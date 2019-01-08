ລັດຖະບານ ມຽນມາ ເລີ້ມປະຕິບັດງານ ປາບປາມ ພວກກະບົດ ໃນລັດຣາຄາຍນ໌

ມຽນມາໄດ້ມີຄຳສັ່ງໃຫ້ທະຫານຂອງຕົນ “ເລີ້ມການປະຕິບັດງານ” ປາບປາມພວກກະ
ບົດ ໃນລັດຣາຄາຍນ໌ທີ່ເກີດບັນຫາ ອີງຕາມການປະກາດຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໃນວັນຈັນ
ວານນີ້.
ມີການປະທະກັນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ທີ່ລັດຣາຄາຍນ໌ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງປະເທດ ໃນ
ໄລຍະສອງສາມອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ລະຫວ່າງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ ແລະ ກອງ
ທັບອາຣາຄານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມ ກຳລັງປະກອບອາວຸດ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງເອົາສິດ ໃນການປົກຄອງ
ຕົນເອງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນລັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນຊາວມຸສລິມ
ໃນຈຳນວນທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນປະເທດມຽນມາ ທີ່ປະຊາຊົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ນັບຖືສາສະໜາພຸດນັ້ນ.
ລັດຣາຄາຍນ໌ ຊຶ່ງເປັນລັດທີ່ທຸກຍາກທີ່ສຸດຂອງມຽນມາ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເຫັນການປາບປາມ
ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາ ຂອງພວກທະຫານ ໃນປີ 2017 ມາແລ້ວ ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ
ຊຶ່ງເປັນພວກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍມຸສລິມ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍພັນຄົນ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີຈາກບ້ານເກີດ ຂອງ
ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນບັງກລາແດັສ.
ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນມື້ວັນສຸກແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງເປັນວັນເອກກະລາດຂອງມຽນມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕຳຫຼວດ
13 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດແລະອີກ 9 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂ່າວ ຂອງທາງການ
ມຽນມາ. ກອງທັບອາຣາຄານ ກ່າວວ່າ ນັກລົບຂອງຕົນ 3 ຄົນ ກໍເສຍຊີວິດເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ.
ຫ້ອງການປະສານງານດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວໃນວັນ
ຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ມີ 4,500 ຄົນ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ອົບພະຍົບຫຼົບໜີ ໄປຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງພວກ
ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຍ້ອນການສູ້ລົບກັນຢູ່ລັດຣາຄາຍນ໌ ໃນຮອບເດືອນ ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້.
Myanmar has called on its military to "launch operations" against rebels in the troubled Rakhine State, the government announced Monday.
The country's western state has seen increased clashes in recent weeks between state security forces and the Arakan Army (AA) — an armed group calling for more autonomy for Rakhine State, which is home to a significant Muslim population in the Buddhist-majority country.
Rakhine, the country's poorest state, saw a military-led crackdown in 2017, which lead to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, the country's Muslim minority, fleeing their homes for neighboring Bangladesh.
Violence on Friday, Myanmar's independence day, left 13 policemen dead and nine others wounded, state media reported. The AA said that three of its fighters had also been killed.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday that 4,500 people have been displaced by fighting in Rakhine State just in the past month.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ