ບັນ​ດາຜູ້​ນຳ​ອົງ​ການ​ເນ​ໂຕ ໄດ້​ສະ​ຫລຸບກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລ​າ​ສາມ​ວັນ ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ມາດ​ຣິດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ດ້ານຄວ​າມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ໂດຍ​ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ ໃນ​ດ້ານປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດຕ້ານ​ກາ​ນ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໂດຍເຕືອນ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ​ທີ່ມີ ​ຂຶ້ນໂດຍ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ເຊື້ອ​ເຊີນ​ເອົາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ກາງ​ ຄື ຟິນ​ແລນ ແລະ​ສະ​ວີ​ເດັນ ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ເຖິງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນເປັນ “​ປະຫວັດ​ການ.”

“​ຄັ້ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ທີ່ເນ​ໂຕ​ໄດ້​ຮ່າງ​ຖະ​ແຫງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ໃໝ່​ ແມ່ນ​ເມື່ອ 12 ປີ​ກ່ອນ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ​ໂດຍ​ອ້າງ​ອີງ​ເຖິງ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ໃນອີກຊື່​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ເ​ປັນ​ແນວ​ຄິດ​ຍຸດທະ ​ສາດ ຂອງພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ. “ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ ມັນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ ​ຈີນ. ໂລກ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລ​ວງ​ຫລາຍ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ​ມາ ແລະ​ເນ​ໂຕ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ. ທີ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ພ​ວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮ​ມພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ເພື່ອ​ ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ໂດຍ​ກົງທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ມີ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ ທີ່​ຈີນໄດ້​ມີ ​ ຕໍ່​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ດ້ວຍລະ​ບຽ​ບກົດ​ໝາຍຂອງ​ໂລກ. ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຊີນ​ເອົາສອງສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ໃໝ່ ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ເນ​ໂຕ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄບເດັ​ນ.

​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳວ່າ ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ອົງ​ການເນ​ໂຕ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ລາວ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ອ່ອນ​ແອ ​ໂດຍຄາດວ່າ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາຈະ​ແຕກ​ຫັກ​ລົງ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວລາວ​ໄດ້ຮັບ ໃນ​ສິ່ງທີ່​ລາວບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ. ​ລາວ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຟິນ​ແລນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເນ​ໂຕ. ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ “ຟິນ​ແລນ​ເຂົ້າ ​ມາ​ຫາ​ເນ​ໂຕ.”

ໃນ​ວັ​ນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທ່ານ​ປູ​ຕິນ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ຕໍ່​ການຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຕົວຂອງ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ​ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງຈະເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

​ທ່ານ​ປູ​ຕິນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ທາງ​ການ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ວ່າ “ກັບ​ສະ​ວີ​ເດັນ ແລະ​ຟິນ​ແລນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ບັນ​ ຫາ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ກັບ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ເນ​ໂຕ ເຊີນ​ໂລດ.”

​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ “ແຕ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ກ່ອນ​ນັ້ນ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ດຽວ​ນີ້ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ມີ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ ແລະພື້ນ​ຖານໂຄງລ່າງ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຄືນ​ແບບ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ແລະທຳ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ແບບ​ດຽວກັນ​ຕໍ່ດິນ ​ແດນ ທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​.”

NATO leaders concluded their three-day meeting in Madrid Thursday with the Western security alliance strengthening its defense against Russian aggression, warning of global challenges posed by China and inviting neutral countries Finland and Sweden into the group.

U.S. President Joe Biden described the summit as “historic.”

“The last time NATO drafted a new mission statement was 12 years ago,” Biden said, referring to a document also known as the alliance’s Strategic Concept.

“At that time, it characterized Russia as a partner, and it didn't mention China. The world has changed, changed a great deal since then, and NATO is changing as well. At this summit, we rallied our alliances to meet both the direct threats that Russia poses to Europe and the systemic challenges that China poses to a rules-based world order. And we've invited two new members to join NATO,” Biden said.

Biden reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine has only strengthened NATO.

“He tried to weaken us, expected our resolve to fracture but he's getting exactly what he did not want,” Biden said. “He wanted the ‘Finland-ization’ of NATO. He got the ‘NATO-ization’ of Finland.”

On Wednesday Putin dismissed the imminent expansion of the Western alliance.

“With Sweden and Finland, we don't have the problems that we have with Ukraine. They want to join NATO, go ahead," Putin told Russian state television.

“But they must understand there was no threat before, while now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in kind and create the same threats for the territories from which threats towards us are created,” he warned.