ການຟື້ນຟູໃນການຮ່ວມມືທາງທະຫານລະຫວ່າງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອແລະຣັດເຊຍທີ່ເປັນຂີດໝາຍໃນປີ 2023 ອາດເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງໂລກໃນຊຸມປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ພວກນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສົງຄາມຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນປີ 2022 ພວມກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ວັນຄົບຮອບ 2 ປີ ໃນໄວໆນີ້ ມົສກູໄດ້ຫັນໜ້າໄປຫາເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຊ່ວຍ ສົ່ງອາວຸດຍຸດທະພັນມາທົດແທນອາວຸດທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ໄປແລ້ວນັ້ນ.
ເພື່ອເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນ ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ສະເໜີແນະວ່າ ຕົນຈະຊ່ວຍພັດທະນາອາວຸດທີ່ພຽງຢາງຕ້ອງການ ຮວມທັງດາວທຽມສອດແນມ.
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກ່າວອ້າງໃນວັນທີ 28 ພະຈິກຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ ດາວທຽມທີ່ຕົນສົ່ງຂຶ້ນສູ່ວົງໂຄຈອນ ນຶ່ງອາທິດກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖ່າຍຮູບສະຖານທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຮວມທັງຖານທັບເຮືອນໍຟອກ ອູ່ຕໍ່ເຮືອນິວພອດນິວສ໌ ທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ.
ອົງການສືບລັບຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ເຊື່ອວ່າ ພຽງຢາງມີຄວາມສາມາດ ແຕ່ພຽງສົ່ງດາວທຽມເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຂຶ້ນສູ່ວົງໂຄຈອນ ຍ້ອນໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີຈາກຣັດເຊຍ ອີງຕາມສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບລາຍງານຈາກອົງການສືບລັບໃນທ້າຍເດືອນພະຈິກ. ການພະຍາຍາມສົ່ງດາວທຽມກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາແລະສິງຫາ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ.
ບັນດາປະເທດໃນເຂດອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ ຮວມທັງໄຕ້ຫວັນແລະອອສເຕຣເລຍຕະຫຼອດທັງບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆໃນຢູໂຣບເຊັ່ນສະຫະຣາຊະອານາຈັກ ຝຣັ່ງ ແລະ
ຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວເຖິງການສົ່ງດາວທຽມຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອວ່າ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
“ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວເປັນພິເສດວ່າ ຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຝ່າຍຣັດເຊຍ ພວມດຳເນີນການສຳລັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ຂອງອຳນາດການປົກຄອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ” ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານນາງແຄັດເທີຣີນ ໂຄໂລນນາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫຼັງຈາກການພົບປະໃນວັນທີ 23 ພະຈິກ ກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານຫວັງ ຢີ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງປັກກິ່ງ. ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເຫຼົ່ານີ້ “ແມ່ນສາເຫດ “ຂອງກິດຈະກຳທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມບໍ່ທຸ່ນທ່ຽງ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ໃນການບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມມະຕິຕ່າງໆຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.”
The renewed military cooperation between North Korea and Russia that marked 2023 could increase threats to global security in coming years, analysts said.
As Russia’s Ukraine war approaches the second anniversary of the February 2022 invasion, Moscow has turned to North Korea for help in replenishing its depleted stockpile of arms.
In exchange, Russia has suggested it will help develop weapons that Pyongyang wants, including a spy satellite. [[ https://www.voanews.com/a/north-korean-leader-vows-unconditional-support-for-all-decisions-by-putin-/7266310.html ]]
North Korea claimed on November 28 that a satellite it launched into orbit the week before had taken photos of critical U.S. sites including the Norfolk Naval Station, the Newport News shipyard, the White House and the Pentagon.
The South Korean intelligence agency believes Pyongyang was only able to launch the satellite because of technological assistance from Russia, according to South Korean lawmakers who were briefed by the agency in late November. Previous launch attempts failed in May and August.
Indo-Pacific countries, including Taiwan and Australia, as well as European countries such as the U.K., France and Ukraine, described the satellite launch as a threat to their national security.
“We fear in particular that Russian counterparts [are acting] for the benefit of the North Korean regime,” said French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna following a November 23 meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. She said these actions are causing “destabilizing activities in the region in defiance of [U.N.] Security Council resolutions.”