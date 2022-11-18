ຫຼັງຈາກການມີບັນຫາທາງດ້ານເທັກນິກ ແລະສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ບໍ່ເອື້ອ ອໍານວຍ ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ເລື່ອນເວ​ລາ​ໃນການສົ່ງຍານ​ຂຶ້ນສູ່ອະວະກາດ ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດພາລະກິດໃນ​ໂຄງ​ການອາ​ເທີມິ​ສ 1 ​ໄປ​ດວງ​ເດືອນຂອງອົງການນາຊານັ້ນ ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍໄດ້ສົ່ງຈາກສູນກາງອະວະກາດເຄນເນດີໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້. ​ເຄນ ຟາຣາບອບ (Kane Farabaugh) ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມເຕີມຈາກລັດຟລໍຣິດາ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຫຼັງຈາກເອົາຊະນະກັບບັນຫາທາງດ້ານເທັກນິກ ໃນນາທີສຸດທ້າຍ, ລະ​ບົບຈະ​ຫຼວດສົ່ງຍານຂຶ້ນສູ່ອະວະກາດ ຂອງອົງການນາຊາ ຫຼື S-L-S ກໍ​ໄດ້​ທະ​ຍານ

ຂຶ້ນ​ສູ່​ທ້ອງ​ຟ້າ​ດ້ວຍຜົນສໍາເລັດໃນຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ມືດຂອງວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ ຢູ່ເໜືອຊາຍຝັ່ງຂອງລັດຟລໍຣິດາ, ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍຍານອະວະກາດໂອຣຽນ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ໃນຖ້ຽວບິນທົດລອງໄປດວງເດືອນ.

ທ່ານແອນດຣີນ (Andrin), ນັກບິນຂອງເຮືອບິນລົບສະວິດເຊີແລນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຊື່ນຊົມກ່ຽວກັບຈະຫຼວດ ແລະຍານພາຫະນະທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວສູງ, ສະນັ້ນ ນີ້ຄືເຫດຜົນທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກາຍມາເປັນນັກບິນຂອງເຮືອບິນລົບ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ.”

ທ່ານແອນດຣີນ, ນັກບິນເຮືອບິນລົບ F-18 ປະຈໍາກອງທັບອາກາດ ສະວິສເຊີແລນ, ເດີນທາງມາລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ພຽງແຕ່ຢາກເບິ່ງການສົ່ງຍານອາ​ເທີມິສ 1 ຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ ໃຫ້ເຫັນໃກ້ໆດ້ວຍຕາຂອງທ່ານເອງ.

ທ່ານແອນດຣີນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຈະຫຼວດ SLS ມີແຮງຂັບເຂື່ອນປະມານ 250 ເທົ່າ ຂອງເຮືອບິນລົບ F-18, ເຊິ່ງມັນມີລັກສະນະທີ່ແຮງກວ່າເຮືອບິນ ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຄີຍຂັບ.”

ທ່ານຈອນ ແມັກດາໂນລ (John McDonald), ຜູ້ທີ່ອອກກິນບໍານານແລ້ວກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນມີສຽງດັງທີ່ສຸດ ກວ່າທີ່ເຄີຍຖືກສົ່ງມາແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານຈອນ ແມັກດາໂນລ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ບໍານານແລ້ວ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບຝູງຊົນນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວທີ່ມາສວນສາທາລະນະ ແລະບໍລິເວນທີ່ເປັນຈຸດນັ່ງເບິ່ງ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບສູນກາງອະວະກາດເຄນເນດີ ເພື່ອເປັນພະຍານກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ “ການລວມເປັນອັນນຶ່ງອັນດຽວ” ສໍາລັບປະເທດ ທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງທາງດ້ານການ ເມືອງ ເຊິ່ງຫາກໍໄດ້ມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້.

ທ່ານຈອນ ແມັກດາໂນລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບໍ່ມີໃຜຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ ເປັນຄົນຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຫຼືເປັນຄົນຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ. ການເມືອງ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ໃນສິ່ງຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມາທີ່ນີ້ ເພື່ອສິ່ງດຽວ ຄືມາເບິ່ງຍານອະວະກາດ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການເຫັນການຍິງຈະຫຼວດ.”

ທ່ານຈອສ ໂນ​ແວັກ (Josh Novack), ນັກຂຽນ ແລະນັກສິນລະປິນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດສົນໃຈດອກວ່າເຈົ້າຊິເປັນສີແດງ​, ສີຟ້າ, ສີມ້ວງ ຫຼືສີອື່ນໆກໍຕາມ. ຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນເປັນການລວມກັນທີ່ດີເລີດ ສໍາລັບການມີບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງແບບນີ້ ເພື່ອເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຢຶດໝັ້ນ.”

ນັກຂຽນແລະນັກສິນລະປິນ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ທ່ານຈອສ ໂນແວັກ ຫວັງ ວ່າ ໂຄງການອາເທີມິສຈະຊ່ວຍຟື້ນຟູຜົນປະໂຫຍດໃນການສໍາຫຼວດອະວະກາດ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບພະລະກິດ ສົ່ງຍານອາໂປລໂລ (Apollo) ໄປດວງເດືອນ ຂອງອົງ ການນາຊາ ໃນຊຸມປີ 1960 ຫາ 1970.

ທ່ານຈອສ ໂ​ນແວັກ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້ວ່າ ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ສາມາດນໍາເອົາຜູ້ຄົນມາ ລວມເຂົ້າກັນໄດ້ ແລະຜັກດັນໃຫ້ທຸກໆຄົນກ້າວໄປສູ່ເປົ້າໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເປົ້າໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ຈະຍົກລະດັບຂອງທຸກໆຊີວິດ ຢູ່ໃນໂລກໜ່ວຍນີ້, ເຊິ່ງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ແນວທາງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດໃນການດໍາເນີນສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນກໍຄື ການອອກສໍາຫຼວດອະວະກາດ.”

ນຶ່ງໃນເປົ້າໝາຍອັນສໍາຄັນຂອງພາລະກິດບິນອ້ອມດວງເດືອນ 26 ມື້ຂອງຍານອາເທີມິດທີ 1 ຄືການທົດລອງຍານອະວະກາດໂອຣຽນລໍາໃໝ່ ສໍາລັບກະກຽມໃສ່ພາລະກິດທີ່ມີລູກເຮືອ ເຊິ່ງຈະນໍາເອົາແມ່ຍິງຄົນທໍາອິດ, ຄົນຜິວສີຜູ້ທໍາອິດ ແລະນັກບິນອະວະກາດນາໆຊາດຄົນທໍາອິດ ບິນລົງສູ່ພື້ນດວງເດືອນ.

ທ່ານວິກເຕີ ໂກລບເວີ (Victor Glover), ນັກບິນອະວະກາດ ຈາກອົງການນາຊາກ່າວວ່າ:

“ນີ້ແມ່ນ​ຊ່ວງ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ​ໄປ​ດາວ​ພະ​ອັງ​ຄານ.”

ທ່ານວິກເຕີ ໂກລບເວີ, ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນກຸ່ມນັກບິນອະວະກາດ​ຈຸທໍາອິດ 18 ຄົນ ທີ່ອົງການນາຊາເລືອກເຂົ້າຮ່ວມພາລະກິດອາເທີມິສ ທີ່ໄດ້ຈັດສັນຂັ້ນຕອນໃນການໄປບິນອ້ອມ ແລະລົງສູ່ພື້ນເທິງດວງເດືອນທີ່ຍືນຍົງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ສໍາລັບກະກຽມເພື່ອການເດີນທາງໄປດາວອັງຄານທີ່ຍາວນານ ແລະຊັບຊ້ອນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານວິກເຕີ ໂກລບເວີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອສິ່ງນີ້ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດ, ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະສິ້ນສຸດຊ່ວງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍຈະຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າໄປຕື່ມ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຮົານີ້ລະ.”

​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດພາລະກິດຂອງນັກບິນອະວະກາດຈຸ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ກັບໄປດວງເດືອນ ​ແມ່ນເພື່ອບິນອ້ອມ ບໍ່ແມ່ນລົງຈອດຢູ່ໜ້າດວງເດືອນ ​ມັນແມ່ນ​ໂຄງ​ການອາ​ເທີມິສ 2 ເຊິ່ງມີກໍານົດໃສ່ປີ 2024, ແລະຕິດ​ຕາມ​ດ້ວຍ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ອາເທີມິສ 3 ຈະສົ່ງນັກບິນອະວະກາດ ກັບຄືນໄປລົງ​ຢຽບ ​ພື້ນດວງຈັນ ໃນຕົ້ນປີ 2025.

After mechanical issues and inclement weather forced a series of delays, NASA’s Artemis 1 mission to the moon finally took off from Kennedy Space Center early Wednesday morning. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh has more from Florida.

After overcoming some last-minute technical issues, NASA’s Space Launch System, or S-L-S, rocket and boosters successfully roared into the night sky over Florida’s space coast carrying an unmanned Orion spacecraft into the heavens on a test flight to the moon.

Andrin, Swiss Fighter Pilot

“I always admired rockets and fast vehicles, so that’s probably why I became a fighter pilot now.”

Andrin, a Swiss Air Force F-18 fighter pilot, traveled from Switzerland to Florida just to watch the historic Artemis 1 launch up close, in person.

Andrin, Swiss Fighter Pilot

“The SLS rocket has about 250 times the thrust of an F-18 fighter jet so that is quite a bit more than I am used to.”

John McDonald, Retiree

“The loudest thing that has ever launched.”

Retiree John McDonald joined throngs of visitors filling parks and viewing areas near Kennedy Space Center to witness the event he described as “unifying” for a country divided by polarizing politics in the wake of midterm elections.

John McDonald, Retiree

“Nobody here is talking about whether they are Trump people or Biden people. Politics doesn’t enter into any of this. They are just here for one thing, to see space. They want to see that rocket launch.”

Josh Novack, Author and Artist

“Nobody cares about whether you are red, blue, purple, whatever. I think it is a great unifier to have something like this to latch on to.”

Florida author and artist Josh Novack hopes the Artemis program reinvigorates interest in space exploration like NASA’s Apollo missions to the moon in the 1960s and 1970s.

Josh Novack, Author and Artist

“I can see how an event like that can bring people together and galvanize everybody toward a goal, and I think that goal should be improving life here on Earth, and I think a great way to do that is to explore space.”

One of the main goals of the 26-day Artemis 1 mission around the moon is to test the new Orion spacecraft in preparation for crewed missions that will land the first woman, the first person of color, and the first international astronauts on the lunar surface.

Victor Glover, NASA Astronaut

“This is the first leg of the race to Mars.”

Victor Glover is among the initial group of 18 astronauts tapped by NASA for Artemis missions that are to set the stage for a more permanent presence on — and around — the moon in preparation for the longer and more complex journey to Mars.

Victor Glover, NASA Astronaut

“When this is successful, we will have finished the first leg of that race and we’ll be that much closer. I think it will happen in our lifetime.”

The first crewed mission back to the moon – to orbit but not to land – is Artemis 2 currently scheduled for 2024, with Artemis 3 returning astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2025.