງ​ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໃນເຂດ West Bank.

ໃນຖານະຊາວເຈຣູຊາແລັມ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເສຍພາສີໃຫ້​ແກ່ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບການບໍລິການທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ພ້ອມກັບສະຫວັດດີການຊາວອິສຣາແອລ. ແລະພວກເຂົາກໍຮຽນໃນຫຼັກສູດການຮຽນຂອງຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໃນລະບົບໂຮງຮຽນເຊິ່ງໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວມີຜົນການຮຽນທີ່ຕໍ່າກວ່າມາດຕະຖານຂອງອິສຣາແອລ, ແລະດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງເປັນສິ່ງຂັດຂວາງສໍາລັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນການຮັບເຂົ້າຮຽນຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຕ່າງໆຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຫຼື ວຽກຕ່າງໆທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ສູງ. ສາມສ່ວນສີ່ຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນ​ກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນເຈຣູຊາລແລັມມີຊີວິດຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າເສັ້ນ​ກຳ​ນົດຄວາມທຸກຍາກ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບການຈ້າງງານປະມານ 20 ເປີເຊັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ປະຊາຊົນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ຫຼາຍຄົນ ບໍ່ໝັ້ນໃຈທີ່ຈະຮ່ວມມືກັບເທດສະບານຂອງເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ມັນໝາຍເຖິງການຮັບເອົາອໍານາດອະທິປະໄຕຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຢູ່ເໜືອເຈຣູຊາແລັມທັງໝົດ. ແຕ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອິສຣາແອລບາງຄົນບັນທຶກວ່າ ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ກໍາລັງຮຽນພາສາ ຮິບຣູ ແລະກໍາລັງເຂົ້າຮຽນໃນວິທະຍາໄລຂອງອິສຣາແອລ, ເຊິ່ງມອງວ່າ ເປັນສັນຍານທີ່ຫຼາຍໆຄົນແນມເຫັນອະນາຄົດ ຢູ່ໃນອິສຣາແອລ.

ທ່ານຟ​ລາວ​ເອີ ຮາສຊານ ນາຮູມ (Fleur Hassan Nahoum), ຮອງເຈົ້າ ຄອງ​ເທດ​ສະ​ບານນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມກ່າວວ່າ:

“ວິທະຍາໄລ ແລະມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຕ່າງໆ, ມີປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່​ກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງເຈຣູຊາແລັມຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ. ແລະດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ມັນມີການລວມເຂົ້າກັນ, ມັນມີລັກສະນະທີ່ລວມເຂົ້າກັນ.”

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນຂອງອິສຣາແອລ, ທ່ານເບຊາເລລ ສໂທທຣິດຈ໌ (Bezalel Smotrich), ເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ໄດ້ປະກາດຫຼຸດຈໍານວນໂຄງການທີ່ມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດທັງສໍາລັບຊາວອາຫຼັບ ແລະຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກນ​ະ​ຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ໂດຍອ້າງວ່າ ໂຄງການຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເປັນການໃຫ້ທຶນແກ່ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະກິດຈະກໍາດ້ານອາຊະຍາກໍາອື່ນໆ, ເຊິ່ງສັງຄົມ ໄດ້ກົດດັນໃຫ້ທ່ານດຶງເອົາສິ່ງທີ່ຕັດອອກໄປທັງໝົດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນກັບຄືນມາ, ແລະປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ລັດຖະບານ ກໍໄດ້ອະນຸມັດເງິນ ຈໍານວນເກືອບ 900 ລ້ານໂດລາ ສໍາລັບແຜນການພັດທະນາ 5 ປີ ໃນເຂດ​ກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ.

As part of a five-year plan to develop East Jerusalem, Israel has opened a high-tech hub that aims to boost employment for Palestinians. It is the first step in a larger program to turn East Jerusalem into a local version of California’s Silicon Valley. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.

Mahmoud Kweis, the Palestinian founder of software company Techlinic, is one of the first tenants at the brand-new EasTech in East Jerusalem, the high-tech hub that Israel recently opened in a bid to boost employment among Palestinians. All 10 of his employees are Jerusalem Palestinians, educated in Palestinian schools and colleges, whom he says face unique challenges integrating into the well-developed Israeli high-tech world.

Mahmoud Kweis, Palestinian Tech Businessman - Male in English – VOA Original

“East Jerusalem has their own unique burden on them because our market is limited. If we want to expand to West Jerusalem or to Israel, we will need to build different skills, such as the Hebrew language, different behavioral skills, culture. We need to know all of these things on top of the technical skills that we need to match.”

EasTech opened just a few weeks ago with 20 Palestinians from five high-tech companies. It’s a project funded and run by the Jerusalem Municipality and the Israeli government, and it aims to eventually bring in 150 Palestinians with high-tech degrees.

EasTech also hosts a workshop in Arabic run by the NGO Moona, which offers technology education to underprivileged youth.

Einat Mesterman is the Jerusalem Municipality program director for East Jerusalem.

“We are offering the companies that join us a full package. First of all, we offer them (a place) to sit here in the building. There is no rent or any taxes that they have to pay. The place is for free, but they have to be hiring people from East Jerusalem and to be in the fields of technology and high tech.”

More than 350,000 Palestinians live in East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed in 1967 in a move not recognized by the international community.

In many ways, East Jerusalem Palestinians are caught between Israel and the Palestinian Authority of the West Bank.

As Jerusalem residents, they pay Israeli taxes and receive Israeli health and welfare services. But they study according to the Palestinian curriculum, in schools which generally perform below the Israeli standard and thus preclude acceptance into Israeli universities or employment in lucrative jobs. Three quarters of East Jerusalem Palestinians live below the poverty line and unemployment is close to 20 percent.

Many Palestinians hesitate to cooperate with the Jerusalem Municipality, because it implies acceptance of Israeli sovereignty over all of Jerusalem. But some Israeli officials note that Jerusalem Palestinians are learning Hebrew and attending Israeli colleges and see that as a sign that many increasingly see a future in Israel.

FLEUR HASSAN NAHOUM, DEPUTY MAYOR, JERUSALEM

"Universities and colleges, there's more East Jerusalem residents than ever before. And so yes, there's been an integration. there's been a quiet integration."

Israel’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, recently announced drastic cuts in programs benefiting both the Arab citizens of Israel and East Jerusalem Palestinians, alleging that the programs were funding terrorist and criminal activities. Public pressure forced him to retract most of the cuts, and the government recently approved almost 900 million dollars for a five-year plan to develop East Jerusalem.