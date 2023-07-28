ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງພັກກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງອອງ ຊານ ຊູ ຈີ ຂອງມຽນມາ ຖືກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກຄຸກ

ຜູ້ນໍາພົນລະເຮືອນຂອງມຽນມາ ທ່ານນາງອອງ ຊານ ຊູ ຈີ ທີ່ຖືກປົດອອກຈາກ ຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໂດຍການຢຶດອໍານາດຂອງ​ພວກທະຫານ ເມື່ອປີ 2021, ໄດ້ຖືກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກຄຸກ ໄປຢູ່ໃນອາຄານຂອງລັດຖະບານ, ອີງຕາມສະມາຊິກພັກ ຂອງທ່ານນາງ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງຊູ ຈີ ຖືກພົບເຫັນນຶ່ງຄັ້ງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ່ານນາງຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂຕ ຫຼັງຈາກການກໍ່​ກະ​ບົດ ໃນວັນທີ 1 ກຸມພາ 2021, ໃນພາບທີ່ບໍ່​ແຈ້ງຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນລັດ ຖະບານ ຈາກຫ້ອງດໍາເນີນຄະດີ ທີ່​ຫວ່າງ​ເປົ່າເກືອບບໍ່ມີຫຍັງ ຢູ່ໃນຕຶກອາຄານ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງເນປີດໍ ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ.

ການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ແຫ່ງນີ້ ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ໂດຍ​ມີປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານຄົນ ຕ້ອງພັດພາກຈາກຖິ່ນຖານ, ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຈາກອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.

“ທ່ານນາງອອງ ຊານ ຊູ ຈີ ຖືກຍ້າຍໄປສະຖານທີ່ຈັດງານລະດັບສູງໃນຕອນກາງຄືນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້,” ອີງຕາມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈາກພັກສັນຕິບາດແຫ່ງຊາດ ເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ໃນວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການເປີດເຜີຍຊື່.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງພັກຍັງໄດ້ຢືນຢັນອີກວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຊູ ຈີ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າຂອງປະເທດ ທ່ານທິ ຄຸນ ມຽດ (Ti Khun Myat) ແລະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ​ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບ ທ່ານເດັງ ຊີຈຸນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນທູດພິເສດ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບກິດ ຈະການມຽນມາ ທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມປະເທດ.

Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a 2021 military coup, has been moved from prison to a government building, an official from her party said Friday.

Suu Kyi has only been seen once since she was held after the February 1, 2021 putsch -- in grainy state media photos from a bare courtroom in the military-built capital Naypyidaw.

The coup plunged the Southeast Asian nation into a conflict that has displaced more than one million people, according to the United Nations.

"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved to a high-level venue compound on Monday night," an official from the National League for Democracy told AFP Friday on condition of anonymity.

The party official also confirmed Suu Kyi had met the country's lower house speaker Ti Khun Myat and was likely to meet Deng Xijun, China's special envoy for Myanmar Affairs, who is visiting the country.