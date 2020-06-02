ຍານອະວະກາດຂອງອົງການ NASA ແລະ Space X ເຂົ້າຈອດຢູ່ສະຖານີ ອະວະກາດ ສາກົນ ດ້ວຍຄວາມສຳເລັດ

ສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍທຳອິດໄດ້ເລື່ອນສິ່ງທີ່ຫຼີກລ່ຽງບໍ່ໄດ້. ຫຼາຍວັນຕໍ່ມາ, ທ້ອງຟ້າເລີ່ມໂປ່ງໃສ, ແລະ ກໍໄດ້ມີການສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈະຫຼວດຂອງບໍລິສັດ SPACE X ໄດ້ນຳພານັກອະວະກາດ ອາເມຣິກັນ 2 ຄົນຂຶ້ນໄປສູ່ອະວະກາດ. ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ບິນໂຄຈອນ ອ້ອມໂລກ, ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນການເດີນທາງ ທີ່ສິ້ນສຸດລົງດ້ວຍຄວາມສຳເລັດ. ນັກ ຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອາຣາຊ ອາຣາບາຊາດີ (Arash Arabasadi) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມ ລະຫວ່າງພາກລັດ ແລະ ເອກະຊົນ ຂອງອົງການ NASA ແລະ SPACE X ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນັກບິນອະວະກາດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປຈອດ ຢູ່ສະຖານີອະວະກາດສາກົນຫຼື ISS. ປະມານ 19 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ບິນອອກຈາກຖານປ່ອຍຍານອະວະ ກາດເຄບຄານາເວຣາລ ໃນລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ ນັ້ນ, ຈະຫຼວດ Falcon 9 ໄດ້ນຳ ພາຍານອະວະກາດ ມັງກອນ ຫຼື Dragon ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດ. ມັນເປັນການປ່ອຍຍານຂຶ້ນສູ່ອະວະກາດ ຈາກພື້ນດິນຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2011 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ແລະ ມັນກໍເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນປະຫວັດສາດ ທີ່ບໍລິສັດເອກະຊົນຄື SPACE X ໄດ້ນຳພານັກອະວະກາດ ຂຶ້ນສູ່ວົງໂຄ ຈອນ. ທ່ານນາງ ຊານີກວາ ເວຣີນ ຈາກສູນກາງອະວະກາດ ຈອນສັນ ຂອງອົງການ NASA ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຂົ້າສູ່ ການບິນອະວະກາດຍຸກໃໝ່. ຮ່ວມມື ກັບຄູ່ຮ່ວມທາງການຄ້າພວກນີ້ ແລະ ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມສາມາດ ທີ່ຈະນຳພາ ນັກບິນອະວະກາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຂຶ້ນໄປສະຖາ ນີອະວະກາດສາກົນເປັນປະຈຳ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດການເພິ່ງພາອາໄສ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມ ຣັດເຊຍ ຂອງພວກເຮົາໃຫ້ໜ້ອຍລົງ.”

ນັກບິນອະວະກາດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ອາໄສຈະຫຼວດຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອນຳພາ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຂຶ້ນໄປ ISS ນັບແຕ່ປີ 2011 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ທ່ານນາງ ເວຣີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການສົ່ງຍານຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍຄວາມສຳເລັດ ມັນຈະສະໜອງອີກວິທີທາງນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອຂຶ້ນ ໄປອະວະກາດ ແລະ ມັນກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນສັນຍານ ຂອງການສິ້ນ ສຸດການຮ່ວມມືກັນ. ທ່ານນາງເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນຍັງຈະເປັນການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊານີກວາ ເວຣີນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວພວກເຮົາກຳລັງພະ ຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ ອາເມຣິກາ ຄືນໃໝ່, ພ້ອມກັບທົ່ວໂລກ, ສ້າງຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ໃນໂຄງການອະ ວະກາດ. ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ພວກເຮົາມີຍານ Orion, ແລະ ນັ້ນຈະເປັນການສົ່ງແມ່ຍິງຄົນທຳອິດ ແລະ ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນຕໍ່ໄປຂຶ້ນໄປເທິງ ເດືອນ, ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄປດາວອັງຄານ.”

ລູກເຮືອຂອງຍານອະວະກາດ Dragon ຢູ່ເທິງຈະຫຼວດ Falcon-9 ແມ່ນມີກຳ ນົດຖືກປ່ອຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ສະພາບອາກາດ ໄດ້ບັງຄັັບ ໃຫ້ມັນຖືກ ເລື່ອນຕາຕະລາງອອກໄປ ເປັນວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້. ພາລະກິດ ຂອງນັກບິນອະວະ ກາດ ອົງການ NASA ທ່ານ ດັກ ເຮີລີ ແລະ ທ່ານ ບອບ ເບນເຄັນ ຈະໃຊ້ ເວລາປະມານ 110​ ວັນ.



Hazardous weather conditions at first delayed the inevitable. Days later, the skies cleared, and history was made as a Space X rocket carrying two American astronauts launched into space. Sunday, in orbit above Earth, the journey came to a successful end. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.

The public/private partnership of NASA and SpaceX claimed victory Sunday as American astronauts docked with the International Space Station, or ISS. Roughly 19 hours after launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida, the Falcon-9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule made history. It was the first launch into orbit from U.S. soil since 2011, and it was the first time ever a private company like SpaceX carried astronauts into space. NASA’s Shaneequa Vereen.

“We have entered into a new era of spaceflight. Getting these commercial partners up and getting them ready to be able to regularly take our astronauts to the International Space Station makes us less dependent on our Russian counterparts.”

American astronauts relied on Russian rockets to get them to the ISS since 2011. Vereen says a successful launch offers just another way to get to space and does not signal the end of that partnership. She says it’s also a new beginning.

“We are basically trying to reinvigorate America, as well as the rest of the world’s, interest in the space program. We have Orion that’s coming up, and that’s going to launch the first woman and the next man on the moon… and after that, on to Mars.”

The crew of the Dragon capsule aboard the Falcon-9 rocket was set to launch last week. Weather conditions then forced the reschedule to Saturday. The mission for NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will last roughly 110 days.