ການສູ້ລົບໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຸດຂອງມຽນມາ ລະຫວ່າງກອງທັບມຽນມາ ແລະກຸ່ມກະບົດທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການເປີດສາກທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງໃນຍຸກຫຼັງກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານທີ່ວຸ້ນວາຍຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມກົດດັນຕໍ່ພວກຜູ້ນຳທະຫານທີ່ພວມດີ້ນຮົນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.
ການເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານຂອງທະຫານໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ 2021 ແລະຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ທັບມ້າງການປະທ້ວງທີ່ສັນຕິ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຄື້ນຟອງ ໃນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານດ້ວຍກຳລັງອາວຸດຢູ່ທົ່ວມຽນມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ກຳລັງທະຫານຄວບຄຸມໄດ້. ຈາກຄາດຄະເນຂອງຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານຈຳ ນວນນຶ່ງແລ້ວ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມບໍ່ຮອດເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງປະເທດ.
ລັດຣາໄຄນ໌ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ເຫັນວ່າມີຄວາມສະຫງົບ ເນື່ອງຈາກການຢຸດຍິງທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທາງການລະຫວ່າງພວກທະຫານ ແລະກອງທັບອາຣາການ.
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫລັງຈາກສອງປີຂອງການສູ້ລົບຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອລັດ ຣາໄຄນ໌ ແລະບາງເຂດຂອງລັດຈິນ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ ບ່ອນທີ່ກອງທັບອາຣາການ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງການປົກຄອງຕົນເອ ອັນເປັນບ່ອນຢູ່ເກົ່າແກ່ຂອງຊາວເຜົ່າຣາໄຄນ໌ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນອີກວ່າ ຊາວອາຣາການນັ້ນ.
Renewed fighting in Myanmar’s far west between the military and a powerful rebel group is opening another deadly front in the country’s post-coup chaos, piling pressure on a junta still struggling to consolidate power.
The military’s February 2021 coup and subsequent crackdown on peaceful protests set off a wave or armed resistance across Myanmar that has been stretching the junta’s forces thin. By some estimates they now hold effective control over less than half the country.
The western state of Rakhine had been a pocket of relative calm owing to a late 2020 informal cease-fire between the military and the Arakan Army. The deal followed two years of heavy fighting in northern Rakhine and parts of neighboring Chin state, where the AA wants to establish autonomy over the ancient homeland of the ethnic Rakhine, also known as Arakanese.
The pre-coup détente started cracking in July, giving way to regular fighting by late August.