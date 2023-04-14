ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຝ່າຍຄ້ານມຽນມາ ກ່າວວ່າ ‘ຢ່າປ່ອຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາ ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ຢ່າງໂດດດ່ຽວ’

ຕາງໜ້າຝ່າຍຄ້ານມຽນມາ ປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ກົນ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ເພື່ອ​ປົກປ້ອງພົນລະເຮືອນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ ຫລັງຈາກ​ພວກທະຫານໄດ້ປະຕິບັດງານໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ​ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ໃສ່ບັນດາໝູ່ບ້ານ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງມຽນມາ.

“ໃນ​ນາມປະຊາຊົນມຽນມາ ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ​ຂໍຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ປະຊາຄົມສາ ກົນ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຈົ່ງເອົາບົດບາດທີ່ເດັດ​ຂາດເພື່ອຮັກສາຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນມຽນມາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສິ້ິນສຸດການຍົກເວັ້ນທະຫານ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຖືກ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ແລະເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນຄວາມບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ສ້າ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ທຸ່ນ ທ່ຽງ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກຢູ່​ໃນຂົງເຂດ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານກິຢໍ ໂມ ຕຸນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 168 ຄົນ ຮວມທັງເດັກນ້ອຍຫລາຍກວ່າ 30 ຄົນ ແລະທາ​ລົກ 6 ເດືອນ ພ້ອມທັງແມ່ຍິງ 27 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ. ວິໂອເອ ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ​ມຽນ​ມາ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການ ຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນດິນ. ລາຍງານຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນໄດ້ບອກຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ມີຢູ່ປະມານ 100 ຄົນ.

“ຊາກສົບບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຖືກເຜົາໄໝ້​ແລະ​ທຳ​ລາຍຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະ​ຍາກ​ສຳ​ລັບການພິສູດ​ດ້ວຍ​ການເບິ່ງ” ທີ່ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວ. “ອາດຊະຍາກຳທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍເຫລົ່ານີ້ຂອງທະຫານ ແມ່ນເປັນທີ່​ຈະແຈ້ງ​ເປັນ​ອາດຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ແລະ​ອາ​ດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳຕ້ານມະນຸດຊາດ.”

Myanmar’s opposition envoy to the United Nations appealed Thursday for international action to protect civilians in his country after the military junta carried out deadly airstrikes this week on villagers in northwest Myanmar.



“On behalf of the people of Myanmar, I again call for the international community, especially the U.N. Security Council, to take decisive actions to save lives of the people of Myanmar, to end the military impunity and to prevent further destabilization of the region,” Kyaw Moe Tun told reporters on Thursday.



He said at least 168 people — including more than 30 children, a 6-month-old baby, and 27 women — were killed. VOA’s Burmese Service confirmed the casualty figures from witnesses on the ground. Initial reports had put the death toll at about 100 people.



“The bodies of some victims were so badly burned and destroyed that visual identification has not been possible,” Myanmar’s opposition envoy said. “These heinous crimes of the junta clearly constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.”