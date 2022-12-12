ຍານ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດໂອ​ຣິ​ອອນ (Orion) ຂອງ​ອົງ​ກາ​ນາ​ຊາ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນຈາກດວງເດືອນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ໃຊ້​ຈ້ອງ​ລົງ​ສູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ​ ນອກ​ຝັ່ງ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ຫລຸບ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ ທີ່​ຈະແຜ້ວ​ທາງໃຫ້ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກບິນອະ​ວະ​ກາດບິນ​ຜ່ານດວງ​ເດືອນ​ໃນ​ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນເທື່ອ​ໜ້າ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລ​າຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ກ​ານ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

​ຍານ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ທີ່ລົງ​ມາ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າສູ່​ບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ໄວ 32 ມາກ ຫລື 32 ເທື່ອ​ຄວ​າມ​ໄວ​ຂອງ​ສຽງ ແລະ​ທົນ​ຕໍ່​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ໃນ​ການ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດຂອງໂລກ 5,000 ອົງ​ສາຟາ​ເຣນ​ຮາຍ ຫຼື 2,760 ແຊ​ລ​ຊຽສ ​ກ່ອນ​ຕົກ​ລົງໃສ່ມະ​ຫາ​ສະໝຸດ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນຂອງຕົກ​ບາ​ຈາ ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເກາະ​ກົວ​ດາ​ລຸບ. ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ໄດ້ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ເກັບ​ກູ້ຍານ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດຢ່າງໄວ ແລະຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ​ທີ່​ຢູ່ຂ້າງໃນ​ຢ່າງ​ງຽບໆ ສາມໂຕ​ທີ່​ມີເຄື່ອງກວດ​ຄວາມ​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ ແລະເຄື່ອງ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເບິ່ງ​ກຳ​ມັນ​ຕະ​ພາບ​ລັງ​ສີ.

​ອົງ​ການ​ນາ​ຊາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ສຳເລັດ​ໃນ​ການລົງ​ມາສູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ ​ໃນ​ການ​ບິນຂອງ​ຍານໂອ​ຣິ​ອອນ​ອ້ອມດວງ​ເດືອນຮອບ​ໜ້າ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ປີ 2024. ນັກ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ສີ່​ຄົນ ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ ແລະຈະ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ໂດຍ​ສອງ​ຄົ ນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົງສູ່​ພື້ນ​ຜິວດວງເດືອນ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ 2025.

NASA's Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby.

The incoming capsule hit the atmosphere at Mach 32, or 32 times the speed of sound, and endured reentry temperatures of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius) before splashing down west of Baja California near Guadalupe Island. A Navy ship quickly moved in to recover the spacecraft and its silent occupants — three test dummies rigged with vibration sensors and radiation monitors.

NASA needed a successful splashdown to stay on track for the next Orion flight around the moon, currently targeted for 2024. Four astronauts will make the trip. That will be followed by a two-person lunar landing as early as 2025.

Astronauts last landed on the moon 50 years ago Sunday. After touching down on Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17's Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt spent three days exploring the lunar surface, the longest stay of the Apollo era. They were the last of the 12 moonwalkers.