ຮຽນ-ພາສາອັງກິດ

How much/How many ...? ໃຊ້ຕ່າງກັນຢ່າງໃດ?

ຕາມທຳມະດາເຮົາກິນກາເຟໃສ່ cup ຄືຈັ່ງຊີ້(ຈອກແບບໃນຮູບນີ້) ບໍ່ແມ່ນໃສ່ glass.

Max (voice-over): Hi, I’m Max.

Kathy (voice-over): Hello. My name is Kathy.

Max and Kathy (voice-over): Welcome to New
Dynamic English!

Larry: Today’s unit is “I Drink Eight Glasses
Of Water A Day.”


Saly: ຫົວຂໍ້ຂອງບົດຮຽນຂອງເຮົາມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນ “I Drink
Eight Glasses Of Water A Day.” ຂ້ອຍ
ກິນນ້ຳມື້ນຶ່ງແປດຈອກ. ບົດຮຽນນີ້ຈະເພັ່ງເລງໃສ່
ຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈຳນວນຫຼືປະຣິມານ ໂດຍໃຊ້
ຄຳວ່າ How Much ກັບຄຳວ່າ
How Many.

Kathy: Hi, Max.

Max: Hi, Kathy.
Who’s our guest today?

Kathy: Today our guest is Mike Johnson.
He lives in San Francisco and he
works at a bank.

Max: And he rides his bike to work.
Yes... nice guy.

Interview. Mike Johnson: I drink
eight glasses of water
a day.


Larry: Interview

Saly: ບົດສຳພາດ
ໃນບົດສຳພາດຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຍິນທັດສະນະ
ຂອງ Mike ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງສຸກຂະພາບອະນາໄມ.
ລາວເວົ້າວ່າ ການກິນຫຼືການດື່ມນ້ຳຫຼາຍໆ
ເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນ ສຳລັບສຸກຂະພາບຂອງຄົນເຮົາ.

  • a bottle of water ແປວ່ານ້ຳແກ້ວນຶ່ງ
  • thirsty ແປວ່າຫິວນ້ຳ ຫຼືຢາກກິນນ້ຳ ຫຼຢາກດື່ມນ້ຳ


I always have a bottle of water at my desk at work.
ແປວ່າ ຂ້ອຍເອົານ້ຳ ປະໄວ້ໂຕ໊ະເຮັດວຽກຂ້ອຍເປັນປະຈຳ.
I drink eight glasses of water a day. ແປວ່າ ຂ້ອຍດື່ມນ້ຳ
ແປດຈອກແຕ່ລະມື້.

Kathy: Our guest today is Mike Johnson.
Hello, Mike. Welcome back to our show.

Mike: It’s nice to be here again, Kathy.

Kathy: I see you brought a bottle of water with you.

Mike: Yes, I never go anywhere without water.
I always have a bottle of water at my desk
at work.

Kathy: Why is that?

Mike: Doctors say that we don’t drink enough water.

Kathy: So how much water do you drink each day?

Mike: I drink eight glasses of water a day.

Kathy: Eight glasses! That’s a lot.

Mike: Well, I drink water at work and at home.
And when I ride my bike, I always have
a bottle of water with me. I get thirsty, and
water tastes great.

Kathy: Our guest is Mike Johnson. We’ll talk more
after our break. This is New Dynamic English.

Language Focus. Mike drinks eight
glasses of water a day.


Larry: Listen and repeat.

Saly: ເຊີນຟັງຄຳເວົ້າຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ລົງໄປນີ້ ແລ້ວຫັດເວົ້າຕາມຫຼັງ.

Max: Eight glasses of water a day.

(pause for repeat)

Max: Mike drinks eight glasses of water a day.

(pause for repeat)


Max: We don’t drink enough water.

(pause for repeat)

Max: Doctors say that we don’t drink enough water.

(pause for repeat)


Max: Mike always has a bottle of water with him.

(pause for repeat)

Max: When he rides his bike, Mike always has a bottle of water with him.

(pause for repeat)

NDE Closing

