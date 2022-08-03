ບັນດານັກການທູດຂັ້ນສູງຂອງປະເທດໃນຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ທີ່ກຳລັງປະຊຸມກັນ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ໄດ້ເພີ້ມ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຍຸດຕິສະພາບການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ທະວີ ຄູນຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ແລະແກ້ໄຂຄວາມກົດດັນອື່ນໆ ແລະບັນຫາການແບ່ງແຍກກັນ ທີ່ມັກມີຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດນັ້ນ.
ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດທີ່ມີການປະຊຸມແບບໄປພົບການໜ້າຕໍ່ໜ້າຂອງບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະມາ ຊິກສະມາຄົມຂອງປະເທດໃນເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນ ອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ຫລືອາຊຽນ (ASEAN) ນັບແຕ່ມີການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ ໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດອ່ອນແອລົງ ແລະການທູດມີຄວາມສັບສົນ ແລະ ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເວລາທີ່ມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕືງລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈີນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ພ້ອມທັງມີການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງລາຄາອາຫານ ແລະພະລັງງານຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ຫລັງຈາກຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ບຸກລຸກຢູເຄຣນ.
“ອາຊຽນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບມືກັບຄວາມທ້າທາຍຫລາຍໆຢ່າງ ແລະໃນຫລາຍລະດັບແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ, ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີຄືກັນກັບໃນປີນີ້ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະເຊີນພ້ອມໆ ກັນ ກັບຫລາຍໆບັນຫາທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຂົງເຂດ ແລະຕໍ່ໂລກທີ່ກວ້າງໃຫຍ່” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດກຳປູເຈຍ ທ່ານປຣາກ ໂຊຄອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນກ່ອນກອງປະຊຸມນີ້.
ປັດຈຸບັນກຳປູເຈຍເປັນປະທານວຽນຂອງອາຊຽນ ຊຶ່ງຍັງລວມມີ ຟິລິບປິນ, ມາເລເຊຍ, ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ, ລາວ, ສິງກະໂປ, ໄທ, ຫວຽດນາມ ແລະບຣູນາຍ ອີກ ນອກຈາກມຽນມາແລ້ວ.
ທະຫານໄດ້ຂັບໄລ່ລັດຖະບານທີ່ຖືກເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບທີ່ມີປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງທ່ານນາງອອງ ຊານ ຊູ ຈີ ໃນມຽນມາ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ 2021 ແລະປະເທດນັ້ນໄດ້ຖືກບອກວ່າ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ສົ່ງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າທາງການເມືອງໃດໆ ໄປຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມອາຊຽນເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ.
ໃນການປະທ້ວງຂອງຄຳຕັດສິນໃຈດັ່ງກ່າວ ລັດຖະບານທະຫານມຽນມາກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະບໍ່ສົ່ງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຫຍັງໝົດໄປຮ່ວມ ເພາະສະນັ້ນຈະບໍ່ມີຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຢູ່ໃນການສົນທະນານັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຊຸກຍູ້ ໃຫ້ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວປະຕິບັດຕາມແຜນຫ້າຂໍ້ຂອງອາຊຽນສຳລັບສັນຕິພາບ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ບໍ່ຮັບຄວາມສົນໃຈຢູ່ ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ເພີ້ມຄວາມສັບສົນຂຶ້ນອີກ.
“ພວກທ່ານພະຍາຍາມແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກການສົນທະນາກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ,” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງໂຄສົກລັດຖະບານກຳປູເຈຍໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມ, ທ່ານກຸງ ພວກ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ທັງເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພິເສດຂອງກຸ່ມໄປຍັງມຽນມາ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມ:
Top Southeast Asian diplomats meeting in Cambodia's capital intensified efforts Wednesday to stop the escalating violence in Myanmar, and to address other pressing _ and often divisive _ regional issues.
It is the first in-person meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has weakened economies and complicated diplomacy, and comes at a time of increased tensions between the United States and China, as well as global increases in food and energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
``ASEAN has to deal with challenges of different types and levels but never before, never like this year, have we been confronted at the same time with so many perils for the region and the world at large,'' Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn told the delegates ahead of the meetings.
Cambodia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN, which also includes the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei in addition to Myanmar.
The military ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar in February 2021, and the country was asked not to send any political representative to the ASEAN meetings in response to the violence that has ensued.
In protest of that decision, Myanmar's military government said it would send no delegate at all, so is unrepresented in the talks, complicating efforts to push the country to comply with ASEAN's five-point plan for peace, which it has largely been ignoring.
``You're trying to solve the problem in Myanmar without talking to them,'' conceded Cambodia's spokesperson for the meetings, Kung Phoak, a Foreign Ministry official who also serves as the group's special envoy to Myanmar.