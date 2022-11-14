ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກ ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກສຸດຂອງມ​ຽນ​ມາ ລະ​ຫວ່າງກອງ​ທັບ​ມຽນ​ມາ ແລະ​ກຸ່ມ​ກະ​ບົດ​ທີ່ມີ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເປີ​ດ​ສາກ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍແຮງ​ໃນຍຸກ​ຫຼັງ​ກໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ປະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ວຸ້​ນ​ວາຍ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຕໍ່​ພ​ວກ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ພວມດີ້ນ​ຮົນ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ.

​ການ​ເຮັດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸ​ມ​ພາ 2021 ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້​ທັບ​ມ້າງການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ສັນ​ຕິ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຄື້ນ​ຟອງ ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ດ້ວຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ມ​ຽນ​ມາ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໄດ້. ​ຈາກຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານຈຳ ນວນ​ນຶ່ງແລ້ວ ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ບໍ່​ຮອດ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ.

​ລັດຣາໄຄນ໌ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມສະຫງົບ ​ເນື່ອງຈາກ​ການ​ຢຸ​ດ​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ ແລະ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ຣາ​ການ.

​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ສອງ​ປີ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ລັດ ຣາ​ໄຄ​ນ໌ ແລະ​ບາງ​ເຂດ​ຂອງລັດ​ຈິນ ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ຣາ​ການ ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອ ອັນ​ເປັນບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ເກົ່າ​ແກ່​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ເຜົ່າ​ຣາ​ໄຄ​ນ໌ ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ອີກວ່າ ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ຣາກ​າ​ນນັ້ນ.

Renewed fighting in Myanmar’s far west between the military and a powerful rebel group is opening another deadly front in the country’s post-coup chaos, piling pressure on a junta still struggling to consolidate power.

The military’s February 2021 coup and subsequent crackdown on peaceful protests set off a wave or armed resistance across Myanmar that has been stretching the junta’s forces thin. By some estimates they now hold effective control over less than half the country.

The western state of Rakhine had been a pocket of relative calm owing to a late 2020 informal cease-fire between the military and the Arakan Army. The deal followed two years of heavy fighting in northern Rakhine and parts of neighboring Chin state, where the AA wants to establish autonomy over the ancient homeland of the ethnic Rakhine, also known as Arakanese.

The pre-coup détente started cracking in July, giving way to regular fighting by late August.