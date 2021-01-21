ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ກາຍ 4 ແສນຄົນແລ້ວ

ການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ເວລານີ້ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວຫຼາຍ ກວ່າ

405,000 ຄົນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ອີງຕາມມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອນສ໌ ຮອບກິນສ໌ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຂີດ

ໝາຍທີ່ເສົ້າສະລົດໃຈ ໃນມື້ທີ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະຫຼຸດ

ຜ່ອນການແຜ່ລະບາດລົງນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຄຳປາໄສເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະຕ້ອງການ ເຫື່ອ

ແຮງຂອງພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດເພື່ອໃຫ້ຜ່ານຜ່າລະດູໜາວທີ່ມືດມົວນີ້. ພວກເຮົາ ພວມກ້າວ

ເຂົ້າສູ່ໃນອັນທີ່ອາດຈະເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທີ່ສຸດແລະຮ້າຍແຮງ ສຸດຂອງເຊື້ອ

ໄວຣັສ.”

ນຶ່ງໃນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂັ້ນທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃນນາມປະທານາທິບໍດີນັ້ນກໍແມ່ນ

ການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດໃຫ້ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກຢູ່ຕາມສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆ ຂອງລັດຖະ ບານກາງ ແລະ

ນຳເອົາອາເມຣິກາ ກັບຄືນເຂົ້າໄປຮ່ວມອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ.

ສະຫະລັດແມ່ນນຳໜ້າໂລກ ທັງຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດແລະມີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອຫຼາຍກວ່າ 24 ລ້ານ

4 ແສນກໍລະນີທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຈາກສູນກາງ ໄວ ຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອນສ໌ ຮອບກິນສ໌. ລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ຢູ່ທາງ ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ ໃນວັນອັງຄານ

ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນລັດທຳອິດຂອງສະ ຫະລັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ມີທັງໝົດຫຼາຍ

ກວ່າ 3 ລ້ານກໍລະນີທີ່ຕິດໂຄວິດ-19.

ຫຼາຍໆລັດຮວມທັງນິວຢອກແລະຟລໍຣິດາ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ໝົດຢາວັກຊີນແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງປະຊາ

ຊົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ ການນັດໝາຍສັກຢາວັກຊິນຂອງພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ.

The COVID-19 pandemic has now killed more than 405,000 people in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, reaching a grave new milestone on the day President Joe Biden promised to curb the pandemic.

"We will need all our strength to persevere through this dark winter. We are entering what may well be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus,” Biden said in his inaugural address.

One of Biden’s first moves as president was implementing a mask mandate on federal property and bringing America back into the World Health Organization.

The United States leads the world in both the number of fatalities and total infections, with more than 24.4 million confirmed cases, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The western state of California on Tuesday became the first in the United States to post more than 3 million total COVID-19 cases.

Multiple states, including New York and Florida, have reported they are running out of the vaccine, with some residents saying they have had their vaccine appointments canceled.