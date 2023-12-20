ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ແລະ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍທີ່ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ໃນ​ປີ 2023 ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່ ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ກ່າວ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສົງ​ຄາມຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ໃນ​ປີ 2022 ພວມ​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ 2 ປີ​ ໃນ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້ ມົ​ສ​ກູ​ໄດ້​ຫັນ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ ​ສົ່ງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຍຸ​ດ​ທະ​ພັນ​ມາ​ທົດ​ແທນ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ໄປ​ແລ້ວນັ້ນ.

ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ແນະ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ທີ່​ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ດາວ​ທຽມ​ສອດ​ແນມ.

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 28 ພະ​ຈິກ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້​ວ່າ ​ດາວ​ທຽມທີ່​ຕົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູ່​ວົງ​ໂຄ​ຈອນ ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານັ້ນ ໄດ້​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນໆ​ ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ນໍ​ຟອກ ອູ່​ຕໍ່​ເຮືອ​ນິວ​ພອດ​ນິວ​ສ໌ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ແລະ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ.

ອົງ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ ແຕ່​ພຽງ​ສົ່ງ​ດາວ​ທຽມ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ຂຶ້ນ​ສູ່​ວົງ​ໂຄ​ຈອນ ຍ້ອນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ຈາກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ສື​ບ​ລັບ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ. ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ສົ່ງ​ດາວ​ທຽມ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານັ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ແລະ​ສິງ​ຫາ ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ອິນ​ໂດ​-ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນແລະ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ​ຕ​ະ​ຫຼອດ​ທັງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບເຊັ່ນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ຣາ​ຊະ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ແລະ

​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ດາວ​ທຽມ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜື​ອ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ​ວ່າ ຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ພວມ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ ຂອງອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ” ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຄັດ​ເທີ​ຣີນ ໂຄ​ໂລນ​ນາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 23 ພະ​ຈິກ ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ທ່ານ​ຫວັງ ຢີ​ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ “ແມ່ນ​ສາ​ເຫດ “​ຂອງ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ກຳທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ທຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ໃນ​ການ​ບໍ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ມະ​ຕິ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ.”

The renewed military cooperation between North Korea and Russia that marked 2023 could increase threats to global security in coming years, analysts said.

As Russia’s Ukraine war approaches the second anniversary of the February 2022 invasion, Moscow has turned to North Korea for help in replenishing its depleted stockpile of arms.

In exchange, Russia has suggested it will help develop weapons that Pyongyang wants, including a spy satellite. [[ https://www.voanews.com/a/north-korean-leader-vows-unconditional-support-for-all-decisions-by-putin-/7266310.html ]]

North Korea claimed on November 28 that a satellite it launched into orbit the week before had taken photos of critical U.S. sites including the Norfolk Naval Station, the Newport News shipyard, the White House and the Pentagon.

The South Korean intelligence agency believes Pyongyang was only able to launch the satellite because of technological assistance from Russia, according to South Korean lawmakers who were briefed by the agency in late November. Previous launch attempts failed in May and August.

Indo-Pacific countries, including Taiwan and Australia, as well as European countries such as the U.K., France and Ukraine, described the satellite launch as a threat to their national security.

“We fear in particular that Russian counterparts [are acting] for the benefit of the North Korean regime,” said French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna following a November 23 meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. She said these actions are causing “destabilizing activities in the region in defiance of [U.N.] Security Council resolutions.”