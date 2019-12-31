ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຂ່າ​ວ​ທີ່​ໂດດ​ເດັ່ນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຈາ​ກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດ ຍອດອົງ​ການ NATO ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມ​າ​ນີ້​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ ປະ​ເທດ ອັງ​ກິດ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ອົງການ NATO, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພາບ​ ແລະ ຍາວ​ນານ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ​ຈີນ​ ເປັນ​ສິ່ງທ້າ​ທາຍ​ທາງ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງວ່າ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ຕັ້ງ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ຜ່ານ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຍັກ​ໃຫຍ່​ດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລຈີ​ ຫົວ​ເຫວີຍ ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ຫຼໍ່ຫຼອມກອງ​ທັບ​ໃຫ້​ເທົ່າ​ກັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ຂອ​ງ​ໂລກ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ໂຄງ​ການ​ນຶ່ງ​ແລວ-ນຶ່ງເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ເຈ​ລາ ເດິ ແຟ​ຣນ​ເຊັ​ສ​ຈີ (Jela de Francheschi) ໄດ້​ລົມ​ກັບ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ ອົງ​ການ NATO ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ທາງ​ພູມ​ສາດກົນ​ລະ​ຍຸດ​ ຈາກ ຈີນ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ ໄດ້​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ຈີນ ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເພື່ອ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຕາ​ຢ້ານ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ, ເຊິ່ງ​ວ່ອງ​ໄວ ແລະ ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດກວ່າສະ​ໄໝສະຫະ​ພາບ ໂຊວຽດ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO, ນາຍ​ພົນ​ບຳ​ນານ ທ່ານ ເຈມ​ສ໌ ໂຈນ​ສ໌.

ນາຍ​ພົນ ເຈມ​ສ໌ ໂຈນ​ສ໌ ອະ​ດີດ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ ຂອງອົງ​ການ NATO ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຄອ​ບ​ງຳ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແນ່ນອນ ແລະ ຫຼາຍ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ໂລກ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຮັດ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຊຳ​ນານຫຼາຍ, ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ແຊກ​ຊຶມ ແລະ ລົງ​ທຶນ​ໃນ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ໃຊ້​ເທັກ​ນິກ​ທີ່​ເກືອບ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຊະ​ນິດແບບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທຶນ​ນິ​ຍົມ. ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດຽວ​ກັນ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ການ​ສອດ​ແນມ​ດ້າ​ນ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ທາງ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ ແລະ ການ​ລັກ​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ທາງ​ປັນ​ຍາ ໃຫ້​ມີ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຜົນ​ແບບບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜ​ທຽບເທົ່າ​ໄດ້.”

ຈີນ ມີ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ທາງ​ດິ​ຈິ​ຕອ​ລ​ຂອງ​ສັດ​ຕະ​ວັດ​ທີ 21, ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຍັກ​ໃຫຍ່​ດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ຫົວ​ເຫວີຍ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈນ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ນາຍ​ວ່າ ຈີນ ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ໄດ້​ປຽບໃນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ໄດ້​ປຽບ​ທີ່​ເດັດ​ດ່ຽວ​ເໜືອ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ນາຍ​ພົນ ເຈມ​ສ໌ ໂຈນ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ອົງ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄື NATO ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແທ້ໆ ​ເພື່ອ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຢູ່​ລອດ​ໄດ້. ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້ 10 ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ ຫົວ​ເຫວີຍ ແລະ 20 ປະ​ເທດ​ກັບ​ຢ່າງ​ອື່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້. ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າມີ​ຄວາມ​ກະ​ຕື​ລື​ລົ້ນ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ມັນ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ຕອນນີ້​ມັ​ນ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ບັນ​ຫາ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ 10 ປີຈາກ​ນີ້. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ດຽວນີ້.”

ທ່ານ ໂຈນ​ສ໌ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເພື່ອ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ຫ້າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ເທົ່າ​ກັບການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ປະ​ລະ​ມາ​ນູ​ລູກ​ທຳ​ອິດ ຫຼື ເອົາ​ຄົນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ​ເທິງ​ເດືອນ.

ນາຍ​ພົນ ເວັ​ສ​ລີ ຄ​ລາກ, ອ​ະ​ດີດຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຈີນ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອຳ​ນາດ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ສີ່​ເທົ່າ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຊັ້ນ​ກາງ​ທີ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ທັງ​ໝົດ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້​ດີຫຼາຍ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ການ​ລົ​ງ​ທຶນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີຕ່າ​ງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ເພື່ອຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ໃຫ້ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ນັ້ນ, ອົງ​ການ NATO ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຄິດ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ການ​ສືບ​ຫາ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ​ຂອງ ຈີນ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ທ່ານ ເວັ​ສ​ລີ ຄ​ລາກ.

ນາຍ​ພົນ ເວັ​ສ​ລີ ຄ​ລາກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ດີ​ສຳ​ລັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ກົດ​ດັນ ຈີນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ແລ້ວ​ໃຫ້​ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຫຼື ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ຫຼື ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ອື່ນໆ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ຂາຍ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ໃຫ້ ຈີນ. ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ, ແລະ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ ຈີນ. ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຮັດ​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ, ແນ່​ນອນ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຈັດ​ການ​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຂອງ ຈີນ.

ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ໄດ້​ຄົ້ນພົບ​ຜູ້​ຟັງ​ທີ່​ອ່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໃນຫຼາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ໂຣບ, ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​, ທະ​ຫານ ແລະ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ທີ່​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ ຈີນ.

ທ່ານ ເຈັນ​ສ໌ ສ​ໂຕ​ລ​ເທັນ​ເບີກ, ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການ NATO ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ, ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ ຈີນ, ທັງ​ສິ່ງ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ ແລະ ໂອ​ກາດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ແກ້​ໄບັນ​ຫານີ້​ນຳ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ດຽວ​ກັນ.

​ອົງ​ການ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ ແອັດ​ແລນ​ຕິກ​ເໜືອ ຫຼື NATO ທີ່​ມີສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ 29 ປະ​ເທດ​, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະຫຼອງວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ 70 ປີ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ແທນ​ໃຫ້​ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໂລກ ແລະ ມະ​ຫາ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ດ້ານກອງ​ທັບ.

Many experts say the most remarkable news from the recently held NATO summit in London is that NATO, history's most lasting and effective alliance, for the first time defined China as a strategic challenge. They contend that Beijing aims to dominate the world's high-tech industry through its technology giant Huawei, forge a military on par with the United States, and connect the majority of the world's population under its Belt and Road Initiative. VOA's Jela de Franceschi talks with two former NATO supreme commanders about the geostrategic risks posed by China.



Conversations at NATO's London gathering centered on the recognition that China is a daunting global competitor for the alliance- one more nimble and powerful than the Soviet Union ever was, says former top NATO military commander, retired General James Jones.



"Their strategic goal is dominance over their people for sure and over as much of the world as they can get their hands on. They are doing it in a very skillful way, by penetrating and investing in our economies using almost capitalist-type techniques. At the same time, developing cybersecurity espionage and intellectual property theft to unparalleled effectiveness."



China aims to take over the digital infrastructure of the 21st century, with the help of its tech giant Huawei.



Jones predicts China will exploit its position to gain a coercive advantage over the United States and its allies.



"An organization like NATO really has to have a secure system in order to be viable. You cannot have 10 countries with Huawei and 20 countries with something else. The reason I am passionate about it is that it is a now issue,' it is not 10 years from now. It is now.



Jones says the race for5G supremacy is as critical as the one to produce the first atomic bomb or to put a man on the moon.



"China is a rising power; it has four times the population of the United States. It has a middle class that is larger than the entire American population is. It has done extremely well by bringing in foreign investment and foreign technology.



To minimize the risks, NATO must come up with a plan to defend against China's quest for global supremacy, says former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark.



"It does not do any good for the United States to put pressure on China with regard to technology and then have Germany or France or some other NATO ally sell the same technology to China. That's our challenge, and we need to work with our allies to deal with China. If we do that, yes, we can manage the challenge of China.



Washington's call for greater focus on Beijing has found a receptive audience in much of Europe, where concerns are mounting about China's growing economic, military and cyber technology advantage.



"For the first time, we addressed the rise of China, both the challenges and the opportunities it poses, and the implications for our security. Leaders agree that we need to address this together as an alliance."



The 29-member North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in early December, represents half the world's economic and military might.