ລັດຖະບານ ມຽນມາ ເລີ້ມປະຕິບັດງານ ປາບປາມ ພວກກະບົດ ໃນລັດຣາຄາຍນ໌

ມຽນ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ “ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ” ປາບ​ປາມ​ພວກ​ກະ

​ບົດ ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຣາ​ຄາຍ​ນ໌ທີ່​ເກີດ​ບັນ​ຫາ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະບານ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ

​ວານນີ້.

ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຣາ​ຄາຍ​ນ໌ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​

ໄລ​ຍະ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົ​ບ ແລະ ກອງ​

ທັບ​ອາ​ຣາ​ຄານ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ອາ​ວຸດ ທີ່​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ເອົາສິດ​ ໃນ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ

​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ອາໄສ​ ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ

​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ ທີ່​ປະຊາຊົນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ນັບ​ຖື​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ພຸດນັ້ນ.

ລັດ​ຣາ​ຄາຍ​ນ໌ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ປາບປາມ​

ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ມາ​ແລ້ວ ທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ

ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ພວກ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຫຼົບໜີ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ເກີດ​ ຂອງ​

ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ.

ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໃນ​ມື້​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ວັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ລາດ​ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ

13 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດແລະ​ອີກ 9 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານຂ່າວ​ ຂອງ​ທາງ​ການ

​ມຽນ​ມາ. ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ຣາ​ຄານ ກ່າວ​ວ່​າ ນັກ​ລົບ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ 3 ຄົນ​ ກໍ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ.

ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸ​ດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ

​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ມີ 4,500 ຄົນ ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ ໄປ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນຂອງ​ພວກ​

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ລັດ​ຣາ​ຄາຍ​ນ໌ ໃນ​ຮອບ​ເດືອນ ທີ່​ຜ່ານມານີ້.

Myanmar has called on its military to "launch operations" against rebels in the troubled Rakhine State, the government announced Monday.



The country's western state has seen increased clashes in recent weeks between state security forces and the Arakan Army (AA) — an armed group calling for more autonomy for Rakhine State, which is home to a significant Muslim population in the Buddhist-majority country.



Rakhine, the country's poorest state, saw a military-led crackdown in 2017, which lead to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, the country's Muslim minority, fleeing their homes for neighboring Bangladesh.



Violence on Friday, Myanmar's independence day, left 13 policemen dead and nine others wounded, state media reported. The AA said that three of its fighters had also been killed.



The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday that 4,500 people have been displaced by fighting in Rakhine State just in the past month.