ທີມບາ​ສ​ແກັດ​ບອ​ລ ຮູ​ສ​ຕັນ ຣັອກ​ເກັດສ໌ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍ​າ​ຍາມ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​

ສະ​ໂມສອນ NBA ດັ່​ງ​ກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງ​ມີ​ແຟນ​ກິ​ລາ​ທັງຫຼາຍອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ, ​ຢູ່​ຫ່າງຈາກ​

ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ໃນ​ທວິ​ດ​ເຕີ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ ທ່ານ ແດ​ຣິລ ມໍ​ເຣ ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ການ​

ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ໃນ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ.

ຜູ້​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ທີມ ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ດີ​ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຕ

​ກຽວ ວ່າ ທ່ານ “ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ບາຍ​ໃຈ” ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ກ່​ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ມໍ​ເຣ

ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ “ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ເພື່ອ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ. ເຂົ້າ​

ຂ້າງ​ກັບ ຮົງ​ກົງ.”

ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຂ​ຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ແລ້​ວນີ້ ແລະ ຕໍ່​ມາ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ລຶບ​ອອກ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໂມ​ສອນ​ກຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ ມິດຕະ​ພາບ ກັບ

ແຊັ້ມ NBA ທີມ ໂຕ​ຣອນ​ໂຕ ແຣັບ​ເຕີ ໃນ​ເມືອງ ໄຊ​ຕາ​ມະ ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ທີ່ນີ້​ເພື່ອ​

ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ໃນ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ, ຫຼິ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ແລະ ມ່ວນ​ຊື່ນ​ກັບ​ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ.”

ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ບາ​ສ​ແກັດ​ບອ​ລ ຈີນ ຫຼື CBA ໄດ້​ມີ​ປະ​ຕິ​ກິ​ລິ​ຍາ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​

ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະສ້າງ​ຄວມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຕໍ່​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ທີມ ຣັອກ​ເກັ​ດ​ສ໌,

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອ​ງ​ສະ​ໂມ​ສ​ອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີຂອງ ລາວ​ເອງວ່າ ທ່ານ ມໍ​ເຣ

“ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໂມ​ສອນ​” ກໍ​ຕາມ.

​CBA ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ໜ້າ​ທາງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ “ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​

ຂອງ​ສະ​ໂມ​ສອນ ຮູ​ສ​ຕັນ ຣັອກ​ເກັ​ດ​ສ໌ ທ່ານ ແດ​ຣິ​ລ ມໍ​ເຣ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຮົງ​ກົງ.”

“ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ບາ​ສ​ແກັດ​ບອ​ລ ຈີນ ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງນີ້ ແລະ ຈະ​ງົດ​ການ​ສື່​ສານ ແລະ

ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັບ​ສະ​ໂມ​ສອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ.”

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່​ານ​ມາ, ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ໂມ​ສອນ ທ່ານ ທິ​ລ​ແມນ ເຟີ​ຣິດ​ຕາ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ໃນ​ທວິດ

​ເຕີ​ວ່າ “ຟັງ​ເດີ ທ່ານ ມໍ​ເຣ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ຕາ​ງໜ້າ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ໂມ​ສອນ ຮູ​ສ​ຕັນ ຣັອກ​ເກັດ​ສ໌. ການ

​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໃນ ໂຕກຽວ ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ NBA ໃນ​ສາ​ກົນ ແລະ

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ອົງ​ການ​ການ​ເມືອງ.”

ໃນ​ການ​ສຳ​ພາດ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ກັບ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ESPN ໃນ​ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ, ທ່ານ ເຟີ​ຣິດ​ຕາ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ

ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ ມໍ​ເຣ ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ແຂງ​ແກ່ນ​ຄື​ເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານ ເຟີ​ຣິດ​ຕາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ESPN ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ທີ່​ເກັ່ງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ

ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ.”

The Houston Rockets tried Sunday to distance the NBA club, who have a huge Chinese fan base, from general manager Daryl Morey's tweet supporting the Hong Kong protests as it sparked a backlash in China.



Head coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters in Tokyo that he "doesn't feel comfortable" commenting on Morey's tweet, which featured an image with the message "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."



The tweet was posted on Friday and later deleted.



"We're here to concentrate on playing in Japan, playing great games and enjoying the culture of Japan," he said as the club prepares for two exhibition games against the NBA champion Toronto Raptors in Saitama City.



The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) reacted furiously to the comments, saying it would sever all ties with the Rockets, despite the club's owner stating in a tweet of his own that Morey did not speak for the club.



"General manager of Houston Rockets club Daryl Morey made incorrect comments about Hong Kong," the CBA said on its official social media page on Sunday.



"The Chinese Basketball Association is strongly opposed to this and will suspend communication and cooperation with the club."



On Friday, club owner Tilman Fertitta wrote on Twitter: "Listen.... @dmorey does NOT speak for the @HoustonRockets. Our presence in Tokyo is all about the promotion of the @NBA internationally and we are NOT a political organization."



In a later interview with ESPN in Japan, Fertitta insisted that his relationship with Morey remained strong.



"I have the best general manager in the league," Fertitta told ESPN.