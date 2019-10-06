ທີມບາສແກັດບອລ ຮູສຕັນ ຣັອກເກັດສ໌ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ ເຮັດໃຫ້
ສະໂມສອນ NBA ດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງມີແຟນກິລາທັງຫຼາຍອາໄສຢູ່ໃນ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ, ຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກ
ຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນທວິດເຕີຂອງຜູ້ບໍລິຫານທົ່ວໄປ ທ່ານ ແດຣິລ ມໍເຣ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນການ
ປະທ້ວງ ຮົງກົງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການຄັດຄ້ານໃນ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ.
ຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມທີມ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ດີແອນໂທນີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຕ
ກຽວ ວ່າ ທ່ານ “ຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ສະບາຍໃຈ” ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ ມໍເຣ
ໃນທວິດເຕີນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງປະກອບດ້ວຍຮູບພາບພ້ອມກັບຂໍ້ຄວາມ “ຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອເສລີພາບ. ເຂົ້າ
ຂ້າງກັບ ຮົງກົງ.”
ຂໍ້ຄວາມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນທວິດເຕີເມື່ອວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້ ແລະ ຕໍ່ມາກໍໄດ້ລຶບອອກ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະໂມສອນກຽມພ້ອມສຳລັບການແຂ່ງຂັນ ມິດຕະພາບ ກັບ
ແຊັ້ມ NBA ທີມ ໂຕຣອນໂຕ ແຣັບເຕີ ໃນເມືອງ ໄຊຕາມະ ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມາທີ່ນີ້ເພື່ອ
ຕັ້ງໃຈແຂ່ງຂັນໃນ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ຫຼິ້ນໃຫ້ດີທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ມ່ວນຊື່ນກັບວັດທະນະທຳຂອງ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.”
ສະມາຄົມບາສແກັດບອລ ຈີນ ຫຼື CBA ໄດ້ມີປະຕິກິລິຍາຕອບໂຕ້ທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ຄຳເຫັນ
ດັ່ງກ່າວ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນຈະສ້າງຄວມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ສາຍພົວພັນກັບທີມ ຣັອກເກັດສ໌,
ເຖິງແມ່ນເຈົ້າຂອງສະໂມສອນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເວົ້າໃນທວິດເຕີຂອງ ລາວເອງວ່າ ທ່ານ ມໍເຣ
“ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າເພື່ອສະໂມສອນ” ກໍຕາມ.
CBA ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນໜ້າທາງການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານທົ່ວໄປ
ຂອງສະໂມສອນ ຮູສຕັນ ຣັອກເກັດສ໌ ທ່ານ ແດຣິລ ມໍເຣ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ
ກ່ຽວກັບ ຮົງກົງ.”
“ສະມາຄົມບາສແກັດບອລ ຈີນ ຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງແຮງຕໍ່ສິ່ງນີ້ ແລະ ຈະງົດການສື່ສານ ແລະ
ການຮ່ວມມືກັບສະໂມສອນດັ່ງກ່າວຊົ່ວຄາວ.”
ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຈົ້າຂອງສະໂມສອນ ທ່ານ ທິລແມນ ເຟີຣິດຕາ ໄດ້ຂຽນໃນທວິດ
ເຕີວ່າ “ຟັງເດີ ທ່ານ ມໍເຣ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ສະໂມສອນ ຮູສຕັນ ຣັອກເກັດສ໌. ການ
ມີໜ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນ ໂຕກຽວ ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບການສົ່ງເສີມ NBA ໃນສາກົນ ແລະ
ພວກເຮົາກໍບໍ່ແມ່ນອົງການການເມືອງ.”
ໃນການສຳພາດຕໍ່ມາກັບໂທລະພາບ ESPN ໃນ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ທ່ານ ເຟີຣິດຕາ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ
ສາຍພົວພັນຂອງທ່ານກັບທ່ານ ມໍເຣ ຍັງຄົງແຂງແກ່ນຄືເກົ່າ.
ທ່ານ ເຟີຣິດຕາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ESPN ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຜູ້ບໍລິຫານທົ່ວໄປທີ່ເກັ່ງທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນ
ສະມາຄົມ.”
The Houston Rockets tried Sunday to distance the NBA club, who have a huge Chinese fan base, from general manager Daryl Morey's tweet supporting the Hong Kong protests as it sparked a backlash in China.
Head coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters in Tokyo that he "doesn't feel comfortable" commenting on Morey's tweet, which featured an image with the message "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."
The tweet was posted on Friday and later deleted.
"We're here to concentrate on playing in Japan, playing great games and enjoying the culture of Japan," he said as the club prepares for two exhibition games against the NBA champion Toronto Raptors in Saitama City.
The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) reacted furiously to the comments, saying it would sever all ties with the Rockets, despite the club's owner stating in a tweet of his own that Morey did not speak for the club.
"General manager of Houston Rockets club Daryl Morey made incorrect comments about Hong Kong," the CBA said on its official social media page on Sunday.
"The Chinese Basketball Association is strongly opposed to this and will suspend communication and cooperation with the club."
On Friday, club owner Tilman Fertitta wrote on Twitter: "Listen.... @dmorey does NOT speak for the @HoustonRockets. Our presence in Tokyo is all about the promotion of the @NBA internationally and we are NOT a political organization."
In a later interview with ESPN in Japan, Fertitta insisted that his relationship with Morey remained strong.
"I have the best general manager in the league," Fertitta told ESPN.
