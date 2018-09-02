How much/How many ...? ໃຊ້ຕ່າງກັນຢ່າງໃດ?

NDE Opening



Max (voice-over): Hi, I’m Max.



Kathy (voice-over): Hello. My name is Kathy.



Max and Kathy (voice-over): Welcome to New

Dynamic English!



Larry: Today’s unit is “I Drink Eight Glasses

Of Water A Day.”





Saly: ຫົວຂໍ້ຂອງບົດຮຽນຂອງເຮົາມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນ “I Drink

Eight Glasses Of Water A Day.” ຂ້ອຍ

ກິນນ້ຳມື້ນຶ່ງແປດຈອກ. ບົດຮຽນນີ້ຈະເພັ່ງເລງໃສ່

ຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈຳນວນຫຼືປະຣິມານ ໂດຍໃຊ້

ຄຳວ່າ How Much ກັບຄຳວ່າ

How Many.



Kathy: Hi, Max.



Max: Hi, Kathy.

Who’s our guest today?



Kathy: Today our guest is Mike Johnson.

He lives in San Francisco and he

works at a bank.



Max: And he rides his bike to work.

Yes... nice guy.



Interview. Mike Johnson: I drink

eight glasses of water

a day.



Larry: Interview



Saly: ບົດສຳພາດ

ໃນບົດສຳພາດຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຍິນທັດສະນະ

ຂອງ Mike ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງສຸກຂະພາບອະນາໄມ.

ລາວເວົ້າວ່າ ການກິນຫຼືການດື່ມນ້ຳຫຼາຍໆ

ເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນ ສຳລັບສຸກຂະພາບຂອງຄົນເຮົາ.



a bottle of water ແປວ່ານ້ຳແກ້ວນຶ່ງ

ແປວ່ານ້ຳແກ້ວນຶ່ງ thirsty ແປວ່າຫິວນ້ຳ ຫຼືຢາກກິນນ້ຳ ຫຼຢາກດື່ມນ້ຳ



I always have a bottle of water at my desk at work.

ແປວ່າ ຂ້ອຍເອົານ້ຳ ປະໄວ້ໂຕ໊ະເຮັດວຽກຂ້ອຍເປັນປະຈຳ.

I drink eight glasses of water a day. ແປວ່າ ຂ້ອຍດື່ມນ້ຳ

ແປດຈອກແຕ່ລະມື້.



Kathy: Our guest today is Mike Johnson.

Hello, Mike. Welcome back to our show.



Mike: It’s nice to be here again, Kathy.



Kathy: I see you brought a bottle of water with you.



Mike: Yes, I never go anywhere without water.

I always have a bottle of water at my desk

at work.



Kathy: Why is that?



Mike: Doctors say that we don’t drink enough water.



Kathy: So how much water do you drink each day?



Mike: I drink eight glasses of water a day.



Kathy: Eight glasses! That’s a lot.



Mike: Well, I drink water at work and at home.

And when I ride my bike, I always have

a bottle of water with me. I get thirsty, and

water tastes great.



Kathy: Our guest is Mike Johnson. We’ll talk more

after our break. This is New Dynamic English.



Language Focus. Mike drinks eight

glasses of water a day.



Larry: Listen and repeat.



Saly: ເຊີນຟັງຄຳເວົ້າຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ລົງໄປນີ້ ແລ້ວຫັດເວົ້າຕາມຫຼັງ.



Max: Eight glasses of water a day.



pause for repeat



Max: Mike drinks eight glasses of water a day.



(pause for repeat)





Max: We don’t drink enough water.



pause for repeat



Max: Doctors say that we don’t drink enough water.



(pause for repeat)





Max: Mike always has a bottle of water with him.



pause for repeat



Max: When he rides his bike, Mike always has a bottle of water with him.



pause for repeat



