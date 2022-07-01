ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳອົງການເນໂຕ ໄດ້ສະຫລຸບກອງປະຊຸມເປັນເວລາສາມວັນ ຢູ່ນະຄອນມາດຣິດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ກັບບັນດາພັນທະມິດດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຕາເວັນຕົກ ໂດຍເສີມຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃນດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຕ້ານການຮຸກຮານຣັດເຊຍ ໂດຍເຕືອນເຖິງການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ມີ ຂຶ້ນໂດຍຈີນ ແລະເຊື້ອເຊີນເອົາບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ເປັນກາງ ຄື ຟິນແລນ ແລະສະວີເດັນ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວເຖິງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດວ່າ ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນເປັນ “ປະຫວັດການ.”
“ຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍ ທີ່ເນໂຕໄດ້ຮ່າງຖະແຫງ ກ່ຽວກັບການປະຕິບັດງານໃໝ່ ແມ່ນເມື່ອ 12 ປີກ່ອນ” ນັ້ນຄື ຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໂດຍອ້າງອີງເຖິງເອກກະສານ ທີ່ຮູ້ໃນອີກຊື່ນຶ່ງວ່າ ເປັນແນວຄິດຍຸດທະ ສາດ ຂອງພັນທະມິດ. “ເວລານັ້ນ ມັນໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງຣັດເຊຍວ່າ ເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງ ຈີນ. ໂລກໄດ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ປ່ຽນແປງຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ ນັບແຕ່ເວລານັ້ນມາ ແລະເນໂຕກໍໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ. ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຄັ້ງນີ້ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຕົ້າໂຮມພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອ ຮັບມືກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ໂດຍກົງທີ່ຣັດເຊຍມີຕໍ່ຢູໂຣບ ແລະການທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆທີ່ຈະຕິດຕາມມາ ທີ່ຈີນໄດ້ມີ ຕໍ່ການປົກຄອງດ້ວຍລະບຽບກົດໝາຍຂອງໂລກ. ແລະພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຊີນເອົາສອງສະມາຊິກໃໝ່ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມເນໂຕ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ.
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳວ່າ ສົງຄາມຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ມີແຕ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ອົງການເນໂຕມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລາວພະຍາຍາມເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາອ່ອນແອ ໂດຍຄາດວ່າການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຮົາຈະແຕກຫັກລົງ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວລາວໄດ້ຮັບ ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ລາວບໍ່ຕ້ອງການ. ລາວຕ້ອງການ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຟິນແລນເຂົ້າເນໂຕ. ລາວໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ “ຟິນແລນເຂົ້າ ມາຫາເນໂຕ.”
ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທ່ານປູຕິນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນ ຕໍ່ການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງພັນທະມິດຕາເວັນຕົກ ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ.
ທ່ານປູຕິນໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໂທລະພາບທາງການຣັດເຊຍວ່າ “ກັບສະວີເດັນ ແລະຟິນແລນ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີບັນ ຫາ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີກັບຢູເຄຣນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກເຂົ້າຮ່ວມເນໂຕ ເຊີນໂລດ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ “ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການຂົ່ມຂູ່ກ່ອນນັ້ນ ເປັນຫຍັງດຽວນີ້ ຖ້າຫາກມີກອງກຳລັງສຸກເສີນ ແລະພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງສົ່ງໄປທີ່ນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈະຕ້ອງຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນແບບດຽວກັນ ແລະທຳການຂົ່ມຂູ່ແບບດຽວກັນຕໍ່ດິນ ແດນ ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ມີການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ພວກເຮົາ.”
NATO leaders concluded their three-day meeting in Madrid Thursday with the Western security alliance strengthening its defense against Russian aggression, warning of global challenges posed by China and inviting neutral countries Finland and Sweden into the group.
U.S. President Joe Biden described the summit as “historic.”
“The last time NATO drafted a new mission statement was 12 years ago,” Biden said, referring to a document also known as the alliance’s Strategic Concept.
“At that time, it characterized Russia as a partner, and it didn't mention China. The world has changed, changed a great deal since then, and NATO is changing as well. At this summit, we rallied our alliances to meet both the direct threats that Russia poses to Europe and the systemic challenges that China poses to a rules-based world order. And we've invited two new members to join NATO,” Biden said.
Biden reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine has only strengthened NATO.
“He tried to weaken us, expected our resolve to fracture but he's getting exactly what he did not want,” Biden said. “He wanted the ‘Finland-ization’ of NATO. He got the ‘NATO-ization’ of Finland.”
On Wednesday Putin dismissed the imminent expansion of the Western alliance.
“With Sweden and Finland, we don't have the problems that we have with Ukraine. They want to join NATO, go ahead," Putin told Russian state television.
“But they must understand there was no threat before, while now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in kind and create the same threats for the territories from which threats towards us are created,” he warned.