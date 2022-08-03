ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດຂັ້ນ​ສູງຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້ ທີ່ກຳລັງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ກັນ ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ໃນວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມທີ່​ຈະ​ຍຸດ​ຕິສະພາບ​ການກໍ່ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງທີ່​ທະ​ວີ ​ຄູນ​ຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມຽນ​ມາ ແລະແກ້​ໄຂຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ອື່ນໆ ແລະ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ກັນ ທີ່​ມັກ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດນັ້ນ​.

ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳອິດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ແບບ​ໄປພົບ​ການ​ໜ້າ​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນຕີການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງສະມາ ຊິກສະ​ມາຄົມ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດໃນ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍຕາ​ເວັນ ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ ຫລື​ອາ​ຊຽນ (ASEAN) ນັບ​ແຕ່​ມີ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ຍາດ ໂຄວິດ-19 ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ອ່ອນແອລົງ ແລະ​ການ​ທູດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສັບ​ສົນ​ ແລະ​ ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່ມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງ​ຕືງລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ຈີນເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ພ້ອມທັງ​ມີ​ການ​ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ລາ​ຄາ​ອາ​ຫານ ແລະ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

“ອາ​ຊຽນຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ຄວາມທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຢ່າງ ແລະໃນ​ຫລາຍ​ລະ​ດັບແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ແບບ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ, ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ໃນປີ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ພ້ອມໆ ​ກັນ ​ກັບ​ຫລາຍໆ​ບັນ​ຫາທີ່​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ແລ​ະຕໍ່ໂລກທີ່ກວ້າງ​ໃຫຍ່” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ທ່ານ​ປ​ຣາກ ໂຊ​ຄອນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ແທນກ່ອນກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມນີ້.

​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທານ​ວຽນຂອງ​ອາ​ຊຽນ ຊຶ່ງ​ຍັງລວມ​ມີ ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນ, ມ​າ​ເລ​ເຊຍ, ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ, ລາວ, ສິງ​ກະ​ໂປ, ໄທ, ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ແລະ​ບ​ຣູ​ນາຍ ອີກ ນອກ​ຈາກ​ມ​ຽນ​ມາແລ້ວ.

​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄດ້​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ແບບ​ທີ່​ມີປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງອອງ ຊານ ຊູ ຈີ ໃນ​ມຽນ​ມາ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາ 2021 ແລະ​ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ບອກວ່າ ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ທາງການ​ເມືອງ​ໃດໆ​ ໄປຮ່ວມ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ອາ​ຊຽນເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ກາ​ນຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ.

​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຂອງ​ຄຳຕັດ​ສິນໃຈ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທະ​ຫານ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າຫຍັງ​ໝົດໄປ​ຮ່ວມ ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ມີ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນານັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້ ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມແຜນ​ຫ້າ​ຂໍ້​ຂອງ​ອາ​ຊຽນສຳ​ລັບ​ສັນ​ຕິພາບ ຊຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ບໍ່ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈຢູ່​ ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ສັບ​ສົນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ.

“ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຢູ່ໃນມຽນ​ມາ ໂດຍປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັບ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ,”​ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງໂຄ​ສົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ, ທ່ານກຸງ ພ​ວກ, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ ທີ່ທັງເປັນຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າພິ​ເສດ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່​ມໄປ​ຍັງ​ມຽນ​ມາ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມ:

Top Southeast Asian diplomats meeting in Cambodia's capital intensified efforts Wednesday to stop the escalating violence in Myanmar, and to address other pressing _ and often divisive _ regional issues.

It is the first in-person meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has weakened economies and complicated diplomacy, and comes at a time of increased tensions between the United States and China, as well as global increases in food and energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

``ASEAN has to deal with challenges of different types and levels but never before, never like this year, have we been confronted at the same time with so many perils for the region and the world at large,'' Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn told the delegates ahead of the meetings.

Cambodia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN, which also includes the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei in addition to Myanmar.

The military ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar in February 2021, and the country was asked not to send any political representative to the ASEAN meetings in response to the violence that has ensued.

In protest of that decision, Myanmar's military government said it would send no delegate at all, so is unrepresented in the talks, complicating efforts to push the country to comply with ASEAN's five-point plan for peace, which it has largely been ignoring.

``You're trying to solve the problem in Myanmar without talking to them,'' conceded Cambodia's spokesperson for the meetings, Kung Phoak, a Foreign Ministry official who also serves as the group's special envoy to Myanmar.